EAs Manager MT4

Are you running multiple EAs on the same MT5 account? Let one powerful Manager control them all.

EAs Manager Pro V2 is a professional EA management, risk-control, and trade-assistance tool that acts as a central command center for your entire MT5 account.

It automatically detects your EAs using their Magic Numbers, monitors EA and manual trades, and gives you complete visibility and control from one simple dashboard.

What makes V2 powerful?

EA & Manual Trade Support – Manage automated and manual positions together

Automatic EA Detection – Detect running EAs through Magic Numbers

EA Performance Analytics – Analyze individual EA performance by period

Symbol Analytics – Compare P&L and Win Rate by symbol, EA, and period

Drawdown Protection – Monitor and control daily and maximum drawdown

Daily Profit/Loss Targets – Automatically react when your limits are reached

Smart Partial Close – Multi-level profit taking with optional breakeven protection

Trading Time Filters – Control when your EAs are allowed to trade

Symbol & EA Filters – Choose exactly what the Manager should monitor

Pending Order Management – Detect and manage pending orders

One-Click Trade Control – Quickly close positions or cancel pending orders

Real-Time Dashboard – Account status, P&L, drawdown, positions, statistics and more

Interactive Settings – Modify supported risk and trade-management parameters directly from the dashboard

Built-in Help – Simple explanations for settings, making the Manager easy to use


One Manager. Multiple EAs. One Risk System.

Your EAs don't need to communicate with each other. EAs Manager Pro becomes the central layer that coordinates them all.

Whether you are running scalpers, breakout EAs, grid systems, swing strategies, or manual trades, the Manager gives you one place to monitor performance and enforce your risk rules.

Analyze Your Trading

Quickly switch between:

ALL ACCOUNT → MANUAL TRADES → INDIVIDUAL EA → SYMBOL → TIME PERIOD

and understand exactly where your profits, losses, and risks are coming from.

Watch the video above to see EAs Manager Pro V2 in action.

Already receiving 5-star feedback from our users.

40% DISCOUNT AVAILABLE NOW – Limited-time offer!

MT5 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166211
Blog post : Update to version 2  



