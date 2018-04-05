Gemini Zone Breakout

  • Bi Zhou
  • Versão: 2.60
  • Atualizado: 16 janeiro 2026
  • Ativações: 10

Gemini Zone Breakout V 1.0 - Advanced Institutional Breakout & Hedging Expert Master the Market Structure, Secure Your Profits Fast.

Gemini Zone Breakout is a premium automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 built upon the principles of Market Structure Theory. It is meticulously designed to identify and execute decisive breakouts at institutional Support and Resistance levels. By adopting a Fast In, Fast Out trading philosophy, the EA aims to capture rapid momentum shifts and secure profits before market reversals, making it ideal for the current high-volatility environment.

💎 Why Choose Gemini Zone Breakout?

  • Precision Detection with Custom Validation: The algorithm calculates real-time Supply and Demand zones. It utilizes a user-defined number of bars for fractal confirmation, ensuring that only high-probability setups are taken while filtering out market noise and "fakeouts."

  • Adaptive Position Management: Whether you prefer aggressive trend-following or conservative risk management, this EA adapts to you. You can enable multiple concurrent positions to maximize gains during strong trends or limit the EA to a single order for maximum capital safety.

  • Volatility-Based Protection: Featuring an integrated ATR Dynamic Stop Loss, the system adjusts the protective exit based on real-time market breath, preventing unnecessary stop-outs during temporary spikes.

  • Intelligent Capped Recovery: Our smart recovery logic is designed to navigate choppy markets efficiently, utilizing a capped martingale system that prioritizes account longevity over aggressive scaling.

💰 Limited Time Stepped Pricing:

  • 1 - 10 copies: $39 (Limited Early Bird - Save $60!)

  • 11 - 20 copies: $99 (Standard Base Price)

  • Future Sales: The price will increase by $50 for every 10 licenses sold.

  • Final Target Price: $799. Secure your copy early to avoid the next price hike!


