Strategy Logic (Session Sweep & Liquidity Reclaim)

Apex100 Automator identifies the session high and session low within a predefined trading window.

After the session has completed, the EA monitors price action for liquidity sweeps — false breakouts where liquidity is taken above or below the session range.

A trade is opened only if:

liquidity has clearly been swept, and

price structurally reclaims the session level afterward

Classic breakout trades are intentionally avoided.

The strategy is built around false breakouts and controlled re-entries, not impulsive momentum chasing.

Timeframe & Market Concept

Gold (XAUUSD)

Primary signal execution on the 3-minute timeframe (M3)

Proven to perform profitably on higher timeframes as well , especially H4

Fixed multi-target Risk-to-Reward structure: 1:3 / 1:5 / 1:7

Designed for precise intraday liquidity moves with higher-timeframe structure support

Silver (XAGUSD)

Best performance observed on the H4 timeframe

Clean session behavior and smoother liquidity characteristics

Uses the same session sweep logic, adapted to silver’s volatility profile

The EA is timeframe-independent, but the above configurations represent the most stable and reliable usage scenarios.

Core Features

Automatic calculation of Session High & Low

Robust session construction from historical M1 data

Liquidity sweep detection (not a breakout EA)

Optional reclaim confirmation after sweep

Trades executed only after session completion

Maximum one trade per day (anti-overtrading logic)

ATR-based Stop Loss with broker-safe stop-level validation

Multi-target exit structure with partial profit logic

Compatible with Netting and Hedging accounts

Optional trailing stop functionality

Prop Firm Risk Control & Trading Discipline

Apex100 Automator includes a dedicated daily risk engine designed specifically for prop-firm rules.

Daily Risk & Trade Lock

Daily risk dynamically linked to account equity

Optimized for 100,000 EUR funded accounts

Daily loss limit fully adjustable

Trade lock after reaching daily limits is configurable

Daily Profit Lock

Default configuration stops trading after +3,000 EUR daily profit

Profit target is fully adjustable

Higher daily profit targets can be configured

(however, conservative default settings are recommended)

Once a daily limit is reached:

no new trades are allowed

trading is locked until the next trading day

no revenge trading, no rule violations

Risk Management & Position Sizing

Position size is automatically calculated based on daily risk

Lot size dynamically scales with rising or falling equity

Additional margin-safety checks are applied

No aggressive lot escalation

Recommendation: Use default settings for 100k accounts Review lot sizing once , depending on broker specifications



Recommended Usage

Designed and recommended for 100,000 EUR prop-firm accounts

Default parameters are calibrated for this account size

Adjustments are possible but should be made cautiously

Focus on consistency, rule compliance, and long-term capital protection

System Philosophy

Apex100 Automator does not trade frequently —

it trades selectively.

If the strategy does not detect a valid setup, it remains inactive.

This restraint is intentional and reflects professional prop-firm trading behavior.

No forced entries.

No emotional decisions.

No unnecessary exposure.

Important Notice

This Expert Advisor is intended for evaluation, testing, and educational purposes and represents a fully rule-based trading system designed to meet modern prop-firm requirements.

Trading financial instruments involves substantial risk.

Losses may exceed the invested capital.

Past performance is not indicative of future results.