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4.84 (95)
实用工具
交易面板是一款多功能交易助手。该应用包含超过50种手动交易功能，并允许您自动执行大多数交易任务。 在购买之前，您可以在演示账户上测试演示版本。下载用于演示账户的试用版应用程序： https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/762579 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易. 只需单击一下即可执行交易操作： 打開掛單和頭寸，並自動計算風險。 一鍵打開多個訂單和頭寸。 打開訂單網格。 按組別關閉掛單和頭寸。 反轉頭寸方向（關閉買入>打開賣出，關閉賣出>打開買入）。 鎖定頭寸（通過開啟缺少的頭寸，使買入和賣出頭寸的數量相等）。 一鍵部分關閉所有頭寸。 將所有頭寸的止盈和止損設置在同一價格水平。 將所有頭寸的止損設置在盈虧平衡水平。 開倉時，可使用以下功能： 在多個訂單或倉位之間分配計算出的數量（在單擊一次時開啟多個訂單和倉位）。 在開啟訂單前在圖表上可視化交易水平。 僅在當前點差不超過設定值時才開啟倉位。 止盈和止損之間的自動比例。 虛擬止損和止盈。 自動將止損和止盈的大小增加為當前點差的大小。 基於ATR指標讀數計算止盈和止損。 設置掛單的到期日期。 為掛單設置追蹤（掛單
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
实用工具
MetaTrader 4 专业交易复制器 快速、专业、可靠的 MetaTrader 4 交易复制器。 COPYLOT 可在 MetaTrader 4 与 MetaTrader 5 终端之间复制外汇交易，并为不同账户类型和交易场景提供灵活的同步方案。 COPYLOT MT4 版本支持： MetaTrader 4 → MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Hedge → MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Netting → MetaTrader 4   MT5 版本 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF 如何购买 如何安装 如何获取日志文件 如何测试与优化 Expforex 的全部产品 您也可以使用 MetaTrader 5 版本，在 MetaTrader 5 → MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 → MetaTrader 5 之间进行复制： COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5 COPYLOT 是一款专业级交易复制器，可稳定运行于 2、3 甚至 10 个终端之间。 支持从模拟账户和投资者密码账户进行复制 可同时运行在多个终端上
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
实用工具
这个产品在新闻时间过滤所有的专家顾问和手动图表，因此您不必担心突然的价格波动会破坏您的手动交易设置或其他专家顾问输入的交易。此产品还带有完整的订单管理系统，可在任何新闻发布前处理您的持仓和挂单。一旦您购买了 The News Filter ，您将不再需要依赖以后的专家顾问内置的新闻过滤器，因为这个产品可以从此过滤它们所有。 新闻选择 新闻来源于Forex Factory的经济日历。 选择可以基于任何一种货币，如USD，EUR，GBP，JPY，AUD，CAD，CHF，NZD和CNY等。 选择也可以基于关键识别，例如Non-Farm (NFP)，FOMC，CPI等。 能够选择新闻影响级别的筛选，从低、中、到高影响。 自动模式只选择与图表相关的新闻。 新闻来源每小时自动刷新，以确保最新的新闻数据。 为每个新闻影响级别提供单独的输入，以确定您要过滤掉的新闻发布前后的分钟数。 订单管理选项 在新闻发布前关闭未平仓头寸的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前删除挂单的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移除止损和止盈水平的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移动止损和止盈
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
实用工具
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT4
Runwise Limited
5 (4)
实用工具
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
实用工具
这是一个可视化的交易面板，可帮助您轻松进行交易管理，避免人为错误并增强交易活动。它结合了易于使用的视觉界面以及完善的风险和位置管理方法。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 易于使用 从图表轻松交易 精确的风险管理交易，无忧 保本是重中之重 让利润不受您的关注 尽快享受无风险交易 所有已开通交易的自动追踪止损 交易开始后立即设置初始止损 进行交易后，EA将执行以下任务： 初始止损/获利被自动放置 它会尽快锁定自由行（可选） 它将止损首次移动到盈亏平衡点（可选） 它使用您所需的方法跟踪止损，直到止损为止 其他很酷的功能是： 出色的终端活动报告 单一但功能强大的尾随止损方法 干净的图表界面 没有输入参数 我进行交易后会怎样？ 这是您进行交易后EA的操作： 它放置初始止损并获利订单。 尽快搭便车并确保保本。默认情况下，这是通过在达到盈亏平衡点时关闭50％的交易来完成的，默认情况下为5点。这意味着，如果您日后被淘汰，您将一无所获（可选）。 盈亏平衡后，跟踪止损开始运行。 它跟踪止损，直到止损为止，让利润运行。 尾随止损如何运作？ 追踪止损表示为所管
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
实用工具
一款面向手动交易的专业面板，把完整的交易流程都收进图表上的一个窗口，从精准入场到账户防护。按设定的风险精确计算手数，借助 RR Tool 直接在图表上用线条搭建交易，开立市价单和挂单、网格与 OCO。持仓的后续管理交给面板打理：最多五级分批平仓、六种跟踪止损、保本以及 Virtual SL/TP。日、周、月三档限额守护本金，一旦被突破即自动触发。 使用指南与免费 Live 演示 免费的 Live 演示版可在此获取 ( Free Live Demo )。 产品的使用指南见此 ( User Manual )。 NT Trade Manager 把交易者的整套工作流程收进图表上一块紧凑的面板，无需在终端各窗口之间反复切换，也不必在每次入场前埋头计算。它为坚持手动、独立判断的交易者而打造：主观交易者、剥头皮和波段交易者，外汇、金属、指数、大宗商品乃至加密货币等任何品种都适用。决策由你拍板，执行的琐碎操作、风控纪律和持仓跟踪则交给面板。没有你的指令，什么都不会发生：这是一件实战工具，而不是全自动交易程序，也不是信号服务。 功能概览 每笔交易的手数都严格按设定的风险算出：可取账户余额的百分比
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
实用工具
一旦您確定了要進行交易的關鍵區域，就會自動交易支撐和阻力或供需區域。該 EA 允許您只需單擊即可繪製買入和賣出區域，然後將它們準確地放置在您預期價格轉向的位置。然後，EA 會監控這些區域，並根據您為這些區域指定的價格行為自動進行交易。一旦進行初始交易，EA 就會在您放置的相反區域（即目標區域）獲利。然後，您有兩種選擇，要么關閉交易並繪製新的區域進入，要么獲利退出並立即反向反向交易，創建「始終在」的市場風格策略。 包含輸入和策略的完整手冊位於： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760256 該 EA 專為在市場上不使用固定或硬止損的頭寸交易者或美元成本平均交易策略而設計。相反，它的目的是透過在下一個可用支撐或阻力區域以相同方向進行新交易來縮小不正確的交易，並調整您在市場中頭寸的平​​均價格。如果需要的話，還有備用退出標準，形式為每筆交易的最大損失金額或基於時間的退出。 只需按下按鈕即可繪製準備放置在感興趣等級的區域。 關閉按鈕和關閉最舊的按鈕可退出所有交易，或僅退出舊交易（如果它們跌幅過大而無法立即調整您的平均頭寸）。 適用於任何時間範圍內的
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
实用工具
