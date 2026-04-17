MT5 Trade Copier Master EA

Fast copier for sending trades to multiple MT4 / MT5 accounts.

MT5 Trade Copier Master EA sends trades instantly from your master account to one or multiple slave accounts.

Supports copying to:
• MT5 accounts
• MT4 accounts

Perfect for:
• Multi-account traders
• Signal providers
• Account managers
• Personal account mirroring

Main Features

• Fast local trade copying
• Low latency execution
• Multiple slave accounts support
• Copy open positions on startup
• Stable file-based communication
• Easy setup

Slave Identification Modes

  1. Account Number
    Enter slave account number in Accounts field.

Example:
12345678

  1. Custom User ID
    Use custom ID when running multiple slaves on the same account.

Example:
GOLD1, FX1

━━━━━━━━━━
Important
━━━━━━━━━━

This is a fast local Trade Copier version.

Master and Slave terminals must run on the same computer or VPS.

For copying between different computers or VPS servers, a network version is planned.
Follow updates and video tutorials for future releases.

Input Parameters

Accounts – slave account numbers or IDs
Check Changes – refresh interval in milliseconds
Copy Open Positions On Start – send current open trades after launch

Use together with:

MT5 Trade Copier Slave EA

MT4 Trade Copier Slave EA

Video Tutorials:


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Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
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5 (3)
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Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
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Vyacheslav Izvarin
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ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
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Inakis Srl
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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Prime Horizon
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4.61 (18)
Утилиты
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5 (2)
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Внимание :  Демо-версию для ознакомления и тестирования можно скачать здесь .  Демо-версия не позволяет совершать торговые операции и может быть запущена только на одном графике. Active Lines - мощный профессиональный инструмент для работы с линиями на графике. Active Lines предоставляет широкий набор действий для событий, связанных с пересечением ценой линий. Например: оповестить, открыть/модифицировать/закрыть позицию, разместить/удалить отложенные ордера. Active Lines позволяет к одной линии
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Mykhailo Krygin
Утилиты
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Утилиты
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