FlipDamonHFT

1
FlipDamonHFT is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, developed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It uses a high-frequency approach combined with advanced risk controls to identify and capture short-term opportunities in the gold market.

The EA is designed for traders who understand the high-risk nature of HFT strategies. It focuses on precision execution, dynamic position sizing, and multi-layer protection to manage trades during volatile gold movements.

Key Features

  • High-frequency logic optimized for XAUUSD on M15
  • Dynamic lot sizing based on account balance and risk settings
  • Built-in stop loss and take profit for every trade
  • News filter to avoid trading during high-impact events (optional)
  • Slippage and spread protection
  • Supports ECN/Raw/Razor accounts with low spreads
  • Simple input parameters for easy setup

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Minimum Deposit: $500 (recommended $1,000+ for better risk distribution)
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher (1:500 recommended)
  • Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Razor with spreads from 0.1 pips
  • Broker: Any reliable broker (low spread and fast execution preferred)
  • VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/5 stable operation
  • Execution Mode: Hedging

Important Risk Warning Trading with FlipDamonHFT involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance (backtests or live results) does not guarantee future results. The strategy can experience periods of drawdown, especially during high volatility or news events.

Never risk more than you can afford to lose. Always use proper money management. We strongly recommend testing the EA thoroughly on a demo account first for at least 4–8 weeks before going live. Adjust risk parameters according to your own risk tolerance. The developer provides setup assistance via private message after purchase.

How to Get Started

  1. Attach the EA to XAUUSD M15 chart
  2. Enable AutoTrading
  3. Configure your preferred risk level (default is conservative)
  4. Contact the seller for personalized setup help if needed

Results shown in backtests or any shared performance examples are for illustration only and were achieved under specific conditions. Real trading involves spreads, slippage, and changing market conditions that can affect performance.


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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Эксперты
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Эксперты
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Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Эксперты
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
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Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Эксперты
ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВОЕ: Купите Goldbot One и выберите 1 советник бесплатно!! (для 2 торговых счетов) ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь LIVE SIGNAL Представляем     Goldbot One   — высокотехнологичного торгового робота, разработанного для рынка золота. Goldbot One фокусируется на торговле на прорывах и использует как уровни поддержки, так и сопротивл
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Valeriia Mishchenko
Эксперты
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
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MQL TOOLS SL
Эксперты
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
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Ruslan Pishun
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Эксперты
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MQL TOOLS SL
Эксперты
Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
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Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Эксперты
Exorcist Bot   - это мультивалютный многофункциональный советник, работающий на любом тайм-фрейме и в любых рыночных условиях. - За основу работы робота взята система усреднения с негеометрической прогрессией построения торговой сетки. - Встроенные системы защиты: специальные фильтры, контроль спреда, внутреннее ограничение времени торговли. - Построение торговой сетки с учетом важных внутренних уровней. - Возможность настройки агрессивности торговли. - Работа отложенными ордерами с трейлингом
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Vladislav Andruschenko
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Эксперты
AI Sniper для MetaTrader 4 — интеллектуальный торговый робот, созданный для точности AI Sniper — это умный и адаптивный торговый робот, разработанный специально для MetaTrader 4 . Он создан для трейдеров, которым нужен не просто очередной Forex-бот, а продуманный Expert Advisor с точной логикой входа, структурным анализом рынка и уверенным исполнением сделок. AI Sniper для MT4 — это интеллектуальная торговая система, которая сочетает точность, адаптивность и продвинутую торговую логику, помогая
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Эксперты
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Thi Thu Ha Hoang
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Kirill Borovskii
Эксперты
Double Blow Scalping EA: Инновационный Советник для MT4, Вдохновленный Квантовыми Технологиями - ЛИМИТИРОВАННЫЙ ВЫПУСК!!! Описание: Double Blow Scalping EA — это революционный торговый алгоритм для MetaTrader 4, объединяющий передовые принципы квантовых вычислений и скальпинговой стратегии. В основе его работы лежит уникальная имитация   кубитов   — ключевых элементов квантовых компьютеров, позволяющих обрабатывать множество рыночных сценариев одновременно. Это дает советнику беспрецедентную ск
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Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Эксперты
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Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Эксперты
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Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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AccountUP Algo
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Эксперты
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3 (2)
Эксперты
Советник (Fortune): Ваш надежный инструмент для высокочастотной торговли на Форекс Советник (Fortune) предназначен для использования на любом временном периоде, любой валютной паре и на сервере любого брокера. Уникальная торговая система делает его универсальным инструментом для трейдеров. Для оптимальной работы рекомендуется использовать ликвидные форекс-пары, низкий спред и VPS. Начать можно с депозита в $100 и лота 0.01. Основные характеристики и преимущества Высокочастотная торговля : Испол
EA ENTERPRISE LT
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Эксперты
[ EA] ENTERPRISE LT - это советник для MetaTrader (MT4), предназначенный для работы с большинством валютных пар и золотом. Он реализует полноценную, полностью функциональный торговую стратегию. Он НЕ основан на каких-либо индикаторах или действие цены. Прост в настройке и управлении. Стратегия не зависит от таймфрейма. Советник [EA] ENTERPRISE LT имеет ряд уникальных особенностей: Может быть настроен индивидуально в соответствии с вашей стратегией. Включает в себя системы мани-менеджмента и упра
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Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Эксперты
These are popular Gold (XAUUSD) and multi-pair trading robots, often sold with full source code access for customization, along with setfiles and sometimes lifetime updates. Note that original developers typically sell compiled (.ex4) versions only, while full MQ4 source code is commonly offered through resellers or unlock sites (prices vary widely, from ~$20–$300 depending on the vendor and any discounts). ### Quick Availability Overview: - **Tinga Tinga Robot** (v23s and similar) — Source cod
Mansa Musa Flipping Robot
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Эксперты
Yes, the source code (MQ4 format) for Tinga (Tinga Tinga Robot), MM FlipCodePro (MM Flip CodePro), and Mansa Musa (Mansa Musa Flipping Robot) is available for purchase from various reputable third-party Forex EA stores and sellers as of early 2026. https://t.me/HOLDINGS6 AFTER PURCHASE TEXT ME DIRECTLY FOR ASSISTANCE!!!! Manual & set files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files Price: The price increases based on the number of licenses sold Available copies: 4
FlipDamon Vx
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Эксперты
Flipdamon HFT: The Next-Level Forex Trading Robot Flip your capital fast with Flipdamon HFT — a powerful trading robot designed for rapid growth, sniper entries, and consistent profits. Built for serious traders who want results in days, not months.. Flipdamon HFT The Ultimate Forex Automation Experience lightning‑fast trades powered by AI neural networks that analyze markets in real‑time. 99.9% Accuracy 0.01s Latency 24/5 Market Hours 8k+ Trades/Day Advanced AI Trading Technology Powered by
Pips Ghost Robot Ea V7nc
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Эксперты
Pips Ghost Robot EA V7nc is a powerful, fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platforms. It delivers hands-free Forex and volatility trading with precision entries, smart risk management, and 24/7 operation. Core Features & Capabilities Fully Automated Trading : No manual intervention needed — the robot handles analysis, entries, exits, and trade management 24/7. Multi-Market Support : Weekdays : Optimized for major Forex pairs (e.g., EURUSD,
Tinga Tinga
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Эксперты
TINGA TINGA — XAUUSD Trend/Scalp EA Built for gold. Tinga Tinga reads XAUUSD momentum and trend shifts in real time, firing scalp-precision entries when the move confirms — no lag, no guesswork, no sitting on the sidelines waiting for a setup that never comes. How it hunts: 1.Trend + momentum confluence entries on XAUUSD 2.Fast in, fast out — built for scalp-speed execution 3.Automated risk controls on every trade 4.Runs 24/5 on MT4/MT5, no babysitting required 10 copies. That's it. First 1
Фильтр:
SYED ASIF
145
SYED ASIF 2026.03.25 04:53 
 