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — MetaTrader 4 高级交易面板和图表工作区 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 的专业交易面板和交易管理工作区。它帮助交易者通过一个基于图表的界面，更快速地开仓、管理、保护、平仓和分析交易。 该产品专为需要的不只是简单按钮集合的活跃手动交易者而创建。PRO SE 将一键执行、挂单、持仓控制、部分平仓、篮子利润/亏损逻辑、加仓均价层级、ATM 规则、信号监控、市场信息、策略测试器流程和面向 VPS 的准备整合到一个结构化工作区中。 MT5 版本 | 完整说明和截图 | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会选择这套面板 图表一键交易 ，并支持键盘快速操作 快速完成开仓、平仓、修改、反转、锁仓与部分平仓 深度控制仓位、挂单、总利润与风控逻辑 自动参数计算，减少手动输入与重复劳动 相对于普通手动交易的优势 一个工作区替代多个窗口 — 交易执行、持仓控制、风险信息和管理工具都保留在图表上。 更快处理交易
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
实用工具
Custom Alerts AIO：多市场智能监控，一键启动，无需设置 概述 Custom Alerts AIO 是一款“开箱即用”的高级市场扫描工具，无需额外安装任何其他指标或进行复杂设置。它内置了 Stein Investments 的所有核心指标（FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power），可帮助您轻松监控所有主要资产类别，如外汇、黄金、指数和加密货币。如果您的经纪商支持股票，您也可以手动添加个股进行监控。 1. 为什么选择 Custom Alerts AIO？ 无需额外购买任何指标 • 所有关键指标均已内置，开箱即用。 • 专注于实时预警，不包含任何图形元素，性能高效，界面简洁。 全面覆盖所有主要市场 • 支持监控外汇、金属、加密货币和指数市场。 • 无需手动输入任何交易品种，只需在设置中勾选资产类别即可启用。 • 股票并不属于默认类别，如有需要可手动通过参数输入添加。 高效、专业、便捷 • 无需图表模板和手动加载，适合自动化或远程交易环境。 • 非常适合 VPS 上长期运行，或作为后台市场预警工具使用。 2
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
实用工具
一键交易的交易面板。处理头寸和订单！通过图表或键盘进行交易 交易小组进行人工交易。您可以从图表（图表窗口）或键盘进行交易。打开和关闭，反向和锁定。处理职位和订单！ МetaТrader4中主要订单的交易控制面板：买入，卖出，买入，买入，卖出，卖出限制，收盘，删除，修改，追踪止损，止损，止损。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用   VirtualTradePad PRO SE   升级您的交易流程 — 适用于   MetaTrader 5   和   MetaTrader 4   的新一代专业交易面板。 MT5版本 详细描述 +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装    如何获取日志文件    如何测试和优化    Expforex 的所有产品 从符号窗口交易并从键盘交易！ 您正在为MetaTrader 4终端提供一个独特的插件 - 虚拟控制面板VirtualTradePad。 Description on English 注意！如果您想学习如何交易 策略测试器  ，请查看我们的免费 TesterPad 实用程序 VirtualTradePad在“  MQL5语言最佳图形面板  ”竞
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
实用工具
MT4 至 Telegram 信号提供者 是一款易用、可完全自定义的工具，它使发送信号到 Telegram 成为可能，将您的账户变成信号提供者。 消息的格式 可以完全自定义！ 但是，为了简便使用，您也可以选择一个预设模板，并能够启用或禁用消息的特定部分。 [ 演示 ]  [ 手册 ] [ MT5 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 可通过 用户指南 获取逐步说明。 无需了解 Telegram API；开发者提供所需的一切。 主要特性 自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情的能力 您可以创建分层订阅模型，例如铜牌、银牌、金牌。金牌订阅可获得所有信号等。 按订单号、符号或备注过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表的屏幕截图 在发送的屏幕截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外验证 推迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情的全透明度： 新的市场订单 *附带屏幕截图 订单修改（止损、获利点） 已关闭订单 *附带屏幕截图 部分关闭订单 ** 新的挂起订单 修改的挂起订单（进场价格） 挂起订单激活（
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
实用工具
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier 可自动将您 Telegram 频道中的交易信号直接复制到 MetaTrader 4。无需机器人,无需浏览器扩展,无需手动复制。您在 Telegram 上收到信号,EA 会在几秒钟内在您的终端上开仓。 本产品包含两个组件:一个监听您 Telegram 频道的 Windows 应用程序,以及在您的 MT4 终端上执行信号的 EA。同时也提供 MT5 版本。 设置指南和应用程序下载: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768988 工作原理 Windows 应用程序使用您自己的 API 凭据连接到 Telegram,而不是机器人。这意味着它可以读取您订阅的任何频道、群组或话题,包括私人和 VIP 频道。检测到信号后,它会进行解析并发送给 EA。EA 根据您的经纪商解析交易品种名称,基于您的风险设置计算手数,然后开仓。 整个过程都是自动的。您无需守在电脑前。 打开应用程序并登录 Telegram(仅第一次)。 选择要监听的频道或话题。 按下 Start。EA 会处理其余的一切。 支持的
Risk to R Ratio Manager
Omar Alkassar
实用工具
风险回报率管理器是一款可视化订单管理工具和头寸规模计算器，旨在支持严谨的交易和专业的风险管理。它允许交易者直接在图表上直观地设置入场、止损和止盈水平，并在下单前自动计算交易手数和风险回报率。该工具有助于标准化交易准备，并确保每个仓位都以预先设定且可控的风险水平开仓。 该工具适用于多种交易工具，包括货币对、指数、金属、大宗商品和加密货币。它既适合手动交易者，也适合注重策略、对每个仓位都应用风险管理规则的交易者。通过减少计算时间并避免手动错误，该工具可帮助交易者在执行过程中保持一致性和清晰度。 风险回报率经理   安装和输入指南 如果您想获取有关 EA 的通知，请添加 URL (       http://www.betasoft.dev   ) MT4/MT5 终端（见截图）。 MT4版本 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110797 MT5版本 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110798 主要特点 可视化交易规划：该工具在图表上显示入场点、止损点和止盈点。这种可视化方法可帮助交易者在执行前查看
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 4 平台。多语言支持。 MT5版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
Auto Trade Copier
Vu Trung Kien
4.76 (85)
实用工具
自动交易复制器旨在以 100% 的准确度在多个 MT4/MT5 账户/终端之间复制交易。提供商和接收方账户必须位于同一台 PC/VPS 上。使用此工具，您可以将交易复制到同一台 PC/VPS 上的接收方账户。所有交易操作都将从提供商复制到接收方，不会有任何延迟。此版本仅适用于 MT4 账户。对于 MT5 账户，您必须使用 MT5 的自动交易复制器。参考： 参考： 对于 MT4 接收器，请下载“Trade Receiver Free” 这里 . 对于 MT5 接收器，请下载“Trade Receiver Free MT5”  这里 . 对于同一台 PC/VPS 上的 MT5 提供商，请检查“Auto Trade Copier MT5” 这里 . 如果您需要通过互联网在不同的 PC/VPS 上进行账户复制，请查看“Trade Copier Pro” 这里 . 如果您需要通过互联网在不同的 PC/VPS 账户之间进行复制，且接收方数量不限，请查看“无限交易复制器专业版” 这里 . 以下是重点功能 在 MT4 和 MT5 账户之间复制。 一个提供商可以将交易复制到多个接收者的账户。 一个提
TradeMirror Pro MT4
Hao Liu
实用工具
