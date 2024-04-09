Moving Average Scanner MT4

Moving Average Scanner is a multi-timeframe scanner perfect for seeing the trend over several time frames at a glance without changing the chart.



It can use up to 4 moving averages of your choice over 9 time units. It is fully configurable and can be moved anywhere on the graph by simply “drag and drop”.



Moving averages can be configured in 4 different calculation methods. You can also set alerts based on the number of moving averages and the number of periods.





MT5 version here.



Input parameter:



Screener Layout:

Allows you to adjust the desired size of the scanner displayed on the graph as well as the size of the display text.



Moving averages:

You can configure 4 different moving average periods and 4 calculation methods: Simple/exponential/smoothed and linear weighted.





Alerts:

To set up an alert, all you have to do is choose the desired number of timeframes (bullish/bearish) combined with the moving average(s) chosen to trigger the alert.

Alerts possible in pop up/Push notification and mail. Alert text is fully customizable.





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