I purchased this bot with high expectations, but it turned out to be my worst trading experience. As soon as I started using it, the bot wiped out my account within a single day. The risk management is extremely poor, and it opens trades very aggressively without proper control.

After this, I contacted the developer, Allistair Kabelo Mandow. He assured me that he would provide me with a new bot and even promised a refund within 7 days if I changed my review. Unfortunately, he did not fulfill any of his promises — no refund and no replacement bot.

On top of that, the current bot has also stopped functioning properly. It has not taken a single trade for the past 7 days. I have informed him multiple times, but there has been no proper response or solution.

This is very misleading. The backtest results shown are completely different from real trading performance. In real conditions, this bot can easily blow your account in a very short time.

Strong warning: Do not purchase any product from this developer. It is a complete waste of money and not trustworthy at all.

Allistair Kabelo Mandow
1914
Ответ разработчика Allistair Kabelo Mandow 2026.04.07 08:04
Important Risk Warning Trading with FlipDamonHFT involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance (backtests or live results) does not guarantee future results. The strategy can experience periods of drawdown, especially during high volatility or news events. Never risk more than you can afford to lose. Always use proper money management. We strongly recommend testing the EA thoroughly on a demo account first for at least 4–8 weeks before going live. Adjust risk parameters according to your own risk tolerance. The developer provides setup assistance via private message after purchase.
Zac Lo
118
Zac Lo 2026.03.24 01:52 
 

Bought this Ea and it Blew My Account the First day. Not Worth The Money. Will Be Getting Refund Asap! SAVE YOUR MONEY. One of the Worst Ea's I bought on this Wesbite. PURE SCAM. The Seller is From Nigeria. He has Scammed Multiple People the same way. Stay Far away From This Scammer

Allistair Kabelo Mandow
1914
Ответ разработчика Allistair Kabelo Mandow 2026.03.26 07:56
I'm truly sorry to hear your account got blown on the first day — that’s incredibly frustrating and disappointing, especially after investing in the EA. No EA guarantees profits, and losses like this can happen quickly with market conditions or settings. For a refund, please check the website’s policy (many have strict rules after download). If this is our product, share your order number and I’ll look into it personally. Take care, and I hope we can resolve this for you.
zxzsnb
126
zxzsnb 2026.03.21 20:27 
 

骗子和描述不一样，骗子骗子，跟回测的不一样

Allistair Kabelo Mandow
1914
Ответ разработчика Allistair Kabelo Mandow 2026.03.21 20:28
Wonderful that's is what I like to hear♥️🫆
QM13
24
QM13 2026.03.19 07:36 
 

doesn't work

Steven Monchu
21
Steven Monchu 2026.03.09 22:52 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Allistair Kabelo Mandow
1914
Ответ разработчика Allistair Kabelo Mandow 2026.03.10 04:27
To more wealth
Ответ на отзыв