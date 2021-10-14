Mt5 bot for Binance

5
Mt5 bot for Binance Future (Expert)

The system is running on Binance Future market.

You can easily integrate it into your own code to automate operations.

Manual operation panel is available.

Hedge mod compatible.

All operations can be done manually from the screen.

It is the most effective way to control many cryptocurrencies at the same time.

The screen is template type with binance screen. You can download the template file from the link.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1WHqGhym0QIK31l7kwfit9_tXb7YbqSuT/view?usp=sharing


This program requires installation.

https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/68694

https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/73887 

Parameters

API Key              = your binance api key

Secret Key         = your binance secret key


*You should allow WebRequest from Tools menu >> Options >> Expert Advisors and add URL: https://fapi.binance.com/


Click the link to see screenshots.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ugurucak/charts


Reviews 2
jean_henning
29
jean_henning 2023.12.01 00:10 
 

Excellent tool, I can link my strategy and my EA, with his EA, the two working together, kind and helpful salesman. I recommend.

Haitham Hussein Fathy Moawad
448
Haitham Hussein Fathy Moawad 2022.04.30 14:18 
 

Excellent tools and very nice immediate support, Recommended :)

Recommended products
TDMVPEmbeddedEA
Steven Wong Sing Seng
Experts
TDM VP Embedded is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that builds a periodic Volume Profile inside the EA and trades POC edge retests after price moves away from the point of control. Features • Embedded daily (or weekly/monthly) volume profile with POC, value area, HVN and LVN • Bull/bear retest entries at the POC zone with ATR-based stop and reward targets • Optional wick retests, watch setups, and direction filter • Break-even, ATR trailing, and daily loss guard • Margin cap and maximum lot lim
Xauusd Scapling
Christian Villen Fajardo
Experts
XAUUSD Scalping Power – Multi-Timeframe RSI-EMA Strategy Overview XAUUSD Scalping Power is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for gold (XAUUSD) scalping on MetaTrader 5. It combines multiple technical indicators, adaptive filters, and multi-timeframe confirmation to identify short-term opportunities with balanced risk control. The system dynamically adjusts between Trend Mode (to follow strong directional movements) and Range Mode (to exploit sideways consolidations). It includes integrated ris
Pocioli X
Mike Amega
Experts
PiocoliX : The Next Generation of Automated Trading Tired of robots that crash and burn at the first market turbulence? Meet PiocoliX , an Expert Advisor that changes the game. Powered by cutting-edge Adaptive Intelligence , PiocoliX is not programmed to follow rigid rules—it is designed to learn and evolve with the market, ensuring consistently optimized decisions. The Power of a Machine that Learns Predictive Decisions: PiocoliX analyzes the true state of the market strong trend, consolidat
Sell Below Moving Average
Rodel Saludares
Experts
Sell Below Moving Average V1 Overview Sell Below Moving Average V1 is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5. The EA follows a simple but effective trend-following strategy based on the relationship between market price and a Moving Average indicator. The Expert Advisor automatically opens SELL positions when market conditions meet the predefined rules and manages trades using automatic Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic profit-locking technology. This EA is designed for
Breakout Trend Rider EA
Gio Rendel Masagca Rivadillo
Experts
Breakout Trend Rider EA (v3.53) Product Manual & Input Guide Optimized for MT5 • Updated: June 2026 • Lifetime Purchase & Flexible Rental Options Available Crucial Market Note: This EA is built exclusively for strong trending markets . It is highly selective and designed to remain patient or completely out of the market during sideways, choppy, or low-volatility conditions. 1. System Architecture & Core Features The Three-Tier System The EA utilizes a proprietary, multi-layered hierarchical con
Sonic
Jalaluddin Raheemi
Experts
only 3 copies will be sold at the current price and then the price will increase to $399. Sonic EA is the result of studying and testing our best trading strategies and combining them with Artificial Intelligence technology. This EA is a perfect combination of quality, technology, intelligence, safety, and experience. This is just the start of this project, Every week our team works hard to improve this trading algorithm and add the best features to it.   Monitoring : Sonic MT5 1 Signal new
Gold Velocity EA
