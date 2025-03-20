Advanced Account Monitoring
Summary of the Advanced Account Monitoring for MT5
The Advanced Account Monitoring for MT5 is a powerful tool designed for advanced account monitoring, offering traders detailed insights into their trading performance. This indicator provides a comprehensive dashboard to track drawdowns, profits, and trading volumes across different timeframes. Below is an overview of its key functions:
Account and Robot Monitoring
The indicator allows users to monitor either the entire account or a specific Expert Advisor (EA) by setting a Magic Number.
- If the Magic Number is set to 0, it tracks the whole account.
- If a specific Magic Number is set, it focuses on trades associated with that EA.
- Users can also input a custom robot name for better identification in the panel.
Initial Balance and Equity Tracking
It calculates and displays the initial daily balance and equity, providing a baseline for performance evaluation.
- The "Initial Daily Balance" and "Initial Daily Equity" are shown alongside the "Current Balance", giving traders a clear view of their account's starting point and current state each day.
Maximum Drawdown (DD) Monitoring
The indicator tracks the maximum drawdown (Max DD) across three periods—daily, weekly, and monthly.
- It calculates both historical and live drawdowns, displaying the Max DD in both absolute value (e.g., "Max Daily DD: -150.00") and percentage (e.g., "2.50%").
- This helps traders assess risk exposure over time.
Profit Tracking
It computes and displays profits for daily, weekly, and monthly periods, shown in both:
- Absolute values (e.g., "Daily Profit: 200.00")
- Percentages (e.g., "1.50%")
- This feature allows traders to evaluate their performance, with color-coded indicators (green for profit, red for loss) for quick visual feedback.
Floating Profit Monitoring
The indicator shows the current floating profit (or loss) from open positions, presented in:
- Absolute value
- Percentage relative to the initial daily balance
- This helps traders understand their unrealized gains or losses in active trades.
Volume and Order Analysis
The indicator tracks trading volumes, including:
- "Total Monthly Volume" – cumulative volume of trades in the month.
- "Open Buy Volume" and "Open Sell Volume" – for active positions.
- "Total Open Orders" – providing a snapshot of the trader's current market exposure.
Customizable Panel Display
The indicator features a user-friendly panel with:
- Adjustable positioning (horizontal and vertical).
- Customizable colors for the background, text, and dividers.
- Organized data sections for easy reading, with dynamic updates as new trades are opened or closed.
Persistent Robot Name Storage
Users can input a custom robot name in the panel, which is saved using global variables.
- This ensures the name persists even after the platform is restarted, providing continuity in monitoring specific EAs.
Real-Time Updates
The indicator updates in real-time, recalculating metrics like drawdowns, profits, and volumes.
- It also resets metrics at the start of new periods (day, week, month) to ensure accurate tracking over time.