Quantum XAU

"Quantum XAU" is a trend-following Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5.
"Quantum XAU" is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed for the XAUUSD (gold) instrument. The algorithm is built on trend logic and is designed to identify and follow stable price movements.

Key Features:
  • Symbol - "XAUUSD"(GOLD).
  • Period - "H1"
  • Minimum deposit - 3000 (30 for a cent account). The spread effect is not critical, allowing the use of cent accounts.
  • Dual Entry Strategy - The Expert Advisor uses two independent and different methods to generate market entry signals. The strategies are based on price channel analysis and identifying trend acceleration points. Both strategies operate simultaneously and independently, each with its own order placement logic.
  • Trading Blocks - For trading diversification, up to four independent trading blocks can be run simultaneously. Each block can be configured to one of two strategies with individual volumes and settings.
  • Technical basis - The algorithm uses the Moving Average (MA) indicator, price levels, and volatility analysis.
To save time and resources, perform preliminary (preliminary only!) testing or optimization in "1_minute_OHLC" mode. With the default settings, the results of "1_minute_OHLC" and "Every_tick_based_on_real_tick" testing differ slightly.
The Expert Advisor provides a set of input parameters divided into logical groups:

"GENERAL PARAMETERS"
  • "Trading_BUY": Enables/Disables buy orders.
  • "Trading_SELL": Enables/Disables sell orders.
  • "Magic": Magic number.
  • "Comment": Comment.
"VOLUME FROM THE BALANCE"
  • "Lot (fixed_or_dynamic)": "Fixed" - fixed lot size (Fixed_Lot = MinLot). "Dynamic" - the lot size depends on the balance.
  • "Multiplicity_for_Lot": the lot size increases by 0.01 for every "Multiplicity_for_Lot" deposit units.
  • "MinLot": valid if Lot = Fixed_Lot.
Trading block parameters (Block 1 - Block 4):
  • "Trade": enables (disables) the block.
  • "Num_Strategy": selects the strategy that determines market entry signals.
  • "Exponent_Take-Profit": the coefficient that determines the take-profit size. Stop-loss is determined automatically, and "Take-Profit = Stop-Loss * Exponent_Take-Profit".
  • "Only_one_position": if "Only_one_position = true", only one "BUY" and one "SELL" position can be open at a time.
  • "Use_Traling": Enables/Disables Stop Loss Trailing.
  • "Trailing_SL": Trailing Stop Size.
  • "Start_Trailing_SL": Minimum distance from the opening price to begin trailing.
  • "Str_Exponent": Trading volume multiplier (minimum lot) for the block.
Quantum XAU is a specialized tool designed for trending conditions in the gold market. Its effectiveness may decrease during periods of flat or low volatility. All trading decisions made using this Expert Advisor remain the sole responsibility of the trader.