Marina De Moura Loser
Experts
Gold Velocity EA Precision. Speed. Consistency. Gold Velocity EA was designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) , combining intelligent market analysis with automated trade management to capture short-term price movements efficiently. Instead of placing random trades throughout the day, Gold Velocity continuously monitors market conditions and executes positions only when favorable opportunities arise. Its advanced position management system automatically handles open trades while adapting to changi
Premium Risk
Batuhan Bozoklu
Utilities
Premium Risk is an intelligent risk-management and trade-execution tool designed especially for scalpers. It automatically calculates your risk-reward ratio (R:R) and capital-based risk amount , helping you determine accurate lot size and position volume. With the POS module , you can automatically monitor and manage your trades. The magnet feature detects current market price instantly, allowing fast and precise order execution. In short, Premium Risk is a professional, risk-focused trading ass
AuctionMarketProfile
Steven Wong Sing Seng
Experts
Auction Market Profile is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built around auction market concepts and session-based price distribution. It reads how price interacts with key reference zones and market structure, then manages trades with predefined risk rules and optional grid scaling. Features • Auction-style market profile analysis (no traditional indicators) • Trend and range trade modes • Fixed-lot grid scaling (not martingale) • Basket-based position management • Daily drawdown protection • Lo
Modern bot
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
The Forex trading advisor Modern bot is an automatic scalping system that opens and closes deals using a special tick analysis algorithm programmed in the code without human intervention. The main task of the ego is to instantly make a deal where a person loses time for analysis and decision making. They also automate trading, removing the emotional burden from a person and allowing you to save time. Scalping is one of the varieties of short-term strategies, moreover, the shortest of them. Usin
Gwr explosion
Shekinah Moliki
Experts
GWR Explosion 2.0 – Advanced MT5 Swing Trading Expert Advisor Overview GWR Explosion 2.0 is an advanced MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor developed for traders who prefer a systematic swing trading approach. The Expert Advisor analyzes market conditions and executes trades automatically while allowing users to configure key parameters according to their own trading style and risk management preferences. Designed with flexibility in mind, GWR Explosion 2.0 supports multiple financial instruments and pr
Inferno Storm AI V252DTPro Hybrid MT5
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Inferno Storm AI Hybrid PRO V2.52A [Subtitle: 7-Layer Quant Engine | Nested SMC Matrix | Dual-MTF Confluence] Introduction: The Masterpiece Upgrade Welcome to the absolute pinnacle of algorithmic intelligence. Inferno Storm AI Hybrid PRO V2.52A is the culmination of our "Deep Think" cognitive framework. It does not just execute trades; it evaluates the market with the precision of an elite Institutional Quant. By fusing a brutal, micros
LLM Council Expert Trader
Cedric Olivier Kusiele Some
Experts
LLM Council Expert Trader – Multi-Agent AI Expert Advisor for MT5 LLM Council Expert Trader is an Expert Advisor that uses Large Language Models to analyze market structure and manage trades based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology. Rather than relying on static indicator signals alone, the EA sends market context to AI models for structured reasoning before any trade is placed. Join the chat room , get access to the performance showroom , get a fast & free
QuantumScalp
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
QuantumScalp is a next-generation automated trading advisor designed to enhance your trading efficiency and profitability                                                                                                        in the dynamic world of financial markets. Leveraging advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis, QuantumScalp automates the scalping strategy, enabling traders to exploit small price movements with unparalleled precision and speed. Basically, the advisor does not use
RSI Cortex Ai
Michael Prescott Burney
Indicators
RSI Cortex AI for MT5 RSI Cortex AI is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to help traders analyze momentum using a multi-factor ranking model instead of relying only on a fixed RSI threshold approach. It combines momentum features, directional ranking, confidence scoring, and adaptive filtering into a clean TradingView-style workspace for chart-based analysis. What the indicator does RSI Cortex AI evaluates momentum using a broader feature set than a standard RSI line. It is designed to help trad
