EAs Manager MT4
- Утилиты
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Abdeljalil El KedmiriWould you like to order a new freelancer job for me (EAs, Excel Template)? : https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=trader_rentable
- Версия: 3.1
- Обновлено: 2 августа 2026
- Активации: 10
Are you running multiple EAs on the same MT5 account? Let one powerful Manager control them all.
EAs Manager Pro V2 is a professional EA management, risk-control, and trade-assistance tool that acts as a central command center for your entire MT5 account.
It automatically detects your EAs using their Magic Numbers, monitors EA and manual trades, and gives you complete visibility and control from one simple dashboard.
What makes V2 powerful?
EA & Manual Trade Support – Manage automated and manual positions together
Automatic EA Detection – Detect running EAs through Magic Numbers
EA Performance Analytics – Analyze individual EA performance by period
Symbol Analytics – Compare P&L and Win Rate by symbol, EA, and period
Drawdown Protection – Monitor and control daily and maximum drawdown
Daily Profit/Loss Targets – Automatically react when your limits are reached
Smart Partial Close – Multi-level profit taking with optional breakeven protection
Trading Time Filters – Control when your EAs are allowed to trade
Symbol & EA Filters – Choose exactly what the Manager should monitor
Pending Order Management – Detect and manage pending orders
One-Click Trade Control – Quickly close positions or cancel pending orders
Real-Time Dashboard – Account status, P&L, drawdown, positions, statistics and more
Interactive Settings – Modify supported risk and trade-management parameters directly from the dashboard
Built-in Help – Simple explanations for settings, making the Manager easy to use
One Manager. Multiple EAs. One Risk System.
Your EAs don't need to communicate with each other. EAs Manager Pro becomes the central layer that coordinates them all.
Whether you are running scalpers, breakout EAs, grid systems, swing strategies, or manual trades, the Manager gives you one place to monitor performance and enforce your risk rules.
Analyze Your Trading
Quickly switch between:
ALL ACCOUNT → MANUAL TRADES → INDIVIDUAL EA → SYMBOL → TIME PERIOD
and understand exactly where your profits, losses, and risks are coming from.
Watch the video above to see EAs Manager Pro V2 in action.
Already receiving 5-star feedback from our users.
40% DISCOUNT AVAILABLE NOW – Limited-time offer!
MT5 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166211
Blog post : Update to version 2
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