神速EA跟单(TradeMirror)是一款MT4/MT5平台的订单复制软件。 使用教程 请点击 神速EA跟单使用教程 链接以查看更多使用教程 为什么选择神速EA跟单 我们深知对于金融软件而言安全、稳定和隐私的重要性，因此我们在细节处对这三大要素进行了额外的加固： 提供用户友好的图形界面，操作简单易用 注重隐私安全，适合对订单分发有隐私要求各种金融场景 精准复制订单，毫秒级分发 支持全平台，MT4/MT5全面覆盖 智能感知系统状态，邮件通知守护交易安全 核心功能列表 对于跟单软件而言，功能并不是越多越好的，因此经过严谨的需求分析，我们对程序进行了精简，并最终保留了如下核心功能： 多重连接 邮件通知 手数缩放 信号过滤 反向跟单 重置止盈/止损 免费演示 在购买Trademirror之前，你总是可以尝试免费演示。 点击本页面上的免费演示按钮 点击是的，我有Metatrader 4/5 允许浏览器打开Mt4/5 在Mt4/5中，找到专家顾问/市场/TradeMirror，打开它并点击测试 启用复盘显示（否则你将看不到GUI界面）。 点击开始 现在你可以在可视化图表上看到TradeMirro
Smart Channel M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
实用工具
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
实用工具
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider 是一款用户友好、完全可定制的工具，专为直接向 Discord 发送交易信号而设计。这个工具将您的交易账户转变为一个高效的信号提供者。 自定义消息格式以适应您的风格！为了方便使用，您可以从预先设计的模板中选择，并决定包括或排除哪些消息元素。 [ 演示 ] [ 手册 ] [ MT5 版本 ] [ Telegram 版本 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 遵循我们详细的 用户指南 进行简单设置。 不需要预先了解 Discord API；我们提供所有必要工具。 主要特性 为订阅者更新自定义订单详情。 实施分层订阅模型，如铜牌、银牌、金牌，每一层都提供不同级别的信号访问。 附加执行订单的图表截图。 在这些截图上显示已关闭的订单，以增加清晰度。 提供延迟发送新订单消息的选项，以便在发送前进行最后调整。 透明和详细的订单信息： 带截图的新市场订单。 订单修改（止损、获利）。 已关闭和部分关闭的订单。 新的和修改的挂起订单。 挂起订单的激活和删除。 关于历史订单的详细报告。 每个订单的可定制评论。 注意： *
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
实用工具
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (31)
实用工具
News filter, equity guard & session control for all your EAs — one tool, full protection — Free Demo | Latest Updates v26 (August 2026) is the biggest update ever: the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). The AI Trade Assessment arrives in MetaTrader 4 — automatic verdicts on new entries and on-chart assess buttons alike. Existing setups keep working unchanged
Genesis Multiorder Assistent V3
Thorsten Kicherer
实用工具
MultiOrder Assistent V3.0   - Your professional trading assistant for MetaTrader 4 The  MultiOrder Manager  is a powerful trading tool designed to optimize your trading while managing risk efficiently. With intuitive features and a user-friendly interface, this Tool is ideal for traders who want to manage multiple orders simultaneously without losing track.   Symbols: FX pairs, gold and cryptocurrencies Here you get a detailed description of the parameters and functions Manual     Features and
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
实用工具
跟单->方便快捷的界面交互,用户上手即用       ->>>> 推荐在windows电脑,或者VPS Windows上使用 特色功能: 多样化个性跟单设置: 1.对不同的信号源可以设置不同的手数模式 2.不同的信号源分别设置正向反向跟单 3.信号分别设置注释 4.是否根据合约手数校准手数 多样化个性跟单设置2: 1.对不同的品种可以设置不同的手数模式 2.不同的品种分别设置正向反向跟单 3.信号分别设置注释 4.是否根据合约手数校准手数 注释过滤,MAGIC过滤，信号手数过滤，本地品种过滤 净持仓模式（该模式下手数计算仅支持倍率） 工作时间设置 反向同步接收端的平仓 订单绑定功能：任意订单可以绑定到设置信号源订单上 （双击表格更改） 账户风险控制  基本功能: 跟单正常交互速度0.5s以下 自动检测信号源,并显示信号源账号列表 自动匹配品种,不同平台常用交易品种(后缀不同等特殊情况)95%自动匹配,基本无需手动设置,品种映射表可随意双击更改对应品种.(映射表具有快速搜索品种功能) 4种手数计算模式(1.倍率 2.固定手数 3.自适应资金风险 4.源账户资金比例风险) 特殊手数模式
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
Lee Samson
5 (1)
实用工具
立即在一張圖表上查看按日和按週的已平倉交易歷史記錄、當前未平倉交易以及外匯風險敞口！使用熱圖來識別有利可圖的交易以及您交易組合中的當前虧損情況。 快速關閉按鈕 使用快速關閉按鈕可以關閉單一符號的每筆交易、全部關閉單筆交易，或點擊按鈕以取得部分利潤或損失。不再需要在清單中尋找交易並研究如何關閉部分交易。儀表板還會顯示您在交易外匯對時目前對每種貨幣符號的風險敞口，這可以幫助您識別重大新聞事件發生前可能過度暴露的領域。您可以使用按鈕在新聞發布前立即快速降低您的風險，或者如果新聞已經發生並為您帶來利潤，只需單擊即可快速獲得該利潤！ 開放交易熱圖 交易熱圖是一種視覺化工具，專為使用頭寸交易或波段交易策略的交易者設計，使用美元成本平均法來擴大和縮小交易規模。您可以快速識別您的投資組合中可以存入的單一交易，以及您可以部分平倉的虧損交易。只需使用全部或部分關閉按鈕即可立即賺錢並降低風險。 快速識別控制回撤的機會 虧損控制切換「D 按鈕」將突出顯示您的投資組合中所有虧損高於每個交易符號平均價格的交易。這是透過在所有符號的單一交易周圍添加一個矩形來實現的，這樣您就可以看到首先要關注哪些交易。 這使
Trade panel Sniper
Andrey Kaunov
5 (4)
实用工具
Простая в управлении Торговая панель обеспечит безопасную торговлю. Вычислит объём сделки от заданного уровня Stop Loss и величины убытка. Поможет рассчитать сейф, и в ноль закрыть неверную сделку. Интуитивно понятный интерфейс делает панель удобной в управлении, освобождая внимание трейдера для принятия решения о входе в сделку. Программа сделает все расчёты за вас. Поэтому работа с помощью панели Снайпер - оптимальное решение для торговли с соблюдением Мани-менеджмента. А это главный ключ к по
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (2)
实用工具
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before   BUYING  and watch my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place orders easil
Trade Copier Global
Laszlo Tormasi
5 (15)
实用工具
Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
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EAs Manager
