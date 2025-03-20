Summary of the Advanced Account Monitoring for MT5

The Advanced Account Monitoring for MT5 is a powerful tool designed for advanced account monitoring, offering traders detailed insights into their trading performance. This indicator provides a comprehensive dashboard to track drawdowns, profits, and trading volumes across different timeframes. Below is an overview of its key functions:

Account and Robot Monitoring

The indicator allows users to monitor either the entire account or a specific Expert Advisor (EA) by setting a Magic Number.

If the Magic Number is set to 0 , it tracks the whole account.

is set to , it tracks the whole account. If a specific Magic Number is set, it focuses on trades associated with that EA.

Users can also input a custom robot name for better identification in the panel.

Initial Balance and Equity Tracking

It calculates and displays the initial daily balance and equity, providing a baseline for performance evaluation.

The "Initial Daily Balance" and "Initial Daily Equity" are shown alongside the "Current Balance", giving traders a clear view of their account's starting point and current state each day.

Maximum Drawdown (DD) Monitoring

The indicator tracks the maximum drawdown (Max DD) across three periods—daily, weekly, and monthly.

It calculates both historical and live drawdowns , displaying the Max DD in both absolute value (e.g., "Max Daily DD: -150.00" ) and percentage (e.g., "2.50%" ).

, displaying the in both absolute value (e.g., ) and percentage (e.g., ). This helps traders assess risk exposure over time.

Profit Tracking

It computes and displays profits for daily, weekly, and monthly periods, shown in both:

Absolute values (e.g., "Daily Profit: 200.00" )

(e.g., ) Percentages (e.g., "1.50%" )

(e.g., ) This feature allows traders to evaluate their performance, with color-coded indicators (green for profit, red for loss) for quick visual feedback.

Floating Profit Monitoring

The indicator shows the current floating profit (or loss) from open positions, presented in:

Absolute value

Percentage relative to the initial daily balance

This helps traders understand their unrealized gains or losses in active trades.

Volume and Order Analysis

The indicator tracks trading volumes, including:

"Total Monthly Volume" – cumulative volume of trades in the month.

– cumulative volume of trades in the month. "Open Buy Volume" and "Open Sell Volume" – for active positions.

and – for active positions. "Total Open Orders" – providing a snapshot of the trader's current market exposure.

Customizable Panel Display

The indicator features a user-friendly panel with:

Adjustable positioning (horizontal and vertical).

(horizontal and vertical). Customizable colors for the background, text, and dividers.

for the background, text, and dividers. Organized data sections for easy reading, with dynamic updates as new trades are opened or closed.

Persistent Robot Name Storage

Users can input a custom robot name in the panel, which is saved using global variables.

This ensures the name persists even after the platform is restarted, providing continuity in monitoring specific EAs.

Real-Time Updates

The indicator updates in real-time, recalculating metrics like drawdowns, profits, and volumes.