SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / AI Aurum Pivot LIVE
Lo Thi Mai Loan

AI Aurum Pivot LIVE

Lo Thi Mai Loan
Lo Thi Mai Loan

Lo Thi Mai Loan

4.6 (277)
PROFESSIONAL ALGORITHMIC TRADING SYSTEMS
16+ Years in Trading & Software Development
Algorithmic Trading • Quantitative Research • Portfolio Diversification
4 products 14 signals 3 codes 3 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
30 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 149 USD per month
growth since 2026 166%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
79
Profit Trades:
42 (53.16%)
Loss Trades:
37 (46.84%)
Best trade:
134.52 USD
Worst trade:
-38.84 USD
Gross Profit:
1 259.97 USD (100 984 pips)
Gross Loss:
-530.60 USD (39 074 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (227.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
227.04 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.36
Trading activity:
1.95%
Max deposit load:
3.32%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
11.55
Long Trades:
40 (50.63%)
Short Trades:
39 (49.37%)
Profit Factor:
2.37
Expected Payoff:
9.23 USD
Average Profit:
30.00 USD
Average Loss:
-14.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-36.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-63.17 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-1.46%
Annual Forecast:
-17.74%
Algo trading:
87%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.80 USD
Maximal:
63.17 USD (7.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.58% (60.77 USD)
By Equity:
2.32% (35.86 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 79
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 729
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 62K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +134.52 USD
Worst trade: -39 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +227.04 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -36.55 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.17 × 6
RoboForex-ECN
1.63 × 8
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
3.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 19
4.70 × 20
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
7.42 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
9.95 × 80
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.52 × 108
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
10.66 × 214
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
13.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
15.75 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
15.84 × 241
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
26.47 × 151
Exness-MT5Real5
28.87 × 79
DooTechnology-Live
29.20 × 2061
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
This is AI AURUM PIVOT EA 

Changed H2 -> Daily default setting from 2026/03/09
No reviews
2026.08.05 02:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 10:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.16 13:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.30 01:58
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.62% of days out of 173 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.24 13:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.23 05:46
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.82% of days out of 166 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.17 18:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.05 14:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.28 11:13
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.27 13:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.27 11:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.26 07:21
No swaps are charged
2026.05.26 07:21
No swaps are charged
2026.05.25 11:52
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.05.24 04:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.12 02:00
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.08 09:05
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.06 11:22
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.04 16:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.23 17:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AI Aurum Pivot LIVE
149 USD per month
166%
0
0
USD
1.6K
USD
30
87%
79
53%
2%
2.37
9.23
USD
9%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.