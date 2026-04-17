Fast copier for sending trades to multiple MT4 / MT5 accounts.

MT5 Trade Copier Master EA sends trades instantly from your master account to one or multiple slave accounts.

Supports copying to:

• MT5 accounts

• MT4 accounts

Perfect for:

• Multi-account traders

• Signal providers

• Account managers

• Personal account mirroring

Main Features

• Fast local trade copying

• Low latency execution

• Multiple slave accounts support

• Copy open positions on startup

• Stable file-based communication

• Easy setup

Slave Identification Modes

Account Number

Enter slave account number in Accounts field.

Example:

12345678

Custom User ID

Use custom ID when running multiple slaves on the same account.

Example:

GOLD1, FX1

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Important

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This is a fast local Trade Copier version.

Master and Slave terminals must run on the same computer or VPS.

For copying between different computers or VPS servers, a network version is planned.

Follow updates and video tutorials for future releases.

Input Parameters

Accounts – slave account numbers or IDs

Check Changes – refresh interval in milliseconds

Copy Open Positions On Start – send current open trades after launch

Use together with:



MT5 Trade Copier Slave EA

MT4 Trade Copier Slave EA

Video Tutorials: