Liti Boma Scalper

2

Liti Boma Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for Traders. Liti Boma Scalper using several indicators.

The EA uses EURUSD, GBPUSD. This robot trades on any Time Frame, please use this EA on M1 or M5 timeframe.

The system is ready-to-use with the setup is simple, with simple optimization on Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing.

Please use a good broker with low spread.


Input Parameters

  • OrderCmt = used for comments
  • Magic = 525 magic number to identify the order's mode for the EA.
  • TakeProfit =60 - Stop Loss in pips.
  • Stoploss = 10 - Stop Loss in pips.
  • TrailingStop = 2 - distance (in pips) to trail an open position.
  • TrailingStep = 2 - trailing step in pips.
  • TrailingStart = 2 - trailing start in pips.
  • MaxSpread = 2 - maximum spread accepted to trade
  • Slippage = 3 - for set Slippage
  • Buffer = 3- for set buffer,distance in pips between running price
  • Shift = 3- for set shift, (Min= 2)
  • MoneyManagement = true - set to true to enable auto money management. If false, ManualLotsize is used.
  • ManualLotsize = 0.01 - lot size.
  • Risk = 3.0 - risk value.

Trading Time

  • StartTrade = 00:00, for a Start to Trading
  • EndTrade = 23:59, Stop Time Trading
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1 (1)
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Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
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Ryan Colitz
157
Ryan Colitz 2023.07.02 03:45 
 

History reader dont waist your money

RomanKurz
127
RomanKurz 2018.11.06 19:47 
 

not performing well.. it burns slowly down your money.

I had it running on real accounts..

Trades are opened at a perfect time, BUT in the wrong direction. If the develper would just, whenever a buy is opened rewrite it to a sell and vice versa, it would be a real and profitable EA.

Absolutely no reaction from developer at all.

So think 3 times before investing your money.

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