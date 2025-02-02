This indicator takes as parameters the periods for three moving averages (Short, Long, Very_Long) and displays them for the current timeframe: - in the form of a cloud (green if Short is greater than Long, red if Short is less than Long) - as a line for the Very_Long moving average. It also allows you to display the status (BUY or SELL) of these same moving averages but for the M15, H1, H4, W1 and MN1 timeframes. This information is summarized in the window titled "TREND", where, for each timeframe, the Flow result is indicated. The position of this window can be changed using the XDistance_Flux and YDistance_Flux parameters (from the upper right corner). Finally, the type of moving average can also be modified: SIMPLE, EXPONENTIAL, SMOOTHED, LINEAR WEIGHTED.



