Smart Momentum Flow
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Smart Momentum Flow by Amro Alnoor
Smart Momentum Flow is a color-coded oscillator designed to visualize the relationship between short-term fund flow momentum and the underlying trend. It highlights moments where momentum pressure builds, fades, or reverses.
How It Works
The indicator plots two synchronized layers in a separate window:
-
Momentum Flow Trend: A fast-reacting momentum line derived from a multi-stage stochastic smoothing process, designed to catch early shifts in buying and selling pressure.
-
Bull Bear Line: A slower, trend-confirming baseline that filters out market noise.
The relationship between these two forces is rendered as color-coded candles:
-
Green: Fund flow rising above the bull/bear baseline (building bullish pressure).
-
Red: Fund flow dropping below baseline (exit or bearish pressure taking over).
-
Gray: Momentum decelerating (trend losing steam).
-
Blue: Weak rebound (early reversal attempt, not yet confirmed).
-
Yellow marker: Momentum signal showing a confirmed bullish crossover while the baseline is in oversold territory (below 25).
Key Features
-
Non-repainting signal logic that locks calculations on bar close.
-
Incremental recalculation processing only new bars after the initial load.
-
Fixed 0 to 100 display scale for consistent reading across all instruments and timeframes.
-
Fully self-contained without external indicator dependencies.
-
Works on any symbol or timeframe, optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) and major indices.
Application Notes
This tool is designed as a confluence indicator to be used alongside existing entry models such as structure, liquidity, or price action. Always combine with proper risk management.
Developed by Amro Alnoor.