RSI Pro Analyser MT5
- Indicators
-
Frederic Jacques CollombSPARTACUS©, improuve your trading! Be stronger in the market!
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 3 May 2024
- Activations: 5
The RSI Pro Analyzer Indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders looking to make informed decisions across multiple time frames simultaneously. This indicator uses the RSI to provide overbought, oversold and trend signals, making it easier to identify market entry opportunities. Its main advantage is its ease of reading thanks to its clear and distinct color codes to indicate different market conditions.
The indicator displays RSI values and associated signals in five different time frames (D,H4,H1,M30,M15), allowing traders to get a comprehensive market perspective and make informed decisions on multiple time horizons.
Use color changes to identify trends and potential reversals across different time frames. Look for overbought and oversold areas to spot counter-trend or trend reversal trading opportunities.
Red: RSI indicating a downtrend.
Green: RSI indicating an uptrend.
Dark red: RSI signaling an oversold area.
Dark green: RSI signaling an overbought zone.
You can also be notified of purchase and sale entries by precise alerts which can be sent by Pop Up, email and Push notification.
The RSI Pro Analyzer indicator is a complementary tool in the trader's decision-making process. It is recommended to use it in conjunction with other indicators and analyzes to get an overview of the market.
MT4 version.
Input parameter:
RSI Period: 14 (default), adjustable according to your preferences.
Enable/disable alert: Enable or disable the 3 types of alerts, Pop Up/mail and Push notification.
Buy/Sell Text: Fully configurable alert text.
SPARTACUS®2024
The indicator displays RSI values and associated signals in five different time frames (D,H4,H1,M30,M15), allowing traders to get a comprehensive market perspective and make informed decisions on multiple time horizons.
Use color changes to identify trends and potential reversals across different time frames. Look for overbought and oversold areas to spot counter-trend or trend reversal trading opportunities.
Red: RSI indicating a downtrend.
Green: RSI indicating an uptrend.
Dark red: RSI signaling an oversold area.
Dark green: RSI signaling an overbought zone.
You can also be notified of purchase and sale entries by precise alerts which can be sent by Pop Up, email and Push notification.
The RSI Pro Analyzer indicator is a complementary tool in the trader's decision-making process. It is recommended to use it in conjunction with other indicators and analyzes to get an overview of the market.
MT4 version.
Input parameter:
RSI Period: 14 (default), adjustable according to your preferences.
Enable/disable alert: Enable or disable the 3 types of alerts, Pop Up/mail and Push notification.
Buy/Sell Text: Fully configurable alert text.
SPARTACUS®2024