FJD Lot Calculator Indicator MT5
Narges Kavaktoo
Indicators
FJD Lot Calculator & Risk Manager Indicator MT5 FJD Lot Calculator & Risk Manager Indicator is an advanced, high-performance on-chart risk management tool built specifically for manual traders, prop firm challenge takers, and analytical traders in MetaTrader 5. Because it operates 100% as a Native Chart Indicator , it does NOT require AutoTrading / AlgoTrading to be enabled in MT5. It provides instant position size calculations and real-time account risk tracking directly on your chart canvas.
FREE
Crypto Hades Adaptive Swing
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
Crypto Hades Adaptive-Swing  Dynamic Fibonacci Matrix & MTF Trend Alignment Crypto Hades Adaptive-Swing  is an elite institutional-grade Expert Advisor designed specifically for extreme cryptocurrency volatility (BTCUSD, ETHUSD). Named after Hades, the Greek god of the underworld, this EA waits patiently for deep pullbacks and strikes at the most advantageous "underworld" price levels using a dynamic mathematical matrix. Unlike standard trend followers that buy at the top, Hades uses a Multi-
Handpromaxx
Viet Thanh Nguyen
Experts
DUAL-DIRECTION GRID SYSTEM • Simultaneous BUY and SELL grid management • Dynamic pending order placement with price tracking • Intelligent order spacing and distance control • Automatic grid adjustment based on market conditions • Support for trend-following or counter-trend strategies ADVANCED DCA STRATEGY • Configurable lot multiplier (martingale/anti-martingale) • Additional lot increment per level • Customizable decimal precision for lot sizing • Automatic position averaging • Smart en
Goodx goodtrade smart fastcopy system
Fei Zeng
Indicators
Based on the trading model/strategy/system of gold double-position hedging and arbitrage launched by Goodtrade Brokers, problems encountered in daily operations: 1. Account B immediately places an order immediately following account A. 2: After account A places an order, account B will automatically copy the stop loss and take profit. 3: Account A closes the position of Account B and closes the position at the same time. 4: When account B closes the position, account A also closes the position.
Apex Scalper MT5
Abdulrahman Saad
Experts
Apex Scalper MT5 is a professional breakout trading Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD, built to capture high-probability market movements with precision and speed. Using an intelligent dual pending order strategy, the EA automatically places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders to trade explosive price breakouts. Advanced Bollinger Bands and ATR filters help identify optimal market conditions while avoiding low-quality trading setups. A built-in trading session filter allows the EA to operate only dur
Intel Neuron Bot
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Intel Neuron Bot is an expert system based on a new architecture neural network. For the expert to work, a trained neural network file is required. Some files are ready on the expert's discussion tab. Consultations on the formation of a neural network file can be obtained in private messages or in the product discussion. The bot goes through the entire history on all currency pairs (provided that the trained neural network is loaded). The optimal working timeframe is H1. For training a neural n
Karat Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
3.76 (33)
Experts
Pure Gold Intelligence. Validated to the Core. Karat Killer   is not another gold EA with recycled indicators and inflated backtests — it is a   next-generation machine learning system   built exclusively for XAUUSD, validated with institutional-grade methodology, and designed for traders who value substance over spectacle. LAUNCH PROMOTION - LIMITED TIME OFFER   Price increases every 24 hours at 10:30 AM Cyprus time.   Secure the lowest price today before the next increase. Detailed Manual, Bac
Finvesting EA
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (1)
Experts
Unlock the full potential of your Forex investments with the Finvesting EA, your trusted ally in the world of currency trading. This expert advisor (EA) is designed to enhance your Forex investment and help you achieve your financial goals with confidence. Live Performance: Finvesting EA has a live track record with stable trading.  Real account  Live performance MT4 and Here MT5 Discover the potential of the Finvesting EA and join a community of successful Forex investors. It's time to maximi
Strong mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
2 (1)
Experts
