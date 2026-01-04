Sync Master
- Indicators
- Andrej Hermann
- Version: 9.1
- Activations: 20
Sync Master objects synchronization
1. CHOOSE MODE:
- SYNC_MASTER: Install on ONE chart only. It copies objects to ALL
other charts sharing the SAME symbol.
- SYNC_PEER: Install on EVERY chart you want to sync (must have same symbol).
2. FEATURES:
- Checkboxes: Select which object types to synchronize.
- Status (Active/Inactive): Toggles synchronization on/off without
removing the indicator.
- Full Sync: Forces immediate copying of all existing objects.
- Delete All: Deletes all drawn objects on target charts (keeps the panel).