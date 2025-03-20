Advanced Account Monitoring

Summary of the Advanced Account Monitoring for MT5

The Advanced Account Monitoring for MT5 is a powerful tool designed for advanced account monitoring, offering traders detailed insights into their trading performance. This indicator provides a comprehensive dashboard to track drawdowns, profits, and trading volumes across different timeframes. Below is an overview of its key functions:

Account and Robot Monitoring

The indicator allows users to monitor either the entire account or a specific Expert Advisor (EA) by setting a Magic Number.

  • If the Magic Number is set to 0, it tracks the whole account.
  • If a specific Magic Number is set, it focuses on trades associated with that EA.
  • Users can also input a custom robot name for better identification in the panel.

Initial Balance and Equity Tracking

It calculates and displays the initial daily balance and equity, providing a baseline for performance evaluation.

  • The "Initial Daily Balance" and "Initial Daily Equity" are shown alongside the "Current Balance", giving traders a clear view of their account's starting point and current state each day.

Maximum Drawdown (DD) Monitoring

The indicator tracks the maximum drawdown (Max DD) across three periods—daily, weekly, and monthly.

  • It calculates both historical and live drawdowns, displaying the Max DD in both absolute value (e.g., "Max Daily DD: -150.00") and percentage (e.g., "2.50%").
  • This helps traders assess risk exposure over time.

Profit Tracking

It computes and displays profits for daily, weekly, and monthly periods, shown in both:

  • Absolute values (e.g., "Daily Profit: 200.00")
  • Percentages (e.g., "1.50%")
  • This feature allows traders to evaluate their performance, with color-coded indicators (green for profit, red for loss) for quick visual feedback.

Floating Profit Monitoring

The indicator shows the current floating profit (or loss) from open positions, presented in:

  • Absolute value
  • Percentage relative to the initial daily balance
  • This helps traders understand their unrealized gains or losses in active trades.

Volume and Order Analysis

The indicator tracks trading volumes, including:

  • "Total Monthly Volume" – cumulative volume of trades in the month.
  • "Open Buy Volume" and "Open Sell Volume" – for active positions.
  • "Total Open Orders" – providing a snapshot of the trader's current market exposure.

Customizable Panel Display

The indicator features a user-friendly panel with:

  • Adjustable positioning (horizontal and vertical).
  • Customizable colors for the background, text, and dividers.
  • Organized data sections for easy reading, with dynamic updates as new trades are opened or closed.

Persistent Robot Name Storage

Users can input a custom robot name in the panel, which is saved using global variables.

  • This ensures the name persists even after the platform is restarted, providing continuity in monitoring specific EAs.

Real-Time Updates

The indicator updates in real-time, recalculating metrics like drawdowns, profits, and volumes.

  • It also resets metrics at the start of new periods (day, week, month) to ensure accurate tracking over time.


