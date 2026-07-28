Prop Firm Guard Daily Loss Protector

The market can do anything. Your prop firm's limits cannot. Prop Firm Guard makes sure you never cross them: it watches your account in real time and closes everything BEFORE your daily-loss or maximum-loss limit is touched, whatever opened the trades: you, an EA, or a copied signal. It never trades a strategy of its own and promises no profit. It does one thing, reliably: keep you on the safe side of the wall.

In short

- Closes every position and blocks new trades BEFORE your daily-loss or maximum-loss limit is hit, so you never breach.
- Works with anything on the account: your own trading, any EA, or a copied signal. One guard on one chart covers everything.
- Warns you first, on your phone and on the chart, at 60, 80 and 90 percent of the daily limit used.
- Shows the exact account level where it will act, so nothing is hidden behind a percentage.
- Start it any time, even in the middle of a running challenge.
- Setup is under two minutes: attach it to any spare chart, pick your prop firm's preset, done.

Everything below is the detail behind those six lines. Read as much or as little as you like.

What it does

- Hard daily-loss stop: flattens every position and blocks new trades until the daily reset.
- Hard maximum-loss stop: flattens and locks the account (static limit, or trailing on balance or equity high).
- A warning ladder BEFORE anything is closed: alerts at 60, 80 and 90 percent of your daily limit used.
- Notifications your way: push to your phone (every trade open and close with result in money and percent, every warning, every stop) and terminal pop-ups with a none / important / all switch. A TEST button on the panel proves the whole chain in one click.
- A clean chart panel you can drag, resize right on the chart and switch between a tall and a wide layout: your start balance, remaining daily and total loss in money and percent with progress bars, the exact equity levels where protection fires, time to the daily reset, and trades today.
- A goal tracker: progress bar and the amount left to your profit target, with an optional minimum-trading-days lock that flattens and protects a passed phase.
- A safe-lot helper (display only): the largest position your remaining daily cushion can afford at your stop distance, shown before you take the trade.
- If AutoTrading is ever switched off, the panel turns red and you get one alert. A protector that cannot act must say so. Short broker reconnects are recognized for what they are and never trigger a false alarm.
- Optional Friday auto-close and a personal soft-stop that only blocks new trades.
- Survives terminal restarts: a stop that has fired stays latched if MetaTrader restarts the same day, and state is kept per account so switching accounts starts fresh automatically.

How it decides, in plain words

Your firm's limit is a hard wall: end a day past it and the account is gone. No tool can close you at exactly minus 5.00 percent, because spread, slippage and closing costs all land after the close begins. So Prop Firm Guard front-runs the wall by a small safety buffer you control (default 0.50 percent): with a 5 percent daily limit it closes everything at minus 4.50 percent, so the cost of closing lands inside the buffer instead of past the wall. The panel always shows the exact equity level where protection fires, so nothing is hidden behind a percentage. One honest note: the buffer absorbs normal spread and slippage, not reckless position size. If one position is big enough to move your equity several percent in a single jump, no software can stop inside the buffer. Size sanely; the safe-lot helper is there for exactly this.

Starting mid-challenge is fully supported

You do not need a fresh account. Set "Challenge initial balance" to your challenge's starting balance (from your firm's dashboard) and the maximum-loss wall anchors to the true number instead of whatever your balance happens to be today. Attaching in the middle of a day, set "Today's baseline" too; from the next daily reset onward everything re-anchors on its own. Trailing-drawdown firms: set the initial balance to the highest balance you have reached so far. The panel's start line lets you confirm the anchor at a glance, and settings changes take effect immediately, without re-attaching.

What it cannot do (please read)

- It cannot close a position while that market is closed. No software can. If you hold trades into a weekend or a holiday close, a price gap can jump any limit; that is what the optional Friday auto-close is for. On holiday early closes, set the time earlier that week.
- It cannot stop another program from sending an order; it closes any non-compliant position the moment it appears, usually within a second.
- It cannot share a chart with another EA (a MetaTrader rule: one expert per chart). It does not need to. Give it its own chart, any symbol and timeframe, and it still covers every position on the whole account. A chart that only has indicators on it is fine.
- It does not predict markets and it does not promise profit. It is a protective utility only.

Not sure yet? Run it in Monitor mode

Monitor mode never closes anything. It only warns and notifies, so you can watch it call your levels correctly for a few days and then switch to Protect.

Quick start (under two minutes)

1. Attach it to any one chart. It guards the whole account from there, including trades made by your other EAs on their own charts. Give it a spare chart of its own; the symbol and timeframe do not matter.
2. Pick a rule preset, or Custom for your firm's exact numbers (check your firm's dashboard).
3. Leave the 0.50 percent buffer unless you have a reason to change it. Done.

Phone notifications setup (two minutes, once)

In MetaTrader: Tools, then Options, then Notifications. Tick "Enable Push Notifications" and enter your MetaQuotes ID. You find that ID in the MetaTrader mobile app, in the Messages section, shown at the top. Press "Test" in that same Options tab once, then press the TEST button on the panel to confirm the whole chain including your phone.

Free demo

The demo runs in the Strategy Tester (this is how MetaTrader trial versions work; a trial cannot be attached to a live chart). Open the Strategy Tester, choose this product, set the modelling to "Every tick", deposit for example 10000, turn on visual mode and press Start. The built-in demo trader opens small positions so you can watch the warning ladder fire and the daily and maximum-loss stops flatten the account. On a real account that demo trader does nothing at all; the protection is the product.

Settings, group by group

1. Your firm's rules: preset (5 and 10 static, 5 and 10 trailing on equity, 4 and 8, 3 and 6, or Custom); challenge initial balance (0 auto-captures, or set it for a mid-challenge attach); today's baseline (0 auto, or set it for a mid-day attach); custom daily and total percent; the daily baseline choice; the total-loss anchor; and a daily-reset hour offset versus your broker's server midnight.
2. Safety buffer: how far before each wall it closes (default 0.50 percent). The panel shows the resulting exact stop levels.
3. Protection: Protect or Monitor-only; whole-account or this-symbol scope; keep closing while stopped; delete pending orders on a stop; an optional personal soft-stop percent that only blocks new trades.
4. Warnings: the 60, 80, 90 percent daily ladder on or off, and one maximum-loss usage warning.
5. Phase target: optional, flatten and lock at plus X percent once a minimum number of trading days is reached.
6. Friday auto-close: flatten from a chosen server time every Friday.
7. Notifications: master phone switch; per-trade pushes; guard-event pushes (sent once even with the guard on several charts); and a none / important / all switch for terminal pop-ups.
8. Safe-lot helper: display only; your typical stop distance in points and the share of the daily cushion it may use.
9. Panel: starting corner, font size, panel scale (with resize buttons on the panel itself), and the TEST button on or off.
10. State: keep persistence on; a one-time reset for a new challenge; an optional status file for outside monitoring.
11. Strategy Tester demo: the demo trader, which only ever acts inside the tester and is ignored on any live or demo account.

Questions in the Comments tab are answered within 24 hours on trading days. Reported issues are fixed quickly.

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The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
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