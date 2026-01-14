Aklamavo Multiple Premium Discount Ranges
- Indicateurs
- Sylvester Aklamavo
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This MT5 indicator displays key price zones from different timeframes on your current chart, helping you visualize where price might find support or resistance based on higher timeframe structure.
The indicator draws three price zones from selected historical candles:
-
Premium Zone: Upper 50% of a historical candle's range
-
Discount Zone: Lower 50% of a historical candle's range
-
Midline: Exactly halfway between high and low
Each zone represents an area where institutional traders might have placed orders, creating potential support/resistance.
A. Rectangular Zones (Premium/Discount)
-
Upper 50% (Premium): Shaded area showing where buyers were aggressive
-
Lower 50% (Discount): Shaded area showing where sellers were aggressive
-
These zones extend only to the candle's end time
B. Horizontal Lines (High/Mid/Low)
-
High Line: Top of the candle range
-
Mid Line: Center point (dotted style)
-
Low Line: Bottom of the candle range
-
These can extend to the right edge of the chart
-
Timeframe: Choose any MT5 timeframe
-
Candle Offset: Which historical candle to use (0 = current, 1 = previous, etc.)
-
Colors: Customize zone and line colors for each range
-
Visibility: Toggle each range on/off
-
Daily zone on a 15-minute chart shows where major institutional levels are
-
4-hour zone on a 5-minute chart shows intraday structure
-
Midlines of previous significant candles
-
Edges of premium/discount zones
-
Confluences where multiple ranges align
💡 Practical Applications
1. Multi-Timeframe Analysis
See higher timeframe structure without switching charts. For example:
2. Support/Resistance Identification
Price often reacts at:
📊 Recommended Settings for Different Traders
Trader Type Range 1 Range 2 Range 3 Best For Scalper M15 (offset 1) H1 (offset 2) H4 (offset 3) 1-5 minute charts Day Trader H1 (offset 1) H4 (offset 2) D1 (offset 3) 5-15 minute charts Swing Trader H4 (offset 2) D1 (offset 3) W1 (offset 1) 1H-4H charts Position Trader D1 (offset 3) W1 (offset 2) MN1 (offset 1) 4H-Daily charts
📊 Recommended Settings for Different Traders
|Trader Type
|Range 1
|Range 2
|Range 3
|Best For
|Scalper
|M15 (offset 1)
|H1 (offset 2)
|H4 (offset 3)
|1-5 minute charts
|Day Trader
|H1 (offset 1)
|H4 (offset 2)
|D1 (offset 3)
|5-15 minute charts
|Swing Trader
|H4 (offset 2)
|D1 (offset 3)
|W1 (offset 1)
|1H-4H charts
|Position Trader
|D1 (offset 3)
|W1 (offset 2)
|MN1 (offset 1)
|4H-Daily charts