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (2)
实用工具
Are you running multiple EAs on the same MT5 account? Let one powerful Manager control them all. EAs Manager Pro V2 is a professional EA management, risk-control, and trade-assistance tool that acts as a central command center for your entire MT5 account. It automatically detects your EAs using their Magic Numbers , monitors EA and manual trades , and gives you complete visibility and control from one simple dashboard. What makes V2 powerful? EA & Manual Trade Support – Manage automated and manu
Copilot Trader AI
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (2)
实用工具
Copilot Trader AI   is a revolutionary EA that brings the power of DeepSeek AI directly into your MT5 charts. With just one click and an API key costing less than $0.0005 per analysis, you get professional-grade market analysis, pattern detection, and trade levels drawn automatically on your chart. In the Comments section, you will find market analysis, trading scenarios, and results from live opportunities... Update to version 2.1 : Auto-Trading is now enabled Enable Auto-Analysis and select th
Volume Profile Trading System
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (1)
指标
Volume Profile Trading System is NOT just another volume indicator. It's a   complete trading ecosystem   that combines professional volume profile visualization with an intelligent automated trading strategy.  While other indicators show you   WHERE   volume is concentrated, Volume Profile Trading System  shows you   WHERE ,   WHEN , and   HOW   to trade it! displaying real volume distribution by price instead of time. It helps traders identify fair value zones, institutional activity, and high
TradeVisualizer
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
指标
Trade Visualizer 指标让您的交易数据“活起来”，可将完整的交易历史直接绘制在 MT5 图表上。无论您是在分析自己的表现还是研究 MQL5 信号交易者的策略，此工具都能将原始数据转化为清晰直观的可视化图形。每笔交易都配有进场与出场箭头、连接线以及显示价格、利润、手数和点数的详细提示，让您轻松理解任何策略的逻辑与表现。 注意： 下载此指标后，请向我们发送包含您邮箱地址的消息，以免费领取 Trade Visualizer 模板 。 功能特点： • 与最新版本 ProTrading Analytics Excel Template v1.7 无缝集成，支持回测、实盘交易与 MQL5 信号数据分析。 • 可在同一品种上对比多个交易者或策略（通过不同 Trader ID）。 • 完全自定义买卖颜色、线型和箭头大小。 • 自动调整 CSV 与经纪商时间（GMT 偏移）。 • 支持不同经纪商符号后缀。 • 直观分析交易逻辑、时机与出入场精度。
FREE
Send Orders At Time
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (1)
专家
This new time-based strategy   enable you to schedule precise buy/sell orders at any predefined time , allowing you to execute trades based on timing rather than technical analysis.  The system automatically can determines the order type (buy or sell) based on technical confirmations provided by RSI and moving averages. You have the freedom to adjust and customize all parameters related to Buy and Sell criteria, as well as enable or disable technical filters . Link to MT4 version :  https://www.
FREE
Quant Levels
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (1)
指标
Quant Levels Indicator   is a premium component of the   Quantitative Trading Analysis Toolkit , designed to transform subjective trading into data-driven decision making. This advanced tool provides institutional-grade support and resistance analysis directly on your MT5 charts. " Please support our work by leaving a review ". As a thank-you gift , we’ll share a special template that helps you display signal trade history directly on your chart. Free indicator to visualize any MT5/MT4 signals i
FREE
Send Orders At Time MT4
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
专家
This new   time-based strategy   enable you to schedule precise buy/sell orders at any predefined time , allowing you to execute trades based on timing rather than technical analysis.  The system automatically can determines the order type (buy or sell) based on technical confirmations provided by RSI and moving averages. You have the freedom to adjust and customize all parameters related to Buy and Sell criteria, as well as enable or disable technical filters . Link to MT5 version :  https://ww
FREE
Missed Opportunity Analyzer
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
指标
