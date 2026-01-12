Apex100 Automator
- Experts
- Eric John Peter Meissner
- 버전: 2.0
- 활성화: 7
Strategy Logic (Session Sweep & Liquidity Reclaim)
Apex100 Automator identifies the session high and session low within a predefined trading window.
After the session has completed, the EA monitors price action for liquidity sweeps — false breakouts where liquidity is taken above or below the session range.
A trade is opened only if:
-
liquidity has clearly been swept, and
-
price structurally reclaims the session level afterward
Classic breakout trades are intentionally avoided.
The strategy is built around false breakouts and controlled re-entries, not impulsive momentum chasing.
Timeframe & Market Concept
Gold (XAUUSD)
-
Primary signal execution on the 3-minute timeframe (M3)
-
Proven to perform profitably on higher timeframes as well, especially H4
-
Fixed multi-target Risk-to-Reward structure: 1:3 / 1:5 / 1:7
-
Designed for precise intraday liquidity moves with higher-timeframe structure support
Silver (XAGUSD)
-
Best performance observed on the H4 timeframe
-
Clean session behavior and smoother liquidity characteristics
-
Uses the same session sweep logic, adapted to silver’s volatility profile
The EA is timeframe-independent, but the above configurations represent the most stable and reliable usage scenarios.
Core Features
-
Automatic calculation of Session High & Low
-
Robust session construction from historical M1 data
-
Liquidity sweep detection (not a breakout EA)
-
Optional reclaim confirmation after sweep
-
Trades executed only after session completion
-
Maximum one trade per day (anti-overtrading logic)
-
ATR-based Stop Loss with broker-safe stop-level validation
-
Multi-target exit structure with partial profit logic
-
Compatible with Netting and Hedging accounts
-
Optional trailing stop functionality
Prop Firm Risk Control & Trading Discipline
Apex100 Automator includes a dedicated daily risk engine designed specifically for prop-firm rules.
Daily Risk & Trade Lock
-
Daily risk dynamically linked to account equity
-
Optimized for 100,000 EUR funded accounts
-
Daily loss limit fully adjustable
-
Trade lock after reaching daily limits is configurable
Daily Profit Lock
-
Default configuration stops trading after +3,000 EUR daily profit
-
Profit target is fully adjustable
-
Higher daily profit targets can be configured
(however, conservative default settings are recommended)
Once a daily limit is reached:
-
no new trades are allowed
-
trading is locked until the next trading day
-
no revenge trading, no rule violations
Risk Management & Position Sizing
-
Position size is automatically calculated based on daily risk
-
Lot size dynamically scales with rising or falling equity
-
Additional margin-safety checks are applied
-
No aggressive lot escalation
-
Recommendation:
-
Use default settings for 100k accounts
-
Review lot sizing once, depending on broker specifications
-
Recommended Usage
-
Designed and recommended for 100,000 EUR prop-firm accounts
-
Default parameters are calibrated for this account size
-
Adjustments are possible but should be made cautiously
-
Focus on consistency, rule compliance, and long-term capital protection
System Philosophy
Apex100 Automator does not trade frequently —
it trades selectively.
If the strategy does not detect a valid setup, it remains inactive.
This restraint is intentional and reflects professional prop-firm trading behavior.
No forced entries.
No emotional decisions.
No unnecessary exposure.
Important Notice
This Expert Advisor is intended for evaluation, testing, and educational purposes and represents a fully rule-based trading system designed to meet modern prop-firm requirements.
Trading financial instruments involves substantial risk.
Losses may exceed the invested capital.
Past performance is not indicative of future results.