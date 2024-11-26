Trend Lines Supports and Resistances
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Trend Lines Supports and Resistances is an indicator that analyses the market structure, identifies Pivot Points, displays active Support/Resistance zones and trend levels.
Main Features:
- Defining and displaying Pivot Points.
- Analyse Pivot Points to build and display trend lines.
- Setting up visual display of trend lines.
- Setting up trend lines broken notifications.
- Analyse Pivot Points to define and display support and resistance levels.
- Setting up visual display of support and resistance levels.
- Setting up support and resistance levels broken notification.
Input parameters:
Pivot Points
- Pivot Length - the number of candles to the left and right to define a Pivot Point.
- Mark Pivots - enable/disable the display of Pivot Points.
Trend Lines
- Enabled - Enable/disable trend lines.
- Points to Check - the number of Pivot Points used to build trend lines.
- Maximum Violation - the maximum number of candlesticks that must violate the trend line for it to be considered violated (broken).
- Excepted Last Bars - number of candlestick (from the last one) on which the violation is determined.
- Show Violated Trend Lines - enable/disable the display of violated (broken) trend lines.
- Line Extension - setting of trend lines extension.
- Show Labels - enable/disable the display of trend line labels.
- Alerts Enabled - enable/disable notifications when trend lines are broken.
Supports & Resistances
- Enabled - enable/disable support and resistance levels.
- Points to Check - number of Pivot Points used to determine support and resistance levels.
- Maximum Violation Allowed - the maximum number of candlesticks that must violate support and resistance levels to be considered violated (broken).
- Excepted Last Bars - number of the candlestick (from the last one), on which the violation is defined.
- Show Labels - enable/disable the display of labels of support and resistance levels.
- Alerts Enabled - enable/disable notifications when support and resistance levels are violated.
Style
- Pivot High Color - colour of the Pivot High buffer.
- Pivot Low Color - colour of the Pivot Low buffer.
- Uptrend Main Color - colour of the main part of the uptrend line (between Pivot Points).
- Uptrend Extension Color - colour of the extended part of the uptrend line.
- Downtrend Main Color - the colour of the main part of the downtrend line (between Pivot Points).
- Downtrend Extension Color - the colour of the extended part of the downtrend line.
- Trend Line Main Width - the width of the main part of the trend line.
- Trend Line Extension Width - the width of the extended part of the trend line.
- Support Fill Color - the fill colour of the support zone.
- SupportBorderColor - the support zone border colour.
- Resistance Fill Color - fill colour of the resistance zone.
- Resistance Border Color - colour of the resistance zone border.
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