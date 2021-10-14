Mt5 bot for Binance
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 3 November 2021
- Activations: 5
Mt5 bot for Binance Future (Expert)
The screen is template type with binance screen. You can download the template file from the link.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1WHqGhym0QIK31l7kwfit9_tXb7YbqSuT/view?usp=sharing
This program requires installation.
https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/68694
https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/73887
Parameters
API Key = your binance api key
Secret Key = your binance secret key
*You should allow WebRequest from Tools menu >> Options >> Expert Advisors and add URL: https://fapi.binance.com/
Click the link to see screenshots.
Excellent tool, I can link my strategy and my EA, with his EA, the two working together, kind and helpful salesman. I recommend.