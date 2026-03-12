Ucs Top & Bottom Candle Settings/Inputs Guide for MT4 & MT5

Complete User Documentation — MT4 & MT5

1. OVERVIEW

The UCS Top & Bottom Candle indicator identifies swing top and bottom candles using momentum analysis. It helps traders spot potential reversal points in the market by analyzing price action. By highlighting these key candles, traders can make informed decisions on entry and exit points, enhancing their trading strategies.

Who Should Use It: Retail forex traders looking to improve their market timing and decision-making.

Main Benefit: This indicator simplifies the identification of market reversals, allowing traders to capitalize on potential profit opportunities.

2. INPUT PARAMETERS & SETTINGS

This product shares a common set of general input settings with all Indicator products in this series. The following sections are covered in the common guide: Alert Settings (popup alert, push notification, email alert) and Display Settings (arrow size, colors). For full details refer to the Common General Input Settings Guide. The sections below cover only the product-specific inputs unique to this product.

Indicator Settings

This section covers the settings that control the core functionality of the UCS Top & Bottom Candle indicator.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example Percent K int 5 This setting determines the period for calculating the lowest and highest prices. Adjusting it can help refine the indicator's sensitivity to price movements. 10 - Use this value for a more responsive indicator that reacts quickly to price changes. Percent D int 3 This parameter sets the smoothing period for the momentum calculation. Changing it can affect the lag of the indicator's signals. 5 - A higher value can provide a smoother signal, reducing false alarms during volatile market conditions.

3. HOW IT WORKS

Core Calculation & Logic

The UCS Top & Bottom Candle indicator calculates momentum to identify swing top and bottom candles. It uses a combination of indicators to determine market conditions, providing traders with insights into potential reversals.

This indicator primarily monitors price movements and calculates momentum to pinpoint key support and resistance levels. By analyzing these levels, traders can make informed decisions about entry and exit points.

BUY and SELL Signal Conditions

BUY Signal — When does it appear? A BUY signal is generated when the Momentum line crosses above the threshold level of 40, indicating strong buying pressure.

SELL Signal — When does it appear? A SELL signal occurs when the Momentum line crosses below the threshold level of -40, suggesting strong selling pressure.

Signal Confirmation: Traders will see a color change in the histogram and potentially an arrow indicating the direction of the signal. Alerts can also be configured for immediate notification.

Recommended Action: It is advisable to confirm signals with higher time frame analysis and place stop-loss orders just below recent swing lows for BUY signals and above swing highs for SELL signals.

Step-by-Step Workflow

Step 1: Set Up the Indicator Install the UCS Top & Bottom Candle indicator in your MetaTrader platform.

Step 2: Configure Input Parameters Adjust the input parameters according to your trading strategy and preferences.

Step 3: Analyze Signals Monitor the indicator for BUY and SELL signals based on the momentum readings.

Step 4: Confirm with Price Action Use price action and other indicators to confirm the signals generated by the UCS indicator.

Step 5: Execute Trades Enter trades based on confirmed signals while adhering to your risk management rules.

Step 6: Set Alerts Enable alerts for immediate notifications on signal generation.

Step 7: Review Performance Regularly review your trades and the effectiveness of the indicator to optimize your strategy.

4. USAGE TIPS & BEST PRACTICES

Utilizing the UCS Top & Bottom Candle indicator effectively can enhance trading decisions.

Feature Description Percent K Defines the sensitivity of the momentum calculation; traders may adjust this for more or less responsive signals. Percent D Sets the smoothing period for the momentum indicator; a longer period may reduce noise in volatile markets. Allow Alert Enables alerts for signal generation; useful for traders who cannot monitor charts continuously. Allow Notification Sends push notifications to mobile devices; helps traders stay updated on the go. Arrow Settings Customize the appearance of arrows indicating signals; enhances visual clarity on the chart.

Quick Start Guide

Follow these steps to get started in under 5 minutes:

Download the Indicator: Obtain the UCS Top & Bottom Candle indicator from the MQL5 marketplace. Install the Indicator: Place the indicator file in the appropriate directory of your MetaTrader platform. Open a Chart: Launch MetaTrader and open a chart for the asset you wish to trade. Apply the Indicator: Drag and drop the UCS Top & Bottom Candle indicator onto your chart. Adjust Settings: Configure the input parameters to align with your trading strategy. Monitor Signals: Watch for BUY and SELL signals generated by the indicator. Set Alerts: Enable alerts to receive notifications for signal changes. Start Trading: Execute trades based on the signals and your analysis.

You may also be interested in these related products:

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide

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