Strong: A Powerful Forex Bot for Multi-Currency Trading Strong is an automated tool for trading on the Forex market, utilizing modern technologies and algorithms. It is designed for traders who aim to improve the efficiency of their trading and reduce risks in a constantly changing market. Key Features of Strong Multi-Profile Trading: Strong supports a wide range of currency pairs, including both major and exotic assets. This allows traders to diversify their portfolios and adapt strategies to
Sentinel EA MT5
Evren Caglar
5 (4)
Experts
Sentinel EA v4.9 — Survival-First Multi-Pair Portfolio Trading for MT5 A portfolio risk engine with a disciplined entry model — not another "always-in" grid gambler. Most EAs are built to look flawless in a backtest, then blow up on the first black-swan trend. Sentinel is built on the opposite principle: account survivability and controlled participation. A new trade is only allowed when the setup and your portfolio's risk budget both agree. If a trade isn't mathematically responsible for the ac
Aether Flow AI Data Bridge
Kaan Caliskan
Utilities
AetherFlow AI DataBridge Advanced Multi-Asset Data Mining System for Machine Learning and AI Integration Building effective ML models for trading requires high-quality, multi-dimensional data. Manually collecting technical indicators, price action metrics, and market structure data across multiple assets and timeframes is time-consuming and error-prone. AetherFlow AI DataBridge automates the entire data collection process. This Expert Advisor mines comprehensive market data from multiple assets
Grid Pacman Titan X Esteroides Bonus Cerebro Radar
Erwin Romel Landero Reyes
Indicators
THE QUANTUM UNIFIED BRAIN FOR MT5 The indicator that thinks, adapts, remembers, and dominates across 9 timeframes simultaneously. Most indicators show you one signal. GRID PACMAN TITAN X ESTEROIDES v2.0 runs 17 interconnected intelligence modules in real time — and they vote together before a single arrow appears on your chart. This is not a crossover indicator. This is not a repackaged RSI. This is a complete autonomous analysis engine built for traders who are tired of chasing the market and
GetString
Rudi Rupian
Experts
Combining CCI and Stochastic: A Synergistic Approach The real power of these two indicators emerges when they are used together. Because the CCI is an unbounded oscillator with no fixed extremes and the Stochastic is bounded between 0 and 100, they measure momentum from different mathematical perspectives. When both indicators align, the resulting signal carries substantially higher confidence. A high-probability long setup occurs when the Stochastic drops below 20 (oversold) and simultaneously
Choppa bot
Tyler Wayne Henry
Experts
This code snippet is a comprehensive Expert Advisor (EA) developed for the MetaTrader platform, utilizing or MQL5 programming languages. The EA, named "CHOPPA BOT," is designed to automate trading strategies based on a combination of technical indicators, including the Relative Strength Index (RSI), Parabolic SAR, Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), Simple Moving Average (SMA), and the Average Directional Movement Index (ADX). Here's an overview of its functionality: Initialization and Setup : Up
Quantum Copy Sync MT5
Phasit Nithitsribhandit
Utilities
SPECIAL INTRODUCTORY OFFER – 25% OFF! Get the ultimate high-speed trade copier at a special launch price of only $149! (Bonus: 10 Activations included per license) Quantum Copy-Sync: The Ultimate High-Speed Trade Replication Engine for MT5 Professional-grade synchronization tool designed for traders who demand speed, security, and precision. Built with 100% native MQL5 code, it ensures ultra-low latency copying without the need for external DLLs. Key Advanced Features: Insane Speed: Inst
Buyers of this product also purchase
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Utilities
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
Utilities
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
Tick Chart Service
Semyon Isakov
Utilities
ENGLISH VERSION tg @eeevleee TICK CHART SERVICE - Professional Tick Ch
Mirror EA for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
Utilities
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
Price Data Record into EXCEL per Tick
Hao Zhang
Utilities
1. Record the price data for each Tick transaction. Data file contents: "Tick time", "ASK price", "BID price", "SPREAD SPREAD", "Tick quoted quantity". 2. Meanwhile, generate a quotation data file with a 1-minute period. Content of 1min data file: "ASK time", "ASK OPEN price", "ASK HIGH price", "ASK LOW price", "ASK CLOSE price", "BID time", "BID OPEN price", "BID HIGH price", "BID LOW price", "BID CLOSE price", "Tick quoted quantity". 3. Save all quotation data in one file every day, which is c
Mt5BridgeBinary
Leandro Sanchez Marino
Utilities
