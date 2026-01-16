Gemini Zone Breakout
Gemini Zone Breakout V 1.0 - Professional Breakout & Risk Management Specialist
Gemini Zone Breakout is a premium automated trading tool specifically engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is built upon the pillars of Market Structure Theory and Dynamic Price Action. Unlike generic breakout bots, Gemini identifies institutional-grade Supply and Demand zones and validates them through a multi-bar fractal confirmation process.
💎 Core Strategic Advantages:
-
Precision Zone Detection: The algorithm real-time monitors the market for high-probability zones. It uses a "Confirmation Bars" filter (optimized at 22 bars) to ensure the zone is structurally significant before any entry is considered.
-
Every-Tick Backtested Excellence: This strategy has been rigorously tested using "Every Tick Based on Real Ticks" data from July 2024 to the present. This ensures that the results reflect real slippage, spread fluctuations, and market volatility.
-
Strictly NO Grid Trading: For the safety of your capital, this EA does not use Grid or infinite Martingale. It is a pure logical breakout system. While it includes a "Capped Recovery" feature, it is strictly limited by user-defined cycles to prevent account blowouts.
-
Flexible ATR-Based Risk Management: The integrated ATR (Average True Range) stop-loss adapts to the market's pulse. During high volatility, the SL widens; during low volatility, it tightens. This flexibility allows the EA to survive market noise while protecting gains.
-
Unmatched Optimization Potential: While its "out-of-the-box" settings are optimized for Gold H1, the architecture is highly modular. Professional traders can optimize parameters for GBPUSD, EURUSD, or DAX, offering a lifetime of strategic utility.
⚙️ Key Parameter Overview:
-
Strategy Mode: Switch between Dynamic (reactive) and Locked (fixed) zones.
-
Confirmation Bars: Define the strength of a fractal before it is marked as a zone.
-
ATR Multiplier: Customize how many multiples of market volatility your stop-loss should represent.
-
Recover Multiplier: A smart recovery factor to recoup losses within a controlled environment.
📈 Installation & Recommendation:
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (Primary), major pairs (Secondary).
-
Timeframe: H1.
-
Account Type: Hedging preferred, but fully Netting compatible.
-
Minimum Balance: $500 (recommended 0.01 lot or 2.5% risk).
💰 Pricing Tiers:
-
Current: $39 (First 10 copies).
-
Next Phase: $99.
-
Final Value: $799. Join our early adopters and secure your license at a fraction of its true market value!