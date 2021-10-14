Mt5 bot for Binance Future (Expert)





The system is running on Binance Future market.





You can easily integrate it into your own code to automate operations.





Manual operation panel is available.





Hedge mod compatible.





All operations can be done manually from the screen.





It is the most effective way to control many cryptocurrencies at the same time.





The screen is template type with binance screen. You can download the template file from the link. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1WHqGhym0QIK31l7kwfit9_tXb7YbqSuT/view?usp=sharing

This program requires installation. https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/68694

https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/73887 Parameters API Key = your binance api key Secret Key = your binance secret key

*You should allow WebRequest from Tools menu >> Options >> Expert Advisors and add URL: https://fapi.binance.com/

Click the link to see screenshots. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ugurucak/charts





