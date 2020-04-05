BlackEagleMultiCoreNeural

A dual-core neural EA that trades gold and INDEXES OR FX with discipline PLUG AND PLAY NO COMPLICATED MANUAL .

Trained Brain Upgrades — included with your purchase

Black Eagle ships ready to learn on any instrument. On request, I also provide it pre-trained: the EA can be upgraded with a brain built from my own live trading on XAUUSD (Gold) and NDX/US100 — thousands of accumulated training samples, a calibrated trade filter, and trusted status from the very first bar. No cold-start phase, no waiting period.

Simply message me after purchase and I will provide the trained-brain upgrade with installation instructions. As my live instances keep trading, the available brains keep improving — and every Black Eagle update will carry the latest training forward. Free for all customers, for the life of the product. 


GUESS WHO'S BACK.

After months of late nights, full rebuilds, and testing that refused to let me sleep, the multi-core neural engine is finally done — and it was worth every single hour. This is the build I've been grinding toward: two neural cores working as one, hardened, calibrated, and ready for real markets.

If you've been waiting for this — the wait is over.

Let's be honest about gold robots

Most gold EAs are the same story. A pile of rigid rules that look unstoppable in a backtest, then quietly fall apart the moment gold changes character. They overtrade. They average into losers. They hide the damage behind a pretty equity curve until the day it snaps.

Gold doesn't care about your fixed rules. It shifts, it spikes, it punishes hesitation and arrogance equally. A robot that can't adapt to that is a countdown timer.

Black Eagle Neural was built different

Not a rule set. A decision engine. Two independent neural cores work together on every bar: one proposes a direction, the other confirms it — and only the trades they agree on ever reach the market. The system learns from the outcome of every single trade, and before it trusts itself, it checks its own accuracy on data it has never seen. When its edge fades, it does the one thing most EAs never will: nothing. It steps aside and waits.

That restraint is the whole point. Anyone can build a robot that trades. The hard part — the part that took months — was building one that knows when not to.

Why traders will want this

  • Multi-core self-learning engine — two neural cores running side by side, adapting continuously instead of going stale the week after you buy it.
  • Two-core confirmation — weak setups get filtered before they ever cost you. Only high-agreement trades go live.
  • Honest self-checking — it validates its own skill on unseen data and benches itself when the edge disappears. No blind faith.
  • Context aware — it reads dollar strength and the higher-timeframe trend, and quietly avoids the conditions and sessions it doesn't perform in.
  • Serious risk control, baked in — percent-of-equity sizing, an equity-drawdown circuit breaker, a daily loss limit, spread protection, breakeven and trailing exits, optional daily flat-close and news blackout.
  • A live dashboard that hides nothing — confidence, win rate, profit factor, drawdown, and learning progress on your chart in real time. What you see is exactly what it's thinking.

What it will NOT do

  • No martingale. No grid. It never adds to a losing position.
  • Every single trade carries a hard stop loss — always.
  • It won't machine-gun your account chasing setups; cooldowns, spread limits, and a daily loss cap keep it disciplined.
  • It won't pretend. The dashboard shows the wins and the losses, live.

Best used on

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: M5 — primary. M15 also supported.
  • Broker: a low-spread ECN / RAW account gives it the cleanest conditions.
  • VPS recommended for uninterrupted 24/5 operation.
  • Give it a short warm-up on a fresh chart while the engine calibrates before it trades actively.

Up and running in three steps

  1. Attach it to an XAUUSD M5 chart and allow automated trading.
  2. Set your Risk per trade (%) — start small.
  3. Let it warm up, then watch the dashboard. That's it.

Your control panel — the inputs

You only need to touch a handful of settings. Everything else is pre-tuned and safe to leave on default.

  • Position sizing method — percent of equity (default) or fixed lots.
  • Risk per trade (%) — how much equity to risk per position. Start conservative.
  • Fixed lot size — used only if you choose fixed sizing.
  • Max drawdown pause (%) — the equity drawdown at which the EA pauses itself.
  • Daily loss limit (%) — stops trading for the rest of the day after this loss (0 = off).
  • Max trades per day — caps daily activity (0 = unlimited).
  • Exit style — fixed stop/target, trailing, or breakeven + trail (default).
  • Minimum confidence — how selective it is; higher means fewer but stronger trades.
  • Max spread filter — skips entries when the spread is too wide for conditions.
  • Trading session / news filter — optional time windows to avoid (off by default).
  • Daily close time & time zone — flatten all positions at a set time each day (optional).
  • Reset switch — wipes the learned model and starts fresh; use once, then turn it back off.
  • Show dashboard — turns the on-chart panel on or off.
  • Magic number — give each instance a unique value if you run more than one, or alongside other EAs.

Everything under the advanced / engine sections is tuned out of the box. Leave it on default unless you know exactly what you're changing.

This EA works on any pair ; i just prefer the volatility of gold and also use it on  NDX  CHECK WITH THE AUTHOR FOR CURRENT RECOMMENDED SETUPS

Opening bid $500

THIS  EA USES THE LATEST NEURAL TECHNIQUES USED BY AAA BANKS, it will be upraded to the latest learning and prunning techniques .

Questions before you buy? I answer every one.You can talk to me .


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