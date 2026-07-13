UCS Top and Bottom Candle MT4

The UCS Top & Bottom Candle MT4 is a powerful indicator designed exclusively for MetaTrader 4, enabling traders to identify swing top and bottom candles with precision. This tool is perfect for both novice and experienced traders looking to enhance their market entry and exit strategies.

With its momentum-based analysis, the UCS Top & Bottom Candle MT4 helps you capitalize on market movements, providing clear visual signals and alerts for timely decision-making. Imagine being able to identify potential reversal points quickly, thereby improving your trading efficiency and profitability.

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Key Features

Signal Source: Utilizes momentum analysis to accurately detect top and bottom candle formations, aiding in identifying potential market reversals.

BUY/SELL Signals: Triggers clear buy and sell signals based on specific market conditions without repainting, ensuring reliable trading insights.

Visual Arrow Signals: Plots distinct arrows on the chart at signal candles, making it easy to visualize potential entry points.

Fast and Backtestable: Built on the efficient OnCalculate() engine of MetaTrader, ensuring quick calculations and full compatibility with the Strategy Tester for historical performance analysis.

Pop-Up Alerts: Delivers alert pop-ups directly in MetaTrader during signal events, ensuring you never miss an opportunity.

Push Notifications: Sends real-time alerts to your mobile device, allowing you to monitor trading signals on-the-go.

Email Alerts: Provides email notifications for signal events, enabling remote monitoring when you are away from your trading terminal.

Multi-Timeframe Support: Fully functional across all standard MetaTrader timeframes, from M1 to MN, allowing for flexible trading strategies.

Buffer Integration: Offers accessible buffers that can be utilized by Expert Advisors for automated trading based on signal outputs.

Customizable Parameters: Features adjustable settings for Percent K and Percent D, allowing traders to tailor the indicator to their specific trading styles.

Experience the full potential of your trading strategies with the UCS Top & Bottom Candle MT4, designed specifically for MetaTrader 4 users.

You can also check out the MT5 version of this product:

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#tags UCS Top & Bottom Candle MT4, trading indicator, MetaTrader 4, swing trading, market analysis, trading signals, buy sell arrows, momentum indicator, backtesting, forex trading, automated trading, push notifications, email alerts, technical analysis, multi-timeframe trading, trading alerts