



Institutional Wall & Heatmap Confirmation Indicator (MT4)

🧠 What is TR WALLMAP?





TR WALLMAP is a professional market reaction & confirmation indicator designed to visually expose hidden liquidity walls, price absorption, and high-impact reaction zones.





This tool is not a signal generator and not an auto-trader.

It works as a confirmation engine that helps traders validate entries using institutional behavior logic.





If you trade around levels, pivots, liquidity, or reversals — TR WALLMAP shows you where price is most likely to react and why .

🎯 Core Concept (Important)





MetaTrader 4 does not provide true exchange DOM.

TR WALLMAP uses an advanced tick-based heat & reaction model to simulate order concentration behavior and visualize it in real time.





The result:

No repaint

No prediction

Pure reaction-based confirmation

🔥 Key Features





✅ Visual Heatmap (Order Concentration Proxy)

Dynamic ladder heatmap around current price

Darker / stronger cells = higher activity concentration

Clean, flat design — no clutter





✅ Wall Detection Logic





TR WALLMAP automatically detects price walls where:

Activity accumulates

Price stalls or absorbs

Reversal probability increases





Walls are visually marked and tracked.

✅ Reversal Confirmation Engine





A confirmation appears only when all conditions align:





✔ Price touches a detected Wall

✔ Strong reaction / rejection occurs

✔ Reversal distance & time conditions met

✔ Optional proximity to:

High / Low

Pivot / CPR zone





When confirmed, the indicator displays:





DOM CONFIRM BUY

DOM CONFIRM SELL





📌 No trade is executed automatically.

✅ CPR & Structure Filter

Optional CPR calculation (Previous Day)

Confirmation only allowed when price context makes sense

Prevents random or weak confirmations

✅ Beginner / Pro Modes

Beginner Mode : Clean visuals, minimal noise, confirmations only

Pro Mode: Full heatmap, walls, zones, and diagnostics





Switchable directly on the chart.

✅ Performance Profiles

ECO → Lightweight / VPS friendly

NORMAL → Balanced (recommended)

ULTRA → Maximum detail & responsiveness

✅ Lightweight & Non-Intrusive

No heavy calculations

No historical recalculation

Runs smoothly on: Gold (XAUUSD) Forex pairs Indices Crypto CFDs



🧩 How Traders Use TR WALLMAP





TR WALLMAP is commonly used as:

Entry confirmation after: Pivot rejection Support / resistance Liquidity sweep

Extra validation for: Scalping Intraday trades Reversal setups







If price reaches your level and TR WALLMAP confirms , confidence increases.

❌ What TR WALLMAP is NOT

❌ Not a signal service

❌ Not a prediction tool

❌ Not an auto-trading EA

❌ Not a magic indicator





This tool is built for traders who already understand price behavior.

⚙️ Customizable Inputs

Auto / Manual sensitivity

Heat strength & decay

Wall thresholds

Reversal distance & timing

CPR filter on/off

Visual elements control

🖥 Platform Compatibility

✔ MetaTrader 4

✔ Works on all symbols

✔ Any timeframe

✔ No repaint

📌 Recommended Usage





Best results when combined with:

Pivot levels

Support & Resistance

Market structure

Session-based trading

🏁 Final Note





TR WALLMAP does not tell you where to trade.

It tells you when price reaction is real.





That’s the difference between guessing

and trading with confirmation.