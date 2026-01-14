Aklamavo Multiple Premium Discount Ranges


This MT5 indicator displays key price zones from different timeframes on your current chart, helping you visualize where price might find support or resistance based on higher timeframe structure.

The indicator draws three price zones from selected historical candles:

  • Premium Zone: Upper 50% of a historical candle's range

  • Discount Zone: Lower 50% of a historical candle's range

  • Midline: Exactly halfway between high and low

Each zone represents an area where institutional traders might have placed orders, creating potential support/resistance.

A. Rectangular Zones (Premium/Discount)

  • Upper 50% (Premium): Shaded area showing where buyers were aggressive

  • Lower 50% (Discount): Shaded area showing where sellers were aggressive

  • These zones extend only to the candle's end time

B. Horizontal Lines (High/Mid/Low)

  • High Line: Top of the candle range

  • Mid Line: Center point (dotted style)

  • Low Line: Bottom of the candle range

  • These can extend to the right edge of the chart


  • Timeframe: Choose any MT5 timeframe

  • Candle Offset: Which historical candle to use (0 = current, 1 = previous, etc.)

  • Colors: Customize zone and line colors for each range

  • Visibility: Toggle each range on/off


    • 💡 Practical Applications

    1. Multi-Timeframe Analysis

    See higher timeframe structure without switching charts. For example:

    • Daily zone on a 15-minute chart shows where major institutional levels are

    • 4-hour zone on a 5-minute chart shows intraday structure

    2. Support/Resistance Identification

    Price often reacts at:

    • Midlines of previous significant candles

    • Edges of premium/discount zones

    • Confluences where multiple ranges align

    📊 Recommended Settings for Different Traders

    Trader Type Range 1 Range 2 Range 3 Best For
    Scalper M15 (offset 1) H1 (offset 2) H4 (offset 3) 1-5 minute charts
    Day Trader H1 (offset 1) H4 (offset 2) D1 (offset 3) 5-15 minute charts
    Swing Trader H4 (offset 2) D1 (offset 3) W1 (offset 1) 1H-4H charts
    Position Trader D1 (offset 3) W1 (offset 2) MN1 (offset 1) 4H-Daily charts



