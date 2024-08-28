MA Killer MT5

The MA Killer indicator is the ultimate weapon for traders using moving averages. It is a complete system that uses several tools directly accessible by a management panel. Thanks to its tools you have an overview of the market and a valuable aid in decision-making for entering a position.



It consists of:



- The Trend Master chart indicator which displays the trend directly on the chart using a color code. This trend is calculated by an algorithm using two moving averages and several oscillators.



- The Moving average scanner indicator which is a market scanner displaying the price position in relation to several moving averages (up to 4) over 9 time units.



- The display or not of several moving averages independently. No need to add or remove them via the indicator tab.





MT4 version





Each system has its alerts which can be received in Pop Up, by email and Push notification. The alerts can be activated or not directly via the control panel.



The whole is managed by a control panel displayed directly on the graph. This management panel allows the display or not of each of the functions in a single click as well as the management of alerts in a single click.



It even has a "nacked graph" function which allows to remove all the elements in a single click.



Everything has been designed to make your task easier so that you can concentrate only on your decision-making.



All the components of the system are adjustable via the indicator adjustment parameters.



All the alert texts are customizable.



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