ADR Active

Adaptive ADR 

The Adaptive ADR is a professional indicator for calculating and visualizing the Average Daily Range (ADR).

Calculation & Methods

  • Four smoothing types: SMA, EMA, SMMA (Wilder), LWMA

  • Adaptable to various trading styles and volatility models

Dynamic Day Logic

  • Automatically starts with the trading session

  • Sets two symmetrical levels around the daily opening price

  • Levels narrow adaptively until the ADR value is reached

  • Once ADR is reached, levels remain fixed until the end of the day

Visual Orientation

  • Optional daily opening line

  • Customizable colors, line styles, and element visibility

Usage Benefits

  • Clear intraday structure

  • Accurate assessment of daily volatility

  • Ideal for breakout, mean‑reversion, and volatility strategies