I automated its commercial strategies for use of binary in MT5 and with our Mt5BridgeBinary I sent the orders to its Binary account and I list: begin to operate this way of easy! The expert advisers are easy to form, to optimize and to realize hardiness tests; also in the test we can project its long-term profitability, that's why we have created Mt5BridgeBinary to connect its best strategies to Binary. Characteristics: - It can use so many strategies as I wished. (Expert Advisor). - He does
FiboPlusWaves MT5
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
Utilities
FiboPlusWave Series products Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    Features: without delving into the Elliott wave theory, you can immediately open one of
Xrade EA
Yao Maxime Kayi
Utilities
Xrade EA is an expert advisor as technical indicator. For short period trade it's the best for next previsions of the trend of the market. +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Very Important Our robot(data anylizer) does'nt take a trade procedure. If using only our robot you must take positions by yoursels +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The technical indiator provide for a given sma
IDEA Position Manager and Market Advisor
Mirko Bastianini
Utilities
News: IDEA 2.0 is out with lot of features, like telegram bot notifications and Limits order! Check the changelog at bottom of page (*). Hi all, here you can find my Expert Advisor, called IDEA  (Intelligent Detection & managEr Algorithm) . In short, with this software you can: Have   a clear view of market status , with an indication of current trend. Simply add symbols you want to monitor to your market watch, and IDEA will notify you if some of them are in trend; Have an   automatic lots ca
Binance Full Trader
Arash Rezaeian
2 (1)
Utilities
Binance Full Trader is developed for connection to your Binance account and get data, draw price charts and trade easily with any strategy by an indicator. A user-friendly interface has developed for it and has tried to give access to the necessary information such as open orders and wallet balances. ·        There are two sample indicators (one for trade signal and another for price) that you can download it from these links: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1w2CGuu3rArWKMhS9LkepT9zhVkGR1AO7/vie
Nasdaq Piploader NY Open
Tawanda Tinarwo
Utilities
PROMOTION!! $499 until 1 Mar. After that, EA will be $1,050 Developed and tested for over 3 years, this is one of the safest EAs on the planet for trading the New York Open. Trading could never be easier.  Trade On NASDAQ US30 (Dow Jones Industrial Average) S&P 500  What Does The EA do? The EA will open a Buy Stop Order and a Sell Stop Order(With SL and TP) on either side of the market just a few seconds before the NY Open.  As soon as 1 of the 2 trades is triggered, the EA automatically delete
Market book saver
Aliaksandr Hryshyn
Utilities
Saving data from the order book. Data replay utility: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71640 Library for use in the strategy tester: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81409 Perhaps, then a library will appear for using the saved data in the strategy tester, depending on the interest in this development. Now there are developments of this kind using shared memory, when only one copy of the data is in RAM. This not only solves the memory issue, but gives faster initialization on each
All in one Keylevel
Trinh Minh Tung
5 (1)
Utilities
Instead of sticking to the Charts,let's use ALL IN ONE KEYLEVEL Announcement: We are pleased to announce the latest version 14.02 of the One In One Keylevel product. This is a reliable product that has been upgraded with many new features and improvements to make your work easier and more efficient. Currently, we have a special promotion for this new version. The current discounted price is $500, and there are only 32 units left. After that, the price will increase to $1000, and will continue to
GerFX EA Protection Filter MT5
Exler Consulting GmbH
5 (1)
Utilities
The EA Protection Filter ( MT4 version here ) provides a news filter as well as a stock market crash filter, which can be used in combination with other EAs. Therefore, it serves as an additional protective layer for other EAs that do provide such filters.  During backtest analysis of my own night scalpers, which already use a stock market crash filter, I noticed that the historic drawdown,  especially during stock market crash phases like 2007-2008, was reduced significantly by using such a fil
Hedge Ninja
Robert Mathias Bernt Larsson
3 (2)
Utilities
Make sure to join our Discord community over at www.Robertsfx.com , you can also buy the EA at robertsfx.com WIN NO MATTER IN WHICH DIRECTION THE PRICE MOVES This robot wins no matter in which direction the price moves by following changing direction depending on in which direction price moves. This is the most free way of trading to this date. So you win no matter which direction it moves (when price moves to either of the red lines as seen on the screenshot, it wins with the profit target you