The   Missed Opportunity Analyzer   is a professional historical analysis tool that identifies and visualizes high probability trading opportunities you   missed   in the past. Unlike predictive indicators, it provides 100% non-repainting hindsight analysis to help you study price behavior, refine your strategy, and improve your trading discipline. Core Concept The indicator scans historical data to find confirmed price swings where: Price moved to your target (TP)   before   hitting your sto
FREE
Range Breakout MT4
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (3)
专家
The Range Breakout X2 is following a scalping breakout strategy. This expert will identify the daily 4 key levels of support and resistance and will open Long and short trades on these levels.Profits can be secured with the adjustable trailing stop... Note : Please be advised that due to the current market conditions (volatile market), we recommend activating the second levels (15H) and deactivating the first levels (11H). This is an optimized range breakout strategy with a simple and full cust
Strategy Master MT4
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
专家
Strategy Master   is a 5-in-1 EA, offering a choice of 5 distinct strategies within a single expert advisor. You can activate one to five strategies simultaneously and customize your trading by enabling or disabling filters to validate entries. These five strategies encompass a range of approaches, including three technical strategies (Moving Average, Bollinger Bands, and Ichimoku), a renowned price action strategy (Breakout), and a time-based strategy (SendOrder at Time). We understand that mar
Trendline Breakouts MT4
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
专家
Trendline Breakouts   is a semi-automatic expert advisor, which means you only need to draw the support and resistance lines, and then let the expert advisor handle the trading for you. You can use this expert for every market and time frame. Backtesting is not available because this is a semi-automatic EA. You draw the trendlines and let the expert trade for you. This expert enables you to automatically trade breakouts of both horizontal support and resistance and trendlines, unlike the traditi
Quick Funding in Prop Trading Firms
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
4.85 (27)
专家
This EA is designed to pass challenges of prop firms (proprietary trading firm) that allow use of High and Low Frequency trading strategies. A Gift i ncluded in this expert    :   Range Breakout strategy  that identify daily support and resistance levels and initiating both Long and Short trades automaticly at these key points. We use special HFT strategy that detect large movements and employ stop loss to protect your equity. It has build-in equity protector which will stop the EA once the pro
Grid Strategy
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
专家
Exclusive deal: 70% discount for a limited period. Super Grid Strategy EA   is a versatile and powerful grid trading tool, perfect for both Forex and CFD traders. It places up to 20 pending orders (10 stop and 10 limit) at your preferred time, with customizable distances and spacing between orders for maximum flexibility. Key features include: Fixed Grid :  Orders are placed at a fixed distance from the price and between each order, and this parameter can be adjusted based on market conditions.
Hedge Manual Trades
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
实用工具
This Expert Advisor is designed to help traders manage their positions automatically. It can hedge manual trades when a specified (loss or win) threshold is reached, reducing risk. The EA also allows traders to close buy or sell trades individually based on profit or loss, and it can close all trades when a certain total profit or loss is achieved. With customizable settings for trade management, this EA helps traders automate their strategies and improve efficiency. The EA opens trades using th
Excel ProTrading Analytics
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
实用工具
Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with this  all-in-one  solution:  Trade History Exporter  +  Pro Excel Trading Dashboard . Whether you're trading manually or using Expert Advisors (EAs), this powerful tool allows you to analyze, optimize, and improve your performance with professional-grade metrics and interactive dashboards. With the Pro Excel Dashboard, you can deeply analyze your trade history—manual or algorithmic—and even evaluate any EA’s performance using backtest resu
Trade Visualizer
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
指标
While developing an MT4 EA designed to manage multiple EAs and manual trades simultaneously, I encountered a fundamental limitation in MetaTrader 4's trade visualization, the platform offers no built-in way to view trade history directly on the chart. Every time I needed to verify if my management EA was working correctly, I found myself manually dragging individual trades from the Account History tab onto the chart, a tedious and inefficient process that made debugging and monitoring nearly imp
Apex Striker MT4
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
专家
Apex Striker   is a sophisticated EA that automates Fibonacci breakout trading on   Gold ,  Forex and any Market . Whether you're a beginner looking for a "plug-and-play" solution or an advanced trader who wants full auto or manual control, this EA adapts to your trading style. XAUUSD-M15 Set File :   Download  (Optimized for Gold only) You can run the EA on 10 different VPS/Computers with each purchase. Purchase includes all future updates. MT5 version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/
Range Breakout X2
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
4 (3)
专家
The Range Breakout X2 is following a scalping breakout strategy. This expert will identify the daily 4 key levels of support and resistance and will open Long and short trades on these levels.Profits can be secured with the adjustable trailing stop... Note : Please be advised that due to the current market conditions (volatile market), we recommend activating the second levels (15H) and deactivating the first levels (11H). This is an optimized range breakout strategy with a simple and full cust
Trendline Breakouts
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (1)
专家
Trendline Breakouts is a semi-automatic expert advisor, which means you only need to draw the support and resistance lines, and then let the expert advisor handle the trading for you. You can use this expert for every market and time frame. Backtesting is not available because this is a semi-automatic EA. You draw the trendlines and let the expert trade for you. This expert enables you to automatically trade breakouts of both horizontal support and resistance and trendlines, unlike the tradition
Strategy Master
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
专家
Strategy Master is a 5-in-1 EA, offering a choice of 5 distinct strategies within a single expert advisor. You can activate one to five strategies simultaneously and customize your trading by enabling or disabling filters to validate entries. These five strategies encompass a range of approaches, including three technical strategies (Moving Average, Bollinger Bands, and Ichimoku), a renowned price action strategy (Breakout), and a time-based strategy (SendOrder at Time). The link for MT4 version
Super Grid Strategy
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
专家
Exclusive deal: 70% discount for a limited period. Super Grid Strategy EA is a versatile and powerful grid trading tool, perfect for both Forex and CFD traders. It places up to 20 pending orders (10 stop and 10 limit) at your preferred time, with customizable distances and spacing between orders for maximum flexibility. Key features include: Fixed Grid :  Orders are placed at a fixed distance from the price and between each order, and this parameter can be adjusted based on market conditions. D
Dynamic Fibo Scalper
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
专家
