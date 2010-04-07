Aklamavo Inside and Outside Bars
- Indicators
- Sylvester Aklamavo
- Version: 1.0
If you like this product, please give it a 5 star rating as a token of appreciation.
Inside Bar: A candle that is completely contained within the high-low range of the previous candle
Outside Bar: A candle that completely engulfs the high-low range of the previous candle (also called an "Engulfing Bar")
Inside Bars
-
Consolidation Signals: Indicates market indecision/compression
-
Breakout Setup: Often precedes significant price moves
-
Continuation Patterns: Can signal pause in trend before continuation
Outside Bars
-
Reversal Signals: Often indicates potential trend changes
-
Engulfing Patterns: Classic candlestick reversal signal
-
Momentum Shifts: Shows dominance of buyers/sellers over previous period
Practical Applications
-
Price Action Trading: Identify key consolidation and breakout levels
-
Risk Management: Use pattern boundaries for stop placement
-
Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Spot significant patterns across timeframes
-
Market Structure: Understand market compression and expansion phases