News Trade EA MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.55 (11)
Utilities
Present to you the useful robot that I have been using for several years. It can be used in both semi-automatic mode and fully automatic mode. >>> Chat <<< The program contains flexible settings for trading on the news of the economic calendar. It cannot be checked in the strategy tester. Only real work. In the terminal settings, you need to add the news site to the list of allowed URLs. Click Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add this (de
Shortcuts
Rouge Mouta
Utilities
Best for Technical Analysis You can set from one key shortcut for graphical tool or chart control for technical analysis. Graphic design software / CAD-like smooth drawing experience. Best for price action traders. Sync Drawing Objects You don’t need to repeat drawing the same trend line on the other charts. Shortcuts do that for you automatically. Of course, any additional modifications of the object immediately apply to the other charts too. Colors depend on Timeframe Organize drawings with
Gold instrument scanner MT5
Mei Lan Tang
Utilities
Gold instrument scanner is the chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Gold instrument scanner uses highly sophisticated pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use and intuitive manner. Advanced Price Pattern Scanner will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection any more. Plus you
Gold Wire Trader MT5
Yu You Zhang
Utilities
Gold Wire Trader MT5 trades using the RSI Indicator. It offers many customizable RSI trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. The EA implements the following entry strategies, that can be enabled or disabled at will: Trade when the RSI Indicator is oversold or overbought Trade when the RSI comes back from an oversold or overbought condition Four different trading behavio
Gold trend scanner MT5
Li Yun Zhang
Utilities
Gold trend scanner MT5 a multi symbol multi timeframe dashboard that monitors and analyzes Average True Range indicator value in up to 28 symbols and 9 timeframes  in 3 modes :  It shows the ATR indicator value in all pairs and timeframes and signals when the ATR value reaches a maximum or minimum in a given duration. Short term ATR/Long term ATR ratio: It shows ratio of 2 ATRs with different periods. It's useful in detecting short term volatility and explosive moves. ATR Value/Spread ratio: S
Carousel Triple gold MT5
Hong En Wang
Utilities
Attention: this is a multicurrency EA, which trades by several pairs from one chart!  Therefore, in order to avoid duplicate trades, it is necessary to attach EA only to one chart, ---> all trading in all pairs is conducted only from one chart! we can trade simultaneously in three different pairs, as by default (EURUSD + GBPUSD + AUDUSD), which take into account the correlation when entering the market for all three; we can trade only EURUSD (or any currency pair) and at the same time take into
Gold Triangular Arbitrage MT5
Jin Feng Liu
Utilities
A triangular arbitrage strategy exploits inefficiencies between three related currency pairs, placing offsetting transactions which cancel each other for a net profit when the inefficiency is resolved. A deal involves three trades, exchanging the initial currency for a second, the second currency for a third, and the third currency for the initial. With the third trade, the arbitrageur locks in a zero-risk profit from the discrepancy that exists when the market cross exchange rate is not aligned
Gold index expert MT5
He Ming Lai
Utilities
Gold index expert MT5 Wizard uses Multi-timeframe analysis. In simpler terms, the indicator monitors 2 timeframes. A higher timeframe and a lower timeframe. The indicator determines the trend by analyzing order flow and structure on the higher timeframe(4 hour for instance). Once the trend and order flow have been determined the indicator then uses previous market structure and price action to accurately determine high probability reversal zones. Once the high probability reversal zone has bee
Golden Route home MT5
Gao Sun Liu
Utilities
Golden Route home MT5 calculates the average prices of BUY (LONG) and SELL (SHORT) open positions, taking into account the size of open positions, commissions and swaps. The indicator builds the average line of LONG open positions, after crossing which, from the bottom up, the total profit for all LONG positions for the current instrument becomes greater than 0. The indicator builds the average line of SHORT open positions, after crossing which, from top to bottom, the total profit for all SH
Gold looks at several MT5
Yi Shan Hou
