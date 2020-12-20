Candle Bias Full Version

---> Check all the other products <---


The Candle Bias is a coloring indicator that doesn't take account of the close price of the bars. 

It will color the candle in the bearish color (of your choice) if the downard range is greater than the upward range. 

Conversely, it will color the candle in the bullish color of your choice if the upward range is greater than the downward range. 


This is a major helper for Multi Time Frame analysis, it works on every security and every Time Frame. You can easily spot the daily direction by taking in account the daily up and dow ranges. 

Use it wisely. 


Full version, if you want to try the free version, chek the link --> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/59515/


---> Have a look to all the other products <---

Produly developed by www.automazionetrading.com

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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Indicators
CRAZY SALE! Was 250, NOW 50 USD till the end of MAY!!! --->  Check all the other products  <--- The WTR Dynamic Range Indicator is a powerful and deeply customizable range indicator that takes in account the average upward and downward movement of the price in the past trading days.  This fully customizable indicator can be setted for a lot of uses and cases:  • Trend trading on level breakouts  • Spotting high probability targets for Take Profits • Setting a multiple targets for position scali
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Engulfing Candle Screener
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Indicators
--->  Check all the other products  <--- The Engulfing Candles Screener is a deeply customizable dashboard.  You can chose a trend filter, using 2 EMAs, with custom periods applied on a custom TimeFrames Then you can choose 3 timeframes to search, any TimeFrame is suitable and the screener will find the engulfing candles in the selected timeframe.  3 Timeframes to scan All the major forex pairs and crosses - up to 28 symbols Deeply Customizable How to setup the screener:  Let the crosses visib
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Indicators
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The Easiest License
Dario Pedruzzi
Libraries
Use a plain google sheet to license your product After years of developing trading software, I noticed the lack of a simple and cheap system to license the software to your customer.  Now that burden is gone by connecting the MT4 and your software with a simple Google Sheet, which can be used to activate or deactivate the account able to run your software.  With a minimum setup you'll be able to compile your software and distributing it without the fear of being spoiled by hackers or bad people
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