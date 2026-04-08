⚠️ Official Notice – Scam Warning & Verified Channels

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⚠️ IMPORTANT SCAM WARNING

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Recently, there has been a significant increase in unauthorized websites and third-party sellers distributing cracked versions of my EAs.





These versions are NOT official.





If you do not purchase directly from my official MQL5 store, then:





❌ You are using a fake or modified product

❌ You will NOT receive any support

❌ You will NOT receive lifetime updates

❌ I will NOT be responsible for any financial loss





Many of these cracked versions are outdated, partially broken, or intentionally modified, which can lead to serious trading risks.





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✅ OFFICIAL CHANNELS ONLY

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To ensure safety and authenticity, I operate exclusively through:





🔹 Official MQL5 Store:





🔹 Official Telegram Channel (Support & Updates):





📌 IMPORTANT:





- I do NOT provide support for non-official purchases

- I do NOT offer free versions





👉 Please follow my official channel to:





• Get the latest updates

• Access real performance reports

• Chat directly with me for support





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🚀 RECOMMENDED BROKER & EXCLUSIVE BENEFITS

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I have been working with a stable and reliable broker for many years, and I strongly recommend using it for optimal EA performance.





Register using my IB link:





🎁 EXCLUSIVE BENEFITS:





✔ Access to multiple FREE EAs (all tested and profitable)

✔ Ability to purchase EAs on MQL5 with special discounts

✔ Lifetime free support directly from me





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WHY THIS MATTERS

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Trading performance is not only about the EA.

Broker quality, execution speed, and stability play a critical role.





Using the right broker ensures:





• Better execution

• Lower risk of errors

• More stable long-term performance





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📌 FINAL NOTE

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If you are serious about long-term trading and real results,

always use official products and verified channels.





Avoid shortcuts — they often lead to losses.











👉 Follow the official channel now and stay updated.



