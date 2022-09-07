Channel FTF MT5

The Envelopes indicator determines the presence of a trend or flat. It has 3 types of signals, shows the probable retracement levels and levels of the possible targets.

The Fibonacci coefficients are used in the indicator's calculations.

Signals (generated when touching the lines or rebounding from lines):

  • Trend - the middle line of the Envelopes has a distinct inclination; the lines below the channel's middle line are used for buy trades, the lines above the middle line and the middle line itself are used for sell trades;
    the trade direction must match the direction of the channel's middle line.
  • Flat - the middle line of the Envelopes is horizontal; signals are received from the edge and pre-edge borders of the channel with the targets at the opposite border of the channel.
  • Volatility breakout - edge borders of the channel are horizontal; breakout of one of these channel borders indicates a beginning of a movement.

The indicator has an alert system: a standard terminal alert, a message to a mobile terminal, an email message.
In the Alert_Additional_Symbols setting, you can configure alerts for additional tools other than the current tool. 

To use the indicator in the Expert Advisors, there are the following indicator buffers.


Settings

  • It is possible to modify the color, width and type of any indicator line.
  • Period_Trend - trend period.
  • Period_Vol - volatility period.
  • Alert_ID - is a unique alert label.
  • Alert_Additional_Symbols - separated by commas, you can specify additional tools for which alerts will be received
  • (this is not required for the current tool).
  • Send_Notification - on/off notification to the mobile terminal.
  • Send_Alert - on/off the standard terminal notification.
  • Send_Mail - on/off email notification.
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