Aklamavo Multiple Premium Discount Ranges





This MT5 indicator displays key price zones from different timeframes on your current chart, helping you visualize where price might find support or resistance based on higher timeframe structure.

The indicator draws three price zones from selected historical candles:

Premium Zone : Upper 50% of a historical candle's range

Discount Zone : Lower 50% of a historical candle's range

Midline: Exactly halfway between high and low

Each zone represents an area where institutional traders might have placed orders, creating potential support/resistance.

A. Rectangular Zones (Premium/Discount)

Upper 50% (Premium): Shaded area showing where buyers were aggressive

Lower 50% (Discount): Shaded area showing where sellers were aggressive

These zones extend only to the candle's end time

B. Horizontal Lines (High/Mid/Low)

High Line : Top of the candle range

Mid Line : Center point (dotted style)

Low Line : Bottom of the candle range

These can extend to the right edge of the chart





Timeframe : Choose any MT5 timeframe

Candle Offset : Which historical candle to use (0 = current, 1 = previous, etc.)

Colors : Customize zone and line colors for each range

Visibility : Toggle each range on/off



💡 Practical Applications 1. Multi-Timeframe Analysis See higher timeframe structure without switching charts. For example: Daily zone on a 15-minute chart shows where major institutional levels are



4-hour zone on a 5-minute chart shows intraday structure

2. Support/Resistance Identification Price often reacts at: Midlines of previous significant candles



Edges of premium/discount zones



Confluences where multiple ranges align 📊 Recommended Settings for Different Traders Trader Type Range 1 Range 2 Range 3 Best For Scalper M15 (offset 1) H1 (offset 2) H4 (offset 3) 1-5 minute charts Day Trader H1 (offset 1) H4 (offset 2) D1 (offset 3) 5-15 minute charts Swing Trader H4 (offset 2) D1 (offset 3) W1 (offset 1) 1H-4H charts Position Trader D1 (offset 3) W1 (offset 2) MN1 (offset 1) 4H-Daily charts





