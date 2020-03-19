Price Data Record into EXCEL per Tick

1. Record the price data for each Tick transaction.

Data file contents: "Tick time", "ASK price", "BID price", "SPREAD SPREAD", "Tick quoted quantity".

2. Meanwhile, generate a quotation data file with a 1-minute period.

Content of 1min data file: "ASK time", "ASK OPEN price", "ASK HIGH price", "ASK LOW price", "ASK CLOSE price", "BID time", "BID OPEN price", "BID HIGH price", "BID LOW price", "BID CLOSE price", "Tick quoted quantity".

3. Save all quotation data in one file every day, which is convenient for users to conduct data analysis and data sorting.

4. This EA program, any time it is loaded into the MT5 chart, can directly start the recording of price data.Be sure to record every quote that appears in the market.

5.File storage location: MQL4/Files/