Dynamic Fibo Scalper is an automated trading tool that uses Dynamic Fibonacci levels to find trading opportunities. You can set up to 5 custom levels in the EA’s inputs, and it will monitor the price movement. When the price crosses any of your chosen levels, the EA will automatically enter a buy or sell trade. 30% OFF for 24 Hours. This EA is perfect for traders who want a simple and effective strategy based on Fibonacci analysis. It’s fully customizable , easy to use, and works on any market
Trading Keyboard
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
实用工具
Trading Keyboard (FastTrade Hotkeys) EA is an advanced tool designed for traders who want to execute trades quickly and efficiently using their keyboard. It allows users to place, modify, and close orders with customizable hotkeys, making trading as fast and intuitive as possible. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this EA enhances your trading experience by reducing manual clicks and improving reaction time. Key Features: Hotkey-Based Trading – Execute trades, modify posit
Pro Trading Analytics
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (3)
实用工具
“发行价：$55（仅剩 2 份！）。下一个价格：$75。最终价格：$149。” 如果您已购买我们的产品，请发送邮件地址以获取 Excel ProTrading Analytics 模板。 通过这个一体化解决方案解锁您交易策略的全部潜力： 交易历史导出器 + 专业 Excel 交易仪表盘 。 无论您是手动交易还是使用专家顾问（EA），这个强大工具都能让您以专业级指标和交互式仪表盘来分析、优化和提升您的表现。使用 Pro Excel Dashboard，您可以深入分析交易历史——无论是手动还是算法交易——甚至使用回测结果评估任何 EA 的表现。即时获得详细洞察，并根据关键交易指标得到绩效评分。 您还可以评估交易的一致性，这在挑战 Prop Firm 和维持资金账户中至关重要。 您将获得： Trade History Exporter 脚本 (MT5) • 导出实时与模拟交易历史 • 结构良好的 CSV 格式，直接用于 Excel • 包含核心指标：开/平时间、成交量、盈利、pips、SL/TP、ROI、最大回撤%、持续时间、风险-回报率 Pro Excel Trading Analysi
Quantitative Trading Analysis
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (1)
实用工具
将您的交易从猜测转变为基于数据的决策。 体验专业机构使用的量化分析的力量——现在每一位认真交易的投资者都能轻松获得。 “在交易中，可衡量的才能被管理。开始衡量真正重要的内容。” 这是一个完整的量化分析工具包，由作者原创并受版权保护，专为希望深入了解市场行为、波动性、流动性和交易机会的交易者而设计。 此 Excel 模板（含 VBA 自动化）可与 MT5（或任何 OHLCV 数据源）无缝连接，仅需几次点击即可将原始数据转化为可操作的交易洞察。 该工具体现了投资银行培训分析师时所教授的量化思维方法。 这是迈向专业交易的第一步——通过数据而非猜测理解市场行为与风险。 购买后可获得所有未来更新。 每次购买可在 10 台不同的计算机或 VPS 上运行。 博客文章: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764514 Quant Level 指标: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151184 MQL5 频道: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/quantrading 主要功能 1.
Prop Firm Simulator
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
实用工具
在冒险使用真实资金之前掌握prop firm挑战！   我们的高级模拟器重现真实的prop firm交易环境，帮助您练习、制定策略并自信通过挑战。使用我们的模拟器，您可以通过模拟或真实账户模拟任何prop firm挑战，支持手动交易策略和通过EA的自动交易，创建个性化挑战周期，并挑战自己培养持续盈利所需的纪律。 FTMO 1万和10万挑战配置文件：   提供主要prop firm的配置文件和专属支持 - 只需询问！ 前10名买家享受7折优惠。 主要功能 实时挑战监控 实时统计仪表板 - 实时追踪余额、净值、盈亏、回撤 专业指标 - 已平仓与未平仓盈亏、胜率、交易分析 支持手动/自动交易：同时支持手动交易策略和通过专家顾问的自动交易 完整Prop Firm规则执行 盈利目标管理 - 设置和追踪具体盈利目标 回撤保护 - 每日和最大回撤限制及警报 交易天数要求 - 最低活跃交易天数追踪 风险管理 - 止损合规、仓位大小限制 时间限制 - 挑战持续时间倒计时 高级风险管理 双重盈亏追踪 - 分离已实现盈利和未平仓头寸 实时违规警报 - 规则违反即时通知 自动交易保护 - 违规时可选自
Apex Striker
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (1)
专家
Apex Striker is a sophisticated EA that automates Fibonacci breakout trading on   Gold ,  Forex and any Market . Whether you're a beginner looking for a "plug-and-play" solution or an advanced trader who wants full auto or manual control, this EA adapts to your trading style. XAUUSD-M15 Set File : Download  (Optimized for Gold only) Current Conditions (April) : Ask for setfile  (Anti and Mini Breakouts activated) MT4 version available (Ask a Free activation after purchase) You can run the EA on
BridgeX MT5 to TV
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
实用工具
BridgeX Mirror instantly streams your MT5 trades directly to TradingView . Get live pop-up alerts for opens, closes, and pending orders. Includes a premium analytics dashboard with Win Rate, Profit Factor, and PnL tracking. You execute trades on MetaTrader 5 manually or by EAs, but you analyze charts on TradingView. Constantly switching screens to see if your MT5 EA or manual trades have opened is inefficient and slows down your workflow. Download the extension from chrome web stor 3 Days - Fre
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Sven Markus Weller
4204
Sven Markus Weller 2026.02.27 08:23 
 

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Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
4141
来自开发人员的回复 Abdeljalil El Kedmiri 2026.03.09 17:15
Thank you!
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