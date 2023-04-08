Swing Climber EurUsd H1

5

EURUSD H1

Simple Martingale that works on daily swing levels, low DD, TP and SL defined on the basis of certain pre-set calculations in the algorithm, executes one trade at a time, weekly trading no overnight on weekends, possibility to establish customized exit times, possibility of customize money management. average return of 7.92% per year with the factory settings of the V1, it is always constantly updated, it is recommended to use it with a GMT +2 server

TESTED SINCE 2003 


Happy trading everyone!

Marco

NEXT PAID UPDATES

Reviews 1
Gula77
74
Gula77 2023.05.04 21:19 
 

A good trading robot. I was looking for a robot for conservative trading and found

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Gula77
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Gula77 2023.05.04 21:19 
 

A good trading robot. I was looking for a robot for conservative trading and found

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