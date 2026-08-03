Naked chart PRO MT5
- Indicators
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Frederic Jacques CollombSPARTACUS©, improuve your trading! Be stronger in the market!
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
You drew everything. Now you can't see anything.
Trend lines, Fibonacci, rectangles, zones, arrows... your chart has become a battlefield. NAKED CHART PRO gives you back full control — six tools, one floating panel, one click each.
NAKED CHART PRO — what's inside:
- NAKED → instantly hides all drawings. Click again to bring everything back exactly as it was
- DELETE → removes all drawings at once, safely
- UNDO → made a mistake? One click and everything comes back
- LOCK → locks all drawings so nothing moves accidentally
- TF LOCK 1 → drawings become invisible on all timeframes above the current one
- TF LOCK 2 → a second independent TF lock — draw on M15, lock it, switch to D1, draw, lock again. Each group stays on its own layer
The panel is draggable, collapsible, and stays out of your way.
Indicators are never affected — only your drawings.
"Your M15 analysis stays on M15. Your D1 analysis stays on D1. Finally."
— SPARTACUS©2026
➡ Also available: NAKED CHART (free version) | Available on MT4 & MT5