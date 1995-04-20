BOS Liquidity Sweep
- Indicators
- Mahmud Hisso
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Detects BOS and liquidity sweeps using market structure indicator logic to highlight potential smart money reversals.
BOS Liquidity Sweep – Market Structure Indicator
BOS Liquidity Sweep is a technical market structure indicator designed to visualize liquidity sweeps and break of structure (BOS) concepts directly on the chart.
The indicator focuses on price action behavior, helping traders understand where liquidity is taken and how price reacts afterward, without providing automated trade execution or profit guarantees.
Core Concept
Financial markets often move to areas where liquidity is concentrated before continuing in the main direction.
This indicator highlights such moments by combining:
-
Market structure (HH, HL, LH, LL)
-
Liquidity sweep detection
-
Break of structure confirmation
The goal is to visually support decision-making, not to force trades.
How the Indicator Works (Step by Step)
1. Market Structure Identification
The indicator continuously analyzes price swings to identify:
Break of Structure (BOS)
Higher High (HH), Higher Low (HL), Lower High (LH), Lower Low (LL)
-
Higher Highs (HH)
-
Higher Lows (HL)
-
Lower Highs (LH)
-
Lower Lows (LL)
These points define the current market structure and are displayed directly on the chart.
2. Liquidity Sweep Detection
A liquidity sweep occurs when price temporarily moves beyond a previous high or low and then returns back inside the structure.
The indicator marks this event visually when:
-
Price sweeps above or below a structural level
-
The move is rejected by the market
-
Price closes back within the prior range
This phase does not represent a trading signal by itself.
3. Confirmation via Break of Structure (BOS)
After a valid liquidity sweep, the indicator waits for structural confirmation.
A BOS is identified when:
-
Price breaks the relevant structural level
-
Market direction becomes clearer
-
The sweep is confirmed as a potential shift or continuation
Only after this confirmation, a visual signal is displayed on the chart.
When a Signal Appears
A signal is shown only if all conditions are met:
-
Valid market structure exists
-
Liquidity has been swept
-
Price reaction confirms rejection
-
A clear break of structure occurs
This helps filter out premature or weak setups.
When Trading Is NOT Recommended
The indicator is not designed to be used when:
-
The market is ranging without clear structure
-
No liquidity sweep has occurred
-
Price has not confirmed with a BOS
-
Volatile news events distort price behavior
In such conditions, visual signals may be limited or absent by design.
Important Notes
-
This indicator does not open trades
-
It does not predict profits
-
It does not replace risk management
-
Signals are context-based, not automatic instructions
The indicator is intended as a visual analytical tool, supporting traders who understand market structure concepts.
Input Parameters Overview
All inputs are optional and can be adjusted to personal preference.
Market Structure Settings
-
Swing Length
Defines how many bars are used to detect swing highs and lows.
Higher values result in fewer but stronger structure points.
Visual Settings
-
Colors for structure labels (HH, HL, LH, LL)
Customize visibility and chart clarity.
-
Line and label sizes
Adjust for different screen resolutions.
Alert & Display Options
-
Enable/Disable visual signals
Allows using the indicator purely for structure analysis.
-
Optional alerts (if enabled)
Alerts are triggered only after confirmed conditions.
Supported Platforms
-
MetaTrader 4
-
MetaTrader 5
The indicator works on all symbols and timeframes, depending on market behavior.
Disclaimer
Trading involves risk.
This indicator is provided for educational and analytical purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.