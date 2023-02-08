MultiTF MA

Have you ever tried using Moving Average Strategy to trade but you find those entries too late?

Have you ever tried to trade with moving averages on 1 Timeframe chart (example 4h) and when i try to lower the timeframe, moving averages change position?

If you answered Yes to Both questions , This indicator is the solution for you!

1- You can visualize lower timeframes moving averages on higher timeframes ex, trade on 4h chart monitoring 1h moving averages (and vice versa) all on the Same chart.

2- It sends push notifications to your phone, to save you screen time and save you energy, so you don't need to sit and watch the chart and wait for the crossover.

3- It offers Sound and Screen message Alerts so you don't miss any opportunity.

The Edge?

You can spot crosses on another timeframe different from the one you´re using , meaning that you can have a early entry for your SWINGs.