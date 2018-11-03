Real and Tester Trading

5

Trade Simulator

  

   With this toolbar you have both: a compact surface, which simultaneously shows you the most important information you need for trading.
   You can use it with your real account or also in the strategytester mode. This toolbar allows you to trade in the strategytester as real as possible with every  option available from the MT4 platform.

  Settings available:

  • Magic Number - When the 'MagicNumber' number is 0, the toolbar will watch all orders without a 'MagicNumber'. If the number is set higher than 0, then only those will be followed, who were also created with this toolbar.
  • Setting for order type -  choosing between the following the order types:

                                                             "Market Orders"
                                                             "Limit Orders"
                                                             "Stop Orders"

  • Market Orders by Click             - the amount of market orders by one click
  • Shift to Stop and Limit Orders  - distance of the price for the PendingOrders
  • Max number of PendingOrders  - the amount of PendingOrders by one click
  • Shift to next Order of grid  - distance between one PendingOrder to the next one
  • Exponent for Lots of grid         - The lot size of every further pending order can be changed with this multiplier. The default is set to 1,0
  • Expiration of pending orders in minute - Timer in minutes. After its expiration the PendingOrders are deleted.
  • Stop Loss    - StopLoss in points
  • Take Profit - TakeProfit in points
  • Day Profit Close – Day Profit number, which closes all orders being followed and shuts down the function for the day (green letter D). If a continuing of trading is wished, the number should be changed to a higher one. The number can also be changed in the "Day Profit" field.
  • Day StopLoss Close – Loss number, which closes all orders being followed.
  • Slippage -maximum Slippage
  • Set MaxSpread to display – Number of max. spread for visual support
  • Variants of Money Management - manual position size of the lot will be adjusted with the setting <+>"Fix-Lot". For the automatic position size there are several options: Risk % of Equity v1        -  calculates percentage (settings) from equity

                                          Fixed-Fractional Ratio  -  With the Ryan Jones method

                                          Risk % of StopLoss        -  displays StopLoss in %

                                          Risk % of Equity v2        -  calculates percentage (setting) from equity (alternative)

  • Set Round of 1/2 lots closing - a part of the position is closed, with an even number - the half. An uneven number lead to round down in the adjusted direction. The default setting closes the biggest part, e.g. after round down, a part of the lot size 0,05 will be closed with the lot 0,03 while 0,02 stays open.
  • BreakEven   -  displays distance of the order price, which is set off with the function “BreakEven”
  • TrailingStop – displays distance oft he orderprice, which is set off with the function “TrailingStop”  
  • Traillstep     - Trailing steps
  • Set panel position - position of the panel can be adjusted either on the left or on the right
  • X-Axis - Х position in pixel
  • Y-Axis - Y position in pixel
  • Sound – turn off the sound
  • LastBar Line – switch off the vertical line, which is shown from the last closed bar.
  • Color of LastBar Line – color of the vertical line
  • Graphical Object – settings of the graphical panel
  • More buttons: 

                                 "Del SL TP"         - all 'StopLoss' and 'TakeProfit' are quickly deleted
                                 "SL & TP"            - New parameteres can be set in the input field. (To realise them, you have to click on "SL & T”  afterwards ).
                                 "Delete Pending"-  deletes all pending orders
                                 "Close All"          - all market orders are closed, all pending orders are deleted.
                                 "1/2 close"          -  a part oft he market orders are closed

  • When market orders are created, a display will appear on the right side with its lot size and its profit. By clicking on it the order will be closed.

The Strategytester is added two other buttons:

  •  "Pause" stops the test run. This can be used to set new parameters and to sketch with the tool.
  •  "Speed" changes the speed of the chart building. If faster than needed, the build-in regulator of the strategytester can be used.

            'Stop' and 'Take' levels are adjusted just like in the real account. You can change them by dragging these points with the mouse in the direction you        need, or by entering new parameters in the input field and click on "SL & TP".

  •   The tool displays the brokertime.
Reviews 24
Aleksey Mukhin
270
Aleksey Mukhin 2026.01.18 18:28 
 

отличный продукт. спасибо.

Alexus Olarus
92
Alexus Olarus 2022.11.12 07:40 
 

Не один год пользуюсь - очень удобно!

SandPaddict
129
SandPaddict 2022.09.15 17:12 
 

I'm always shocked when I find a free product that equals or is better than paid versions. This is a FREE product that stands up to the beat paid versions. A big ol THANK YOU to the developer!

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Aleksey Mukhin
270
Aleksey Mukhin 2026.01.18 18:28 
 

отличный продукт. спасибо.

Tanakrit Wattanakul
121
Tanakrit Wattanakul 2024.06.06 16:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Marco
567
Marco 2023.12.30 17:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

89263735219
20
89263735219 2022.11.24 17:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alexus Olarus
92
Alexus Olarus 2022.11.12 07:40 
 

Не один год пользуюсь - очень удобно!

SandPaddict
129
SandPaddict 2022.09.15 17:12 
 

I'm always shocked when I find a free product that equals or is better than paid versions. This is a FREE product that stands up to the beat paid versions. A big ol THANK YOU to the developer!

hossein shariati
352
hossein shariati 2022.08.27 17:29 
 

very very best. thankyou

Vik258
14
Vik258 2022.08.27 11:49 
 

Очень функциональная и удобная торговая панель. Прекрасно к тому же работает в тестере. Пять баллов однозначно.

Gusti Fx Lambo
67
Gusti Fx Lambo 2022.02.16 13:15 
 

Grea EA and Free, so much Thanks

wbag
19
wbag 2022.02.08 08:39 
 

Очень хорошая торговая панель. Прям мечта. Вот только бы добавить в функцию безубытка чтоб он ставил ордер в нужное количество пунктов, а не в ноль. Вот например у меня брокер с комиссией 0,04 на лот 0,01. Получается зашел лотом 0,1 получил безубыток -0,40 ((( мелочь а неприятно. А если поставить безубыток в 14 пипсов, то был бы 1 пункт в прибыли.

Andrej Hermann
14902
Reply from developer Andrej Hermann 2022.02.09 20:47
Спасибо за комментарий. Постараюсь добавить.
libiol
58
libiol 2021.09.28 19:55 
 

good stuff!

eugenelin2857
141
eugenelin2857 2021.09.03 11:47 
 

Very good. However I could find the 1/2 close button, where is it? please advise, thank you.

Mehdi Faraz Fard
2470
Mehdi Faraz Fard 2021.07.10 13:15 
 

So good

cai51926112
90
cai51926112 2021.05.20 15:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Алексей Л.
18
Алексей Л. 2021.04.14 10:29 
 

Хороший инструмент!

Aleksandr Dmitrov
203
Aleksandr Dmitrov 2021.03.26 21:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Shahou Vatankhah
178
Shahou Vatankhah 2021.02.28 16:53 
 

very nice tools tanks a lot

A1978d78
15
A1978d78 2021.02.14 14:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Boriwan
672
Boriwan 2020.09.10 06:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Martin Brown
823
Martin Brown 2020.06.05 23:42 
 

Really helpful to be able to trade in the strategy tester. The trade pad is also very helpful when trading real-time.

12
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