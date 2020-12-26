Objects synchronization

4.67

The indicator synchronizes eight types of markings on several charts of one trading instrument.
This indicator is convenient to use in conjunction with "Multichart Dashboard" or other similar assistant that allows you to work with several charts at the same time.
"Multichart Dashboard" can be found under the link on my youtube channel.


Settings:

enable vertical line synchronization
enable horizontal line synchronization
enable Trend Line synchronization
enabling Fibonacci Retracement synchronization
enable Equidistant Channel sync
enable Rectangle sync

enable   Text sync
enable   Arrow  sync
enable display of the SynchButton


Video Objects synchronization
Reviews 13
Temidayo OYEGUNWA
23
Temidayo OYEGUNWA 2026.02.28 14:18 
 

This is a very good trading tool and many thanks to Andrej Hermann for the creation and sharing it with the trading community. But please Mr. Andrej Hermann can you also kindly add the Andrews Pitchfork lines to the list of the synch objects as this is also a very good tools and if placed the HTF and can display on the LTF for trade entry execution. Please if this can be added it will be so much appreciated. Kind regards.

TQueen
19
TQueen 2024.09.26 14:40 
 

It is a very nice and useful resource. Thanks for sharing.

Fer SanMito
33
Fer SanMito 2024.01.12 09:43 
 

Its very nice and easy to use,... It could be improved if you could specify what time or screen you can see the lines, trends... what you draw in an hour is seen in the shortest time frames but for example what you draw in 5 minutes is not seen in 1 hour

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Adaptive ADR  The Adaptive ADR is a professional indicator for calculating and visualizing the Average Daily Range (ADR). Calculation & Methods Four smoothing types: SMA , EMA , SMMA (Wilder) , LWMA Adaptable to various trading styles and volatility models Dynamic Day Logic Automatically starts with the trading session Sets two symmetrical levels around the daily opening price Levels narrow adaptively until the ADR value is reached Once ADR is reached, levels remain fixed until the end of the da
ADR und Daily box
Andrej Hermann
Indicators
The indicator displays historical price ranges as daily boxes, enabling detailed analysis of intraday structure and market behavior. Each trading day can be assigned an individual color. Inside every box, the range between the opening and closing prices is drawn with separate directional colors, helping traders identify accumulation and consolidation zones.
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Temidayo OYEGUNWA
23
Temidayo OYEGUNWA 2026.02.28 14:18 
 

This is a very good trading tool and many thanks to Andrej Hermann for the creation and sharing it with the trading community. But please Mr. Andrej Hermann can you also kindly add the Andrews Pitchfork lines to the list of the synch objects as this is also a very good tools and if placed the HTF and can display on the LTF for trade entry execution. Please if this can be added it will be so much appreciated. Kind regards.

Jomong Abdollah
18
Jomong Abdollah 2025.07.13 18:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Duy anh
26
Duy anh 2025.03.26 17:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

TQueen
19
TQueen 2024.09.26 14:40 
 

It is a very nice and useful resource. Thanks for sharing.

mh_amri
41
mh_amri 2024.05.08 19:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Fer SanMito
33
Fer SanMito 2024.01.12 09:43 
 

Its very nice and easy to use,... It could be improved if you could specify what time or screen you can see the lines, trends... what you draw in an hour is seen in the shortest time frames but for example what you draw in 5 minutes is not seen in 1 hour

Yue Li
364
Yue Li 2024.01.02 20:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

m-c-f
30
m-c-f 2023.03.10 06:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

eugenelin2857
141
eugenelin2857 2023.02.19 01:58 
 

Dear sir, I found the EA will stop MT5 running for a while and then continue. Shall I add more graphic card to my computer?

rav_71
19
rav_71 2023.01.10 18:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

MIKHAIL GVOZDIKOV
143
MIKHAIL GVOZDIKOV 2022.12.01 17:45 
 

Присоединяюсь к отзыву Aleksandr Tamonin, действительно отличный индикатор при техническом анализе!

orouge 97
56
orouge 97 2021.07.13 10:07 
 

I think it is very useful to be able to set the items you want to sync individually. If possible, it would be even better if the synchronization works even when the SynchButton is hidden. It would also be nice to be able to change the color and size of the SynchButton so that it is as unobtrusive as possible.

Aleksandr Tamonin
4107
Aleksandr Tamonin 2021.01.12 18:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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