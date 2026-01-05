ADR Active
- Andrej Hermann
- Version: 4.30
The Adaptive ADR is a professional indicator for calculating and visualizing the Average Daily Range (ADR).
Calculation & Methods
Four smoothing types: SMA, EMA, SMMA (Wilder), LWMA
Adaptable to various trading styles and volatility models
Dynamic Day Logic
Automatically starts with the trading session
Sets two symmetrical levels around the daily opening price
Levels narrow adaptively until the ADR value is reached
Once ADR is reached, levels remain fixed until the end of the day
Visual Orientation
Optional daily opening line
Customizable colors, line styles, and element visibility
Usage Benefits
Clear intraday structure
Accurate assessment of daily volatility
Ideal for breakout, mean‑reversion, and volatility strategies