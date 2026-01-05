TR Wallmap

🔷 TR WALLMAP


Institutional Wall & Heatmap Confirmation Indicator (MT4)

🧠 What is TR WALLMAP?


TR WALLMAP is a professional market reaction & confirmation indicator designed to visually expose hidden liquidity walls, price absorption, and high-impact reaction zones.


This tool is not a signal generator and not an auto-trader.

It works as a confirmation engine that helps traders validate entries using institutional behavior logic.


If you trade around levels, pivots, liquidity, or reversals — TR WALLMAP shows you where price is most likely to react and why.

🎯 Core Concept (Important)


MetaTrader 4 does not provide true exchange DOM.

TR WALLMAP uses an advanced tick-based heat & reaction model to simulate order concentration behavior and visualize it in real time.


The result:

  • No repaint

  • No prediction

  • Pure reaction-based confirmation

🔥 Key Features


✅ Visual Heatmap (Order Concentration Proxy)

  • Dynamic ladder heatmap around current price

  • Darker / stronger cells = higher activity concentration

  • Clean, flat design — no clutter


✅ Wall Detection Logic


TR WALLMAP automatically detects price walls where:

  • Activity accumulates

  • Price stalls or absorbs

  • Reversal probability increases


Walls are visually marked and tracked.

✅ Reversal Confirmation Engine


A confirmation appears only when all conditions align:


✔ Price touches a detected Wall

✔ Strong reaction / rejection occurs

✔ Reversal distance & time conditions met

✔ Optional proximity to:

  • High / Low

  • Pivot / CPR zone


When confirmed, the indicator displays:


DOM CONFIRM BUY
DOM CONFIRM SELL


📌 No trade is executed automatically.

✅ CPR & Structure Filter

  • Optional CPR calculation (Previous Day)

  • Confirmation only allowed when price context makes sense

  • Prevents random or weak confirmations

✅ Beginner / Pro Modes

  • Beginner Mode:

    Clean visuals, minimal noise, confirmations only

  • Pro Mode:

    Full heatmap, walls, zones, and diagnostics


Switchable directly on the chart.

✅ Performance Profiles

  • ECO → Lightweight / VPS friendly

  • NORMAL → Balanced (recommended)

  • ULTRA → Maximum detail & responsiveness

✅ Lightweight & Non-Intrusive

  • No heavy calculations

  • No historical recalculation

  • Runs smoothly on:

    • Gold (XAUUSD)

    • Forex pairs

    • Indices

    • Crypto CFDs

🧩 How Traders Use TR WALLMAP


TR WALLMAP is commonly used as:

  • Entry confirmation after:

    • Pivot rejection

    • Support / resistance

    • Liquidity sweep

  • Extra validation for:

    • Scalping

    • Intraday trades

    • Reversal setups


If price reaches your level and TR WALLMAP confirms, confidence increases.

❌ What TR WALLMAP is NOT

  • ❌ Not a signal service

  • ❌ Not a prediction tool

  • ❌ Not an auto-trading EA

  • ❌ Not a magic indicator


This tool is built for traders who already understand price behavior.

⚙️ Customizable Inputs

  • Auto / Manual sensitivity

  • Heat strength & decay

  • Wall thresholds

  • Reversal distance & timing

  • CPR filter on/off

  • Visual elements control

🖥 Platform Compatibility

  • ✔ MetaTrader 4

  • ✔ Works on all symbols

  • ✔ Any timeframe

  • ✔ No repaint

📌 Recommended Usage


Best results when combined with:

  • Pivot levels

  • Support & Resistance

  • Market structure

  • Session-based trading

🏁 Final Note


TR WALLMAP does not tell you where to trade.

It tells you when price reaction is real.


That’s the difference between guessing

and trading with confirmation.


