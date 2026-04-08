⚠️ Official Notice – Scam Warning & Verified Channels
My Trading

⚠️ Official Notice – Scam Warning & Verified Channels

8 April 2026, 01:56
Lo Thi Mai Loan
Lo Thi Mai Loan
0
537
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⚠️ IMPORTANT SCAM WARNING
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Recently, there has been a significant increase in unauthorized websites and third-party sellers distributing cracked versions of my EAs.

These versions are NOT official.

If you do not purchase directly from my official MQL5 store, then:

❌ You are using a fake or modified product
❌ You will NOT receive any support
❌ You will NOT receive lifetime updates
❌ I will NOT be responsible for any financial loss

Many of these cracked versions are outdated, partially broken, or intentionally modified, which can lead to serious trading risks.

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✅ OFFICIAL CHANNELS ONLY
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To ensure safety and authenticity, I operate exclusively through:

🔹 Official MQL5 Store:

🔹 Official Telegram Channel (Support & Updates):

📌 IMPORTANT:

- I do NOT provide support for non-official purchases
- I do NOT offer free versions

👉 Please follow my official channel to:

• Get the latest updates
• Access real performance reports
• Chat directly with me for support

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🚀 RECOMMENDED BROKER & EXCLUSIVE BENEFITS
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I have been working with a stable and reliable broker for many years, and I strongly recommend using it for optimal EA performance.

Register using my IB link:

🎁 EXCLUSIVE BENEFITS:

✔ Access to multiple FREE EAs (all tested and profitable)
✔ Ability to purchase EAs on MQL5 with special discounts
✔ Lifetime free support directly from me

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WHY THIS MATTERS
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Trading performance is not only about the EA.
Broker quality, execution speed, and stability play a critical role.

Using the right broker ensures:

• Better execution
• Lower risk of errors
• More stable long-term performance

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📌 FINAL NOTE
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If you are serious about long-term trading and real results,
always use official products and verified channels.

Avoid shortcuts — they often lead to losses.

👉 Follow the official channel now and stay updated.