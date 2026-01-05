TR Wallmap
- インディケータ
- Meshari F M Alkhawaled
- バージョン: 1.0
- アクティベーション: 5
🔷 TR WALLMAP
Institutional Wall & Heatmap Confirmation Indicator (MT4)
🧠 What is TR WALLMAP?
TR WALLMAP is a professional market reaction & confirmation indicator designed to visually expose hidden liquidity walls, price absorption, and high-impact reaction zones.
This tool is not a signal generator and not an auto-trader.
It works as a confirmation engine that helps traders validate entries using institutional behavior logic.
If you trade around levels, pivots, liquidity, or reversals — TR WALLMAP shows you where price is most likely to react and why.
🎯 Core Concept (Important)
MetaTrader 4 does not provide true exchange DOM.
TR WALLMAP uses an advanced tick-based heat & reaction model to simulate order concentration behavior and visualize it in real time.
The result:
-
No repaint
-
No prediction
-
Pure reaction-based confirmation
🔥 Key Features
✅ Visual Heatmap (Order Concentration Proxy)
-
Dynamic ladder heatmap around current price
-
Darker / stronger cells = higher activity concentration
-
Clean, flat design — no clutter
✅ Wall Detection Logic
TR WALLMAP automatically detects price walls where:
-
Activity accumulates
-
Price stalls or absorbs
-
Reversal probability increases
Walls are visually marked and tracked.
✅ Reversal Confirmation Engine
A confirmation appears only when all conditions align:
✔ Price touches a detected Wall
✔ Strong reaction / rejection occurs
✔ Reversal distance & time conditions met
✔ Optional proximity to:
-
High / Low
-
Pivot / CPR zone
When confirmed, the indicator displays:
DOM CONFIRM BUY
DOM CONFIRM SELL
📌 No trade is executed automatically.
✅ CPR & Structure Filter
-
Optional CPR calculation (Previous Day)
-
Confirmation only allowed when price context makes sense
-
Prevents random or weak confirmations
✅ Beginner / Pro Modes
-
Beginner Mode:
Clean visuals, minimal noise, confirmations only
-
Pro Mode:
Full heatmap, walls, zones, and diagnostics
Switchable directly on the chart.
✅ Performance Profiles
-
ECO → Lightweight / VPS friendly
-
NORMAL → Balanced (recommended)
-
ULTRA → Maximum detail & responsiveness
✅ Lightweight & Non-Intrusive
-
No heavy calculations
-
No historical recalculation
-
Runs smoothly on:
-
Gold (XAUUSD)
-
Forex pairs
-
Indices
-
Crypto CFDs
-
🧩 How Traders Use TR WALLMAP
TR WALLMAP is commonly used as:
-
Entry confirmation after:
-
Pivot rejection
-
Support / resistance
-
Liquidity sweep
-
-
Extra validation for:
-
Scalping
-
Intraday trades
-
Reversal setups
-
If price reaches your level and TR WALLMAP confirms, confidence increases.
❌ What TR WALLMAP is NOT
-
❌ Not a signal service
-
❌ Not a prediction tool
-
❌ Not an auto-trading EA
-
❌ Not a magic indicator
This tool is built for traders who already understand price behavior.
⚙️ Customizable Inputs
-
Auto / Manual sensitivity
-
Heat strength & decay
-
Wall thresholds
-
Reversal distance & timing
-
CPR filter on/off
-
Visual elements control
🖥 Platform Compatibility
-
✔ MetaTrader 4
-
✔ Works on all symbols
-
✔ Any timeframe
-
✔ No repaint
📌 Recommended Usage
Best results when combined with:
-
Pivot levels
-
Support & Resistance
-
Market structure
-
Session-based trading
🏁 Final Note
TR WALLMAP does not tell you where to trade.
It tells you when price reaction is real.
That’s the difference between guessing
and trading with confirmation.