RSI Pro Analyser MT5

The RSI Pro Analyzer Indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders looking to make informed decisions across multiple time frames simultaneously. This indicator uses the RSI to providemaking it easier to identify market entry opportunities. Its main advantage is its ease of reading thanks to its clear and distinct color codes to indicate different market conditions.The indicator displays RSI values and associated signals(D,H4,H1,M30,M15), allowing traders to get a comprehensive market perspective and make informed decisions on multiple time horizons.Use color changes to identify trends and potential reversals across different time frames. Look for overbought and oversold areas to spot counter-trend or trend reversal trading opportunities.RSI indicating aRSI indicating anRSI signaling anRSI signaling anYou can also be notified of purchase and sale entries by precise alerts which can be sent byThe RSI Pro Analyzer indicator is a complementary tool in the trader's decision-making process. It is recommended to use it in conjunction with other indicators and analyzes to get an overview of the market.14 (default), adjustable according to your preferences.Enable or disable the 3 types of alerts, Pop Up/mail and Push notification.Fully configurable alert text.SPARTACUS®2024