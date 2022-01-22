All MAs 13 types MULTIPURPOSE TOOL

"MA Angle 13 types" is an indicator that informs of the inclination angle of the moving average curve that is displayed on the screen. It allows selecting the MA method to use. You can also select the period, the price and the number of bars the angle is calculated for. In addition, "factorVisual" parameter adjusts the information about the MA curve angle displayed on this screen. The angle is calculated from your tangent (price change per minute). You can select up to 13 types of MA, 9 standa