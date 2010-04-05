Aklamavo Previous Year High and Low

This indicator plots horizontal lines on the chart representing the previous year’s high and low prices.

These levels are widely used in technical analysis as major support/resistance references.


  1. Automatically identifies the previous calendar year’s high and low.

  2. Plots horizontal lines on the chart at these levels.

  3. Customizable color, width, and style of the lines.

  4. Deletes lines on deinitialization.

  5. Updates only on initialization, not on every tick.

Aklamavo HTF Candles with ICT FVG
Sylvester Aklamavo
Indicators
If you like this product, please give it a  5 star rating as a token of appreciation. This indicator projects Higher-Timeframe (HTF) candles onto the current chart and optionally shows their OHLC lines and Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) using ICT 3-candle logic. Projects multiple higher timeframe candles. Accurately preserves HTF OHLC on any lower timeframe. Allows spacing adjustment between projected candles. Optionally displays OHLC horizontal reference lines. Automatically detects and draws HTF Fair
FREE
Aklamavo Candle Range Premium Discount
Sylvester Aklamavo
Indicators
If you like this product, please give it a  5 star rating as a token of appreciation. This indicator draws the premium and discount zones of a single candle from any timeframe on your chart. You choose which candle (current or previous) using CandleOffset, and the indicator automatically retrieves that candle’s high, low, and midpoint. It then visually displays: Premium Zone (Upper 50%) A shaded rectangle from the candle’s midpoint to high. Discount Zone (Lower 50%) A shaded rectangle from th
FREE
Aklamavo Inside and Outside Bars
Sylvester Aklamavo
Indicators
If you like this product, please give it a  5 star rating as a token of appreciation. Inside Bar: A candle that is completely contained within the high-low range of the previous candle Outside Bar: A candle that completely engulfs the high-low range of the previous candle (also called an "Engulfing Bar") Inside Bars Consolidation Signals : Indicates market indecision/compression Breakout Setup : Often precedes significant price moves Continuation Patterns : Can signal pause in trend before con
FREE
Aklamavo ADR
Sylvester Aklamavo
Indicators
This indicator   is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 tool that calculates and displays Average Daily Range (ADR) levels on your chart. It draws horizontal lines representing expected price movement ranges based on historical daily volatility, helping traders identify potential daily high and low targets. ADR (Average Daily Range)   = The average difference between the daily high and low over a specified period (default: 14 days). Unlike ATR which includes gaps between days, ADR focuses purely on int
FREE
Aklamavo ICT FVGs
Sylvester Aklamavo
Indicators
If you like this product, please give it a  5 star rating as a token of appreciation. This indicator identifies and displays Fair Value Gaps (FVG) on price charts. Fair Value Gaps are price zones where there's a significant imbalance between buying and selling pressure, creating "gaps" in price action. The indicator detects two types and when they are mitigated(touched): Bullish FVG: When a candle's low is above the high of a candle two periods earlier. Bearish FVG: When a candle's high is bel
FREE
Aklamavo ICT Silver Bullet Zones
Sylvester Aklamavo
Indicators
If you like this product, please give it a  5 star rating as a token of appreciation. This indicator draws vertical lines marking key Forex trading sessions (Asian, London, New York) for a configurable number of past days. These “Silver Bullet” lines help traders quickly visualize session start and end times on the chart. DaysToDisplay: How many previous days’ session lines to show. Session colors: Customizable line colors for each session. Session start hours: Local server hours for each sessi
FREE
Aklamavo Pivot Points
Sylvester Aklamavo
Indicators
If you like this product, please give it a  5 star rating as a token of appreciation. This indicator calculates and draws pivot points and support/resistance levels for both daily and weekly timeframes: Pivot (central) level Support levels S1, S2, S3 Resistance levels R1, R2, R3 It allows showing daily, weekly, or both sets of pivots , giving traders visual references for potential support/resistance areas. Pivot mode: Choose which pivots to display (weekly, daily, or both). Colors and style: C
FREE
Aklamavo Quarterly Open
Sylvester Aklamavo
Indicators
If you like this product, please give it a  5 star rating as a token of appreciation. This indicator plots horizontal trend lines at the opening price of each quarter (Q1–Q4) on the chart. These lines visually represent quarterly open levels of the current year, which traders often use as support/resistance or reference points. Automatically plots Q1–Q4 opening levels as trend lines on the chart. Lines are dashed, colored, and labeled. Handles both current and historical quarters. Cleans up line
FREE
Aklamavo ICT KillZones
Sylvester Aklamavo
Indicators
This MetaTrader 5 indicator plots ICT Killzone session markers on the chart using vertical lines . It draws the start and end times for three institutional trading sessions— Asian , London , and New York —for a user-defined number of recent historical days. No buffers or plots are used; instead, the indicator relies entirely on chart objects (OBJ_VLINE) . 1. Inputs and Parameters The indicator allows full customization of each killzone segment: General DaysToDisplay : number of past days to dra
FREE
Aklamavo ICT Central Bank Dealing Range
Sylvester Aklamavo
Indicators
This is an extremely clean, efficient, and well-designed CBDR engine. Calculates ICT’s Central Bank Dealers Range (CBDR) Using only candle bodies — NOT wicks (open–close structure). For a defined time window (e.g., 00:00–05:00 New York). For each past day and also for today in real time. Draws the following on chart: A rectangle showing the entire CBDR body range The CBDR High line (body top) The CBDR Low line (body bottom) An optional midline A pip label showing total CBDR size Optional extens
FREE
Aklamavo Trading Sessions
Sylvester Aklamavo
Indicators
This   ForexTrading Sessions   indicator is a powerful visual tool for MetaTrader 5 that highlights the three major forex trading sessions (Asian, London, and New York) on your chart  with the Asian Mid-line. 1. Trading Session Visualization Asian Session : 00:00 - 09:00 GMT (blue/aqua color) London Session : 08:00 - 17:00 GMT (magenta color) New York Session : 13:00 - 22:00 GMT (orange color) 2. Time Zone Adaptation TimeZoneShift   input allows you to adjust sessions to your local time Example:
FREE
Aklamavo ATR
Sylvester Aklamavo
Indicators
Th is i ndicator   is a versatile MetaTrader 5 tool that calculates and displays Average True Range (ATR) levels on your chart. It draws horizontal lines representing price levels based on ATR multiples from the daily opening price, helping traders identify potential support and resistance zones. 1.   Multiple ATR Levels ATR1 : Standard ATR level (default: 1x ATR) ATR2 : Intermediate level (default: 2x ATR) ATR3 : Extreme level (default: 3x ATR) Each level displays both upper (High) and lower (L
FREE
Aklamavo Dynamic News Calendar MT5
Sylvester Aklamavo
Indicators
https://youtu.be/rWOUHaaBMMM The indicator reads MT5’s built-in economic calendar and organizes events into three horizontal lanes : High-impact events (red) Medium-impact events (orange) Low-impact events (gray) (optional) Each lane scrolls horizontally across the chart like a ticker. You can choose whether to show: Today’s events only Or all events for the current week This is a complete fundamental dashboard for MT5. It gives you: Real-time scrolling economic events Interpreted color-cod
