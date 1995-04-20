Detects BOS and liquidity sweeps using market structure indicator logic to highlight potential smart money reversals.

BOS Liquidity Sweep – Market Structure Indicator

BOS Liquidity Sweep is a technical market structure indicator designed to visualize liquidity sweeps and break of structure (BOS) concepts directly on the chart.

The indicator focuses on price action behavior, helping traders understand where liquidity is taken and how price reacts afterward, without providing automated trade execution or profit guarantees.

Core Concept

Financial markets often move to areas where liquidity is concentrated before continuing in the main direction.

This indicator highlights such moments by combining:

Market structure (HH, HL, LH, LL)

Liquidity sweep detection

Break of structure confirmation

The goal is to visually support decision-making, not to force trades.

How the Indicator Works (Step by Step)

1. Market Structure Identification

The indicator continuously analyzes price swings to identify:

Break of Structure (BOS)

Higher High (HH), Higher Low (HL), Lower High (LH), Lower Low (LL)



Higher Highs (HH)

Higher Lows (HL)

Lower Highs (LH)

Lower Lows (LL)

These points define the current market structure and are displayed directly on the chart.

2. Liquidity Sweep Detection

A liquidity sweep occurs when price temporarily moves beyond a previous high or low and then returns back inside the structure.

The indicator marks this event visually when:

Price sweeps above or below a structural level

The move is rejected by the market

Price closes back within the prior range

This phase does not represent a trading signal by itself.

3. Confirmation via Break of Structure (BOS)

After a valid liquidity sweep, the indicator waits for structural confirmation.

A BOS is identified when:

Price breaks the relevant structural level

Market direction becomes clearer

The sweep is confirmed as a potential shift or continuation

Only after this confirmation, a visual signal is displayed on the chart.

When a Signal Appears

A signal is shown only if all conditions are met:

Valid market structure exists

Liquidity has been swept

Price reaction confirms rejection

A clear break of structure occurs