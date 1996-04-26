Naked chart PRO MT4

You drew everything. Now you can't see anything.

Trend lines, Fibonacci, rectangles, zones, arrows... your chart has become a battlefield. NAKED CHART PRO gives you back full control — six tools, one floating panel, one click each.

MT5 version



NAKED CHART PRO — what's inside:

NAKED → instantly hides all drawings. Click again to bring everything back exactly as it was

→ instantly hides all drawings. Click again to bring everything back exactly as it was DELETE → removes all drawings at once, safely

→ removes all drawings at once, safely UNDO → made a mistake? One click and everything comes back

→ made a mistake? One click and everything comes back LOCK → locks all drawings so nothing moves accidentally

→ locks all drawings so nothing moves accidentally TF LOCK 1 → drawings become invisible on all timeframes above the current one

→ drawings become invisible on all timeframes above the current one TF LOCK 2 → a second independent TF lock — draw on M15, lock it, switch to D1, draw, lock again. Each group stays on its own layer

The panel is draggable, collapsible, and stays out of your way.

Indicators are never affected — only your drawings.

"Your M15 analysis stays on M15. Your D1 analysis stays on D1. Finally."

— SPARTACUS©2026

➡ Also available: NAKED CHART (free version) | Available on MT4 & MT5