Utilities
Do you want an EA with small stoploss? Do you want an EA that is just in and out of market? Gold looks at several MT5 It is ONLY buying when the market opens and with a window of 10 minutes or less. It uses pre-market price so be sure your broker has that.   This strategies (yes, it is 2 different strategies that can be used with 3 different charts) have tight stoplosses and a takeprofit that often will be reached within seconds! The strategies are well proven. I have used them manually for
Bionic Forex
Pablo Maruk Jaguanharo Carvalho Pinheiro
Utilities
Bionic Forex - Humans and Robots for profit. Patience is the key. The strategies are based on: - Tendency - Momentum + High Volatility - Dawn Scalper + Support Resistence. Again, patience is the key. No bot is flawless, sometimes it will work seamlessly, sometimes it simply won't.  it's up to you manage its risk and make it a great friend to trade automatically with fantastic strategies. Best regards, Good luck., Pablo Maruk.
Reward Multiplier MT5
Amir Atif
Utilities
Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Contact me to get a 7 days trial version of the product with full functionality. Guide + tips here MT4 version  
Trade Insurance Expert Advisor
Jermaine Wedderburn
Utilities
Ever took a trade and when you come back to the termainal to check on the status of the position, you realized the market has gone so far in the opposite direction or it has hit your stoploss. Well this system is here to help manage those moments price doesn't go in your desired direction. Consider this to be the insurance your account needs for your trading business. This tool manages manual trades and e.a. triggered trades. However be aware that some e.a.s are programmed to override other e.a.
More from author
Real Time Binance Futures Ticks Data
Ugur Ucak
3.5 (2)
Utilities
(Crypto Currency Charts) It brings the history as much as the number of bars you specify and starts to show the instant data directly. Provides the opportunity to work in all time frames. Allows you to work with multiple symbols. This app is a background service. It downloads the history of all symbols starting with "F" on the market watch screen and shows the ticks data. Automatically transfers real-time trading data of Binance Futures to MT5. Run the script in the link to use the program. 
Binance Future Symbol List Update
Ugur Ucak
Utilities
(Cryptocurrency Charts) Saves all symbols from Binance Future into custom symbols. Adds the "F" prefix to symbols in Binance Future. It creates the infrastructure where the symbols in Binance Future can be followed. You should allow WebRequest from Tools menu >> Options >> Expert Advisors and add URL: https://fapi.binance.com just double click the script. You have the entire list in seconds. see the product in the link https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68694
FREE
Binance Spot Symbol List Update
Ugur Ucak
Utilities
(Cryptocurrency Charts) Saves all symbols from Binance Spot into custom symbols. Adds the "S" prefix to symbols in Binance Spot. It creates the infrastructure where the symbols in Binance Spot can be followed. You should allow WebRequest from Tools menu >> Options >> Expert Advisors and add URL: https://api.binance.com just double click the script. You have the entire list in seconds. see the product in the link https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69001
FREE
Binance Chek Time
Ugur Ucak
Utilities
It is utility for working Real Time Binance Futures Ticks Data and Real Time Binance Spot Ticks Data . It is designed to pull data faster and stay within the boundaries of Binance Future. Working logic: Global Variables records the time information it receives from Binance Check Server Time. In other programs, they do their work faster and more efficiently by using this time information. You should allow WebRequest from Tools menu >> Options >> Expert Advisors and add URL:   https://api.binance
FREE
Real Time Binance Spot Ticks Data
Ugur Ucak
4 (3)
Utilities
(Crypto Currency Charts) It brings the history as much as the number of bars you specify and starts to show the instant data directly. Provides the opportunity to work in all time frames. Allows you to work with multiple symbols. This app is a background service. It downloads the history of all symbols starting with "S" on the market watch screen and shows the ticks data. Automatically transfers real-time trading data of Binance Spot to MT5. Run the script in the link to use the pr
Filter:
jean_henning
29
jean_henning 2023.12.01 00:10 
 

Excellent tool, I can link my strategy and my EA, with his EA, the two working together, kind and helpful salesman. I recommend.

Haitham Hussein Fathy Moawad
448
Haitham Hussein Fathy Moawad 2022.04.30 14:18 
 

Excellent tools and very nice immediate support, Recommended :)

Reply to review