Trend Lines Supports and Resistances

Trend Lines Supports and Resistances is an indicator that analyses the market structure, identifies Pivot Points, displays active Support/Resistance zones and trend levels.

Main Features:
  • Defining and displaying Pivot Points.
  • Analyse Pivot Points to build and display trend lines.
  • Setting up visual display of trend lines.
  • Setting up trend lines broken notifications.
  • Analyse Pivot Points to define and display support and resistance levels.
  • Setting up visual display of support and resistance levels.
  • Setting up support and resistance levels broken notification.
Input parameters:

Pivot Points
  • Pivot Length - the number of candles to the left and right to define a Pivot Point.
  • Mark Pivots - enable/disable the display of Pivot Points.
Trend Lines
  • Enabled - Enable/disable trend lines.
  • Points to Check - the number of Pivot Points used to build trend lines.
  • Maximum Violation - the maximum number of candlesticks that must violate the trend line for it to be considered violated (broken).
  • Excepted Last Bars - number of candlestick (from the last one) on which the violation is determined.
  • Show Violated Trend Lines - enable/disable the display of violated (broken) trend lines.
  • Line Extension - setting of trend lines extension.
  • Show Labels - enable/disable the display of trend line labels.
  • Alerts Enabled - enable/disable notifications when trend lines are broken.
Supports & Resistances
  • Enabled - enable/disable support and resistance levels.
  • Points to Check - number of Pivot Points used to determine support and resistance levels.
  • Maximum Violation Allowed - the maximum number of candlesticks that must violate support and resistance levels to be considered violated (broken).
  • Excepted Last Bars - number of the candlestick (from the last one), on which the violation is defined.
  • Show Labels - enable/disable the display of labels of support and resistance levels.
  • Alerts Enabled - enable/disable notifications when support and resistance levels are violated.
Style
  • Pivot High Color - colour of the Pivot High buffer.
  • Pivot Low Color - colour of the Pivot Low buffer.
  • Uptrend Main Color - colour of the main part of the uptrend line (between Pivot Points).
  • Uptrend Extension Color - colour of the extended part of the uptrend line.
  • Downtrend Main Color - the colour of the main part of the downtrend line (between Pivot Points).
  • Downtrend Extension Color - the colour of the extended part of the downtrend line.
  • Trend Line Main Width - the width of the main part of the trend line.
  • Trend Line Extension Width - the width of the extended part of the trend line.
  • Support Fill Color - the fill colour of the support zone.
  • SupportBorderColor - the support zone border colour.
  • Resistance Fill Color - fill colour of the resistance zone.
  • Resistance Border Color - colour of the resistance zone border.

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If you liked the indicator, I will be glad to have a positive review. If you find any problems with the indicator, please contact me.

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FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
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5 (6)
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FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
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krisnara123
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krisnara123 2025.01.29 16:01 
 

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Mykola Khandus
4513
Reply from developer Mykola Khandus 2025.02.05 09:10
Thanks for the review. I appreciate it.
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