MyTrendLinesMT4

The Indicator automatically draws trend lines on the specified timeframe (Trend lines period parameter). The lines are drawn based on the last two known fractals of the specified period. 

A peculiarity of this Indicator is that the lines are drawn with accuracy up to 15 minutes. It allows analyzing the chart on smaller timeframes without loosing the precision of drawing the lines in relation to the extrema of the prices. It is suitable for an intraday and medium term trading.

The minimum timeframe for drawing trend lines (the Trend lines period parameter) is 15 minutes, maximum  - D1.

The parameters of trend lines (color, style, width) are set by the input parameters of the indicator.

The indicator sends push notifications in case of price breakout of trend lines. For this, the parameter Enable or disable push notification must be set to True.

The period of breakout and the frequency of sending notifications are configured in the input parameters (parameter Breakout and notification period). The notification is sent once in the specified period.

Several indicators with different parameters can be installed on one chart.

Input parameters of the indicator:

  1. Trend lines period - parameter set the period on which the trend lines will be drawn;
  2. Breakout and notification period - parameter set the period by which the breakout of trend lines will be determined. Also once a specified period will be sent a notification;
  3. Enable or disable push notification - the option enables and disables push notifications;
  4. Resistance line color - the parameter sets the color of the resistance line;
  5. Resistance line style - the parameter sets the line resistance style;
  6. Resistance line width - this parameter sets the width of the resistance line;
  7. Support line color - the parameter sets the color of the support line;
  8. Support line style - the parameter sets the support line style;
  9. Support line width - this parameter sets the width of the support line.

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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MyBreakeven
Almat Kaldybay
Utilities
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