- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
79
Profit Trades:
42 (53.16%)
Loss Trades:
37 (46.84%)
Best trade:
134.52 USD
Worst trade:
-38.84 USD
Gross Profit:
1 259.97 USD (100 984 pips)
Gross Loss:
-530.60 USD (39 074 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (227.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
227.04 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.36
Trading activity:
1.95%
Max deposit load:
3.32%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
11.55
Long Trades:
40 (50.63%)
Short Trades:
39 (49.37%)
Profit Factor:
2.37
Expected Payoff:
9.23 USD
Average Profit:
30.00 USD
Average Loss:
-14.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-36.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-63.17 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-1.46%
Annual Forecast:
-17.74%
Algo trading:
87%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.80 USD
Maximal:
63.17 USD (7.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.58% (60.77 USD)
By Equity:
2.32% (35.86 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|79
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|729
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|62K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +134.52 USD
Worst trade: -39 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +227.04 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -36.55 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.17 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.63 × 8
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|3.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|4.70 × 20
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|7.42 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|9.95 × 80
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.52 × 108
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|10.66 × 214
|
TickmillUK-Live
|10.88 × 85
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.00 × 1
|
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
|13.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|14.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|15.75 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|15.84 × 241
|
Exness-MT5Real41
|17.51 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|26.47 × 151
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|28.87 × 79
|
DooTechnology-Live
|29.20 × 2061
This is AI AURUM PIVOT EA
Changed H2 -> Daily default setting from 2026/03/09
Changed H2 -> Daily default setting from 2026/03/09
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
149 USD per month
166%
0
0
USD
USD
1.6K
USD
USD
30
87%
79
53%
2%
2.37
9.23
USD
USD
9%
1:500