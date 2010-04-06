Gold Pressure

This Expert Advisor (EA) is a professional trading tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It is optimized for high performance and reliability, offering a wide range of customizable features to suit different trading styles and preferences. The EA is fully automated and operates seamlessly across various market conditions.

  • Example test: XAUUSD, M15, period 2023.01.01 – 2026.01.17, minimum deposit 300 USD, leverage 1:500, modelling: 1‑minute OHLC.
  • Backtest results depend on broker execution, spread, slippage and chosen parameters; past performance is not a guarantee of future results.


Key Features:

  • Flexible Money Management:
    Includes both fixed lot sizes and dynamic lot sizing based on account balance, ensuring proper risk management.

  • Advanced Trade Management:

    • Configurable stop-loss and take-profit levels.
    • Trailing stop and break-even functionality for maximizing profits.
    • Multi-level grid trading with customizable parameters.

  • Session and Time Control:

    • Avoids trading during weekends or specific hours.
    • Exit trades at the end of the day or before the weekend.

  • News Filter (Optional):
    Uses the MT5 Calendar API to avoid trading during high-impact news events, ensuring safer trading decisions.

  • Indicator Integration:

    • Works with custom indicators for enhanced signal generation.
    • Includes built-in support for Heiken Ashi and CCI indicators.

  • User-Friendly Interface:

    • Displays real-time account statistics and trade information directly on the chart.
    • Clean and intuitive design for easy parameter adjustments.

Why Choose This EA?
This EA is built for traders who value precision, flexibility, and safety. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, the EA provides the tools you need to optimize your trading performance.

Important Notes:

  • This EA is fully self-contained and does not require external files.
  • It is compatible with all major currency pairs and timeframes.
  • Backtested and optimized for consistent performance.

Disclaimer:
Trading involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use this EA responsibly and ensure proper risk management.


Recommended products
Diamond X
Vitalii Buriagin
Experts
A powerful and professional expert who allows you to bring stable profits with minimal risk. IMPORTANT! The instructions (in the screenshot) show the settings for EURUSD. Settings for other currency pairs will be optimized and added in the future! IMPORTANT! The frequency of opening deals can be from 1 in a few days to 5 in 1 day. It directly depends on the state of the market and the algorithm for searching for entry signals! IMPORTANT! We recommend using the expert settings that are given by u
TugOfWar MT5
Erwin Rustandi
2.5 (2)
Experts
Expert Advisor Description EA TugOfWar will open both buy and sell positions at different times according to the triggered signal, the most positions and in accordance with the market direction that will win and profit.  Profit target per war is 1% to 5%. Warmode normal = Longterm strategy Warmode extreme = Shortterm strategy Parameter Description StartTrade =  Time to start trading / open position EndTrade =  Time to end trading / open position WarMode =  1 -> Normal, 2 -> Extreme (lots of tr
FREE
Envelopes RSI Scalper EA
Abraham Theuri Wangui
Experts
Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA Introducing the Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA, a cutting-edge expert advisor designed to make precise, high-frequency trades using advanced technical indicators and smart risk management techniques. Key Features: Envelopes Indicator Integration: The EA leverages the Envelopes indicator to identify optimal entry and exit points. By detecting price levels relative to moving average bands, the Envelopes indicator helps pinpoint potential breakouts and reversals, crucial
Emperor Trend Dominator EA MT5
Zyad Nhra
Experts
Launching the state of art,  Emperor Trend Dominator EA, the ultimate automated trading solution that is set to revolutionize your trading journey. Have undergone several years of testing covering many gaps in the market, designed specifically for the US30_SPOT with high precision and powered by cutting-edge technology,  Emperor Trend Dominator  EA  is your gateway to accessing reliable potential in the dynamic world of financial markets. Presenting a Limited-Time Offer: Emperor Trend, Now Avai
EA i MT5
Indra Maulana
Experts
A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence This robot is built by the free ChatGPT Ai. Also, to use the AI ​​tool (a great assistant in MetaTrader), you can see this product : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136348 All trades have profit and loss limits Attributes: Usable:         in currency pair: EURUSD         in time frame: M30         on Account type: Any         in various brokers         in prop companies         with minimum capital ($100)  
FREE
Smart TrendGrid MT5
Nawar Dheyaa Abdulhameed Naji
Experts
Smart TrendGrid EA is a professional Expert Advisor designed to combine trend-following accuracy with the flexibility of a grid-based system. It integrates advanced analytical tools and intelligent risk control to maintain consistency and adaptability across different market conditions. The system identifies the main market trend using indicators such as SuperTrend , while combining RSI , MACD , and Bollinger Bands to refine entry signals and filter out false ones. When the technical confirmati
Breakout Master Strategy
Ivan Isern Puyuelo
Experts
Breakout Master Strategy is a precision-built, long-only Expert Advisor that capitalizes on bullish breakouts across indices and commodities like Gold . It’s the actual engine running behind the publicly tracked Darwinex strategy EWLT — real money, real results , and now available for automation on your MetaTrader 5 terminal. This is not a grid or martingale EA. It’s a rules-based strategy based on price action and momentum , designed for traders who value consistency, risk control , and transpa
GVolt
DRT Circle
4.36 (14)
Experts
GVolt — Precision Gold Grid Engine (Non-Martingale) GVolt is an advanced Gold-trading Expert Advisor engineered for traders who require stability, precision, and intelligent order handling in the highly volatile XAUUSD market. Built on a non-martingale grid architecture, GVolt delivers a controlled, structured approach to volatility while maintaining frequent trading activity and independent strategy execution. This EA was created with a singular purpose: to interpret and manage Gold’s volatil
EA Secret Average Trade MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Secret Average Trade : this is a revolutionary system unlike any other, the strategy uses algorithms such as grids, averaging, hedging and partially uses martingale algorithms. Trading is carried out on 17 currency pairs simultaneously and uses timeframes: 9. Fully automatic trading with the calculation of entries based on a system of various Trends and also supports reverse trading. Benefits Partial closure to reduce the load on the deposit. Averaging orders, which are required to close past o
Long Term Precision Scalper
Prashanth Ramanan
Experts
As the name suggests, the scalper opens trade only when precise conditions are met in the market based on strict entry criteria. When the required market conditions are met the EA opens multiple trades compensating for the time not traded. This EA is meant for long term functioning hence it does not trade very frequently.  The entry points are calculated using price action, trend analysis and candlestick analysis without relying on any lagging indicators.  Every trade has fixed stop loss . Take
DCA Guardian
Yulia Azan Sabaeva
Experts
EA 100% focused on GBPUSD on M15. DCA strategy with a basket of up to 5 orders, additions based on percentage deviation, and basket take-profit. Comes with two presets: Funding (conservative): built to pass prop-firm challenges with low drawdown. Turbo (aggressive): same algorithm with higher lot size and equity SL for those seeking speed while accepting higher risk. ️ No external indicators or news filters (pure price execution). ️ Equity SL as % of balance (hard risk cut). ️ Grid-less logic
Market Maverick IV
Themichl LLC
Experts
Market Maverick IV is an intelligent trading tool designed for both new and experienced traders. It automates trading with a user-friendly interface, employing a sophisticated strategy that combines Bollinger Bands, RSI, and ADX. The EA offers customizable parameters, multi-timeframe analysis, and adaptive timing. It also emphasizes risk management with dynamic position sizing, equity safeguards, and daily loss limits. Market Maverick IV aims to simplify trading, provide educational insights, a
FREE
Tsukuyomi EA Trend Following Low Drawdown
Tsuyoshi Uno
Experts
Concept Ex Profit & Low Drawdown Enter only when three of the selected line-based gates are simultaneously broken. With compound lot scaling and managed trailing TP/SL , the strategy aims to grow profit while containing risk. Key Features (per code spec) Line Confluence Filters: Monitors major line-based signals in combination; trades trigger only when the number of matches exceeds a set threshold. Compound Lot Scaling: Choose from equity-based , %-risk , or fixed lot (recommended presets includ
Infinity Gold X
Pawan Kumar Sharma
Experts
Infinity Gold X – Precision-Engineered XAUUSD (Gold) EA “One shot. One trade. One precision entry.” Infinity Gold X is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor built for disciplined gold traders who value control, stability, and consistency. This system doesn’t chase trades — it waits for perfect technical confirmation and strikes only when probability is on your side. Backtest Period         2024–2025 ,   current  market situation  Optimized and tested on historical data from  showing   stable  a
Dynamic Trend Signal EA
Jacques Morne Murray
Experts
Dynamic Trend Signal EA Trade with the Trend, Not Against It Dynamic Trend Signal EA is a professional and fully automated trading robot designed to capitalize on market trends. It uses a robust strategy based on a combination of classic technical indicators to identify and execute high-probability trades, removing the guesswork and emotion from your trading. Key Features Adaptive Strategy: The EA's core logic automatically adjusts its internal parameters based on the chart's timeframe. This mak
Optimised Wilders Trend Following
Andreas Alois Aigner
Experts
# Optimised Wilders Trend Following AutoAdjusting VixControlled Expert Advisor ## Overview The Optimised Wilders Trend Following AutoAdjusting VixControlled Expert Advisor is an advanced trading system for MetaTrader 5 that implements a sophisticated trend following strategy based on Welles Wilder's concepts, enhanced with modern risk management techniques. This EA combines multiple innovative features to adapt to changing market conditions while maintaining strict risk control parameters. #
Statistical Mean Reversion EA ZScore ADF
Mael Francois Claude Deman
Experts
Statistical Mean Reversion EA – ZScore + ADF + Dynamic Quantiles This Expert Advisor implements a robust mean reversion trading strategy based on advanced statistical techniques. It dynamically adapts to changing market conditions by analyzing z-scores, volatility-adjusted spreads, stationarity, and half-life of price deviations. Ideal for traders looking for a quantitative edge in range-bound or reverting market regimes. Key Features Z-Score Entry & Exit Logic Uses a dynamic z-score calculat
Bollinger and RSI
Aleksandr Zakhvatkin
Experts
A trending strategy using a combination of two popular indicators Bollinger Bands and RSI provides reliable signals. The logic of the advisor Entering a short position is carried out when the price touches the upper Bollinger band, while the RSI indicator should be in the overbought zone, i.e. above level 70. Entering a long position is carried out when the price touches the lower Bollinger band, while the RSI indicator should be in the oversold zone, ie below level 30. It is possible to tran
Take Your Profit
Aleksandr Rzhannikov
Experts
Take Your Profit X3 MT5 Take your Profit is a fully automatic multi-currency expert Advisor that trades on the Forex market using a trend strategy based on a breakout or rebound from moving Average or Double Exponential Moving Average with the possibility of placing up to three take profits in one trade. The EA can be run on any instruments with any TF, but the best results are obtained on TF: M30, H1, H4.  The deal is opened by fully fixing the price above or below the moving average. Entry int
Silver Trend Signal EA Pro
Isaac Derban
Experts
Product Description Silver Trend Signal EA Pro is a repainting-safe Expert Advisor built around the Silver Trend Signal indicator.    The EA automatically identifies trade signals and executes orders without manual intervention, saving time and emotion-based trading errors.  The EA prioritizes reliability by executing trades only after a   confirmed closed bar , minimizing false signals. It includes comprehensive risk management features like stop loss, take profit, trailing stops, and break-
Full Snap
Elzbieta Furyk
5 (1)
Experts
Full Snap operates on a fundamental principle: each currency pair has its own personality, volatility patterns and optimal trading conditions. Rather than applying generic strategies across all markets, Full Snap employs eight distinct algorithmic approaches, each specifically calibrated to extract maximum efficiency from its target currency pair. This Expert Advisor is all about precision-matched strategies where each algorithm exploits the unique characteristics that make each currency pair p
ChronoATR Guardian
Roman Lomaev
Experts
ChronoATR Guardian (Trend Scalping Expert Advisor) ChronoATR Guardian is a tool for automated trading on financial markets, designed to work on impulses with confirmation based on ATR (Average True Range) and trend. The advisor comes with ready-made presets for various currency pairs, making it easy to use even for beginners. ️ Key Parameters Parameter Description cSeconds Time interval (in seconds) for analyzing market conditions. PriceShotPercentATR Percentage of ATR that the price must m
Grid ATR Bands Midline Trend EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Important Note: This Expert Advisor is Designed for Advanced Traders Who Love to Customize! Introducing the Grid ATR Bands Midline Trend Expert Advisor: Your Flexible Trading Companion Are you a trader who loves precision, adaptability, and intelligent trading strategies? This Expert Advisor is your next trading tool! Strategic Approach: This Expert Advisor utilizes a sophisticated grid trading mechanism combined with Average True Range (ATR) bands, creating a unique approach to market navigati
PSAR Expert Extended MT5
Alexander Fedosov
Experts
This robot operates based on the Parabolic SAR indicator. Verion for MetaTrader4 here . The advanced EA version includes the following changes and improvements: The EA behavior has been monitored on various account types and in different conditions (fixed/floating spread, ECN/cent accounts, etc.) The EA functionality has been expanded. Features better flexibility and efficiency, better monitoring of open positions. Works on both 4 and 5 digits brokers. The EA does not use martingale, grid or arb
Bitcoin Sniper
Janet Abu Khalil
Experts
Bitcoin Sniper — Expert Advisor for BTCUSD (MT5) General Information Bitcoin Sniper is an automated Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5 . The EA is designed to trade the BTCUSD symbol on the M30 timeframe using predefined internal rules and user-configured parameters. Once attached to the chart, all trade operations are handled automatically according to the selected input settings. Trading Conditions Symbol: BTCUSD Timeframe: M30 Minimum Deposit: 200 USD Broker Type: ECN broker recommend
FREE
Prop Firm Friendly Range Breakout EA
Allen Delid
Experts
Prop Firm Friendly Range Breakout EA   is a sophisticated trading robot designed specifically for prop firm environments. The EA is designed to be "Set and Forget" while maintaining strict risk controls and providing clear visual feedback on your trading performance. It handles all the technical details while you focus on overall strategy and account management. Recommended Settings: Timeframe: Any Pairs: XAUUSD Minimum balance: $100 Core Strategy: Finds breakout ranges during specific hours 
LibrabisEA
Miguel Kami Issobe Marques
Experts
Librabis EA  is a  robust Expert Advisor designed to use a strategy with high win rate and advanced risk management features. By leveraging moving averages for trend identification, offering traders precision and flexibility. this EA ensures controlled and informed trading decisions. Key Features: Trend Filters:   Enables trading only in the direction of a predefined trend using moving averages. Trailing Stop and Breakeven Management:   Locks in profits and minimizes risks with dynamic trade man
New Rate MT5
POPEY GROUP S.A.C.S.
Experts
New Rate EA – Precision Breakout Automation New Rate EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to capture daily breakout opportunities with disciplined precision. It trades only once per day , locking in a defined intraday range and executing at the exact breakout point. No re-entries, no overtrading, no emotion. Built upon a proven Opening Range Breakout (ORB) concept, New Rate combines clean execution, strict risk control, and versatile configuration options suitable for any MT5 symbol t
Nova FRC Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova FRC Trader is a disciplined automation of the Fractals indicator — a classic tool that identifies local highs and lows to pinpoint potential reversal and breakout points. This EA transforms fractal patterns into a structured trading system, entering trades only when price confirms a meaningful shift in market structure. Instead of chasing every swing, Nova FRC Trader focuses on setups where fractals indicate a real change in momentum. Trades are executed with discipline, avoiding noise and
Alligator Trade X MT5
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
Alligator Trade X MT5 is an EA based on Alligator. Alligator parameters such as Jawsperiod1, Jawsshift1, Teethsperiod1, Teethsshift1,   Lipssperiod1, Lipssshift1, BuyShift1, BuyCandlestickShift1, BuyShift2, BuyCandlestickShift2, BuyShift3, BuyCandlestickShift3, SellShift1, SellCandlestickShift1, SellShift2, SellCandlestickShift2,  SellShift3 and SellCandlestickShift3 can be adjusted. Alligator Trade X MT5 applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (397)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.86 (28)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 10 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 7 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure t
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.77 (56)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
4.53 (19)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (102)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.64 (22)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.87 (15)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $699! After that, the price will be raised to $799. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (15)
Experts
Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining nine independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and T
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
4.8 (35)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 out of 20 spots remaining — almost sold out. The price will increase soon to $999 . Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an a
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.72 (29)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.6 (10)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL (Real Trading Account) LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My    This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5 . When used with the recommended and optimized settings , and on a reputable ECN / RAW spread broker , live trading behavior should closely reflect the performance and trade structure of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, execution, and VPS e
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (6)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****5 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex” Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martin
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.14 (28)
Experts
S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
3.71 (7)
Experts
Cheat Engine is a midrange gold scalping system that can make decisions based on global forex sentiment via web-based API. Cheat Engine live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 199 USD Single shot trading only. No grid or martingale ever. Intelligent trailing stop exits that adapts to daily volatility The global forex sentiment is a measurement of hundreds of thousands of traders' positions totaling over 1 billion USD in account value. Cheat Engine is able to
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.74 (92)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (90)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.63 (24)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
XAU Master EA
Branislav Bridzik
5 (8)
Experts
XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Not designed for short-term account flipping or fast profits No Martingale / No Grid / No AI Designed for traders focused on long-term consistency Live Results: Live Signal | Main Portfolio | FTMO Results   |  Public Community LAUNCH PRICE: $249, Next price: $349 (Only 6 copies left) What is Gold Atlas ? Gold Atlas is a professional automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD). It uses a multi-entry breakout approach to capture both intraday moves and larger trend breakouts. The
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.21 (14)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 399$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.59 (27)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
More from author
Matrix On gitFlex
Mohammad Reza Rezaei
Experts
Matrix On gitFlex is a Trading Robot On  Forex . This EA using Math method and as you can see Its name is Matrix which means I mad it according by Math algorithm. The system can also work with PC or VPS a latency up to a recommended maximum of 100ms. It analyzes the market without using indicators and pattern. Configuration : Pairs that I use with  EUR/USD   On time frame H1 and set   lost size to -1   for auto manage your money. Set lot size to : less than $1,000 to 0.01  each $1,000 to 0.0
Flag On gitFlex
Mohammad Reza Rezaei
Experts
Flag On gitFlex is a sophisticated trading robot developed for the Forex market. This Expert Advisor (EA) employs mathematical methodologies alongside a scalping algorithm to optimize trading strategies. This system is designed to perform efficiently both on personal computers and VPS (Virtual Private Servers), with a recommended maximum latency of up to 100ms. It operates by analyzing market dynamics independently, without the reliance on conventional indicators and market patterns. Configurati
Delta On gitFlex
Mohammad Reza Rezaei
Experts
The Delta EA is one of the most reliable MT4 Expert Advisors, designed without employing risky strategies like Martingale, grid trading, or other dangerous money management methods. Key Highlights: Multi-Pair Trading: Compatible with CADCHF, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, NZDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURGBP, AUDCHF Simple Setup: Only one chart setup is required to manage all the listed pairs simultaneously, simplifying the process. Tested Reliability: Extensively tested on ICMarkets (Raw Spread accounts).
Hamster EA MT4
Mohammad Reza Rezaei
Experts
Please note that the price of the EA will change after every 3 copies sold. Therefore, the next price will be $390. (Only 2 left) The Hamster EA was created for my real account about two years ago, and over the course of that time, I have made continuous improvements and bug fixes to the EA while it has been in use. Unlike some other EAs, the Hamster EA does not rely on risky methods such as Martingale or grid trading. It is capable of functioning across multiple charts, but can be activated f
Uni Pound Bot
Mohammad Reza Rezaei
Experts
This EA created for GBPUSD on H1. The strategy is a martingale. It has been back tested since 2015-01-01 till now on ICMarkets raw account.  The minimum deposit is $1,000 and maximum should not be over $10,000 because its a Martingale. Recommended account is ECN or Raw. its a scalp EA so for sure the spread would be matter.  Lot Size built up with percentage  (%) that means it calculated according Stop Los and percent of deposit.
OPOGold Reg500
Mohammad Reza Rezaei
Experts
OPOGold Reg500  is a trendy neural network-trained bot. An expert system based on a neural network. The training algorithm is with the Regression model in machine learning. The EA is suitable for all brokers that provide XAUUSD with a low spread. The EA not using dangerous method like martingale or grid. For this variant of the Expert Advisor to work, there is no need to download the file of the trained neural network The best performance result of the MT5 Backtest is on the ICMarkets Raw acco
Remix
Mohammad Reza Rezaei
Experts
Please note that the price of the EA will change after every three copies sold. Therefore, the next price will be $290 This is an Neural Network EA which is trained on NZDCAD symbol from 2010 until 2022-12-01 at M15.  The EA not using dangerous method like martingale or grid. But you can enable the Martingale method on the EA's inputs.  Every month the trained data would be updated on my server automatically. So the EA need to be updated every month. You have to download every month the new ver
Meta Stone AI
Mohammad Reza Rezaei
Experts
This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted using AI technology and stands out due to its specialized training dataset derived from neural network methodologies, as opposed to conventional trading indicators. It is finely tuned for optimal performance on three specific Forex pairs. Using this EA on pairs other than those specified is not advised due to the extensive memory requirements post-training. The training dataset encompasses historical data spanning from January 1, 2019, to October 1, 2023. Whil
Hamster EA MT5
Mohammad Reza Rezaei
Experts
This Expert Advisor (EA) is optimized for trading AUDCAD and  GBPCAD on raw or ECN accounts with low spreads. It utilizes time zone session strategies for precise market analysis and execution. The EA can be started with a minimum initial deposit of just $100. While the EA is designed for GBPCAD, it can also be used on other pairs, such as AUDCAD. However, it is highly recommended to perform a backtest from 2015 to the present before deploying it on a live account. The input parameters for Custo
NZi AI
Mohammad Reza Rezaei
Experts
Welcome to the nZi AI. This EA   is generated   by artificial intelligence.  The dataset has been trained from  January 1, 2019 , to  January    1, 2023 . Although the training period covers this range, users can perform back-tests from  2019  onwards. The point is that the AI model worked properly after 2023 until now (June 15, 2024), even though that   was not trained .  The data has   been trained   on the  ICMarkets ( Raw account). If youre using a different broker, youre encouraged to run a
Big Cross
Mohammad Reza Rezaei
Experts
Welcome to the Big Cross MT5 EA. This Expert Advisor (EA) uses support and resistance levels along with candlestick patterns to place orders. I have tested it on some different brokers, all of them gave similar results. The EA avoids using risky strategies like Martingale or Grid. Traders can start with an initial deposit of $100 using 1:500 leverage. Although I have only tested it on GBPUSD with H1 timeframe ( from 2019/01/01 to 2024/06/07 ), you may target other currency pairs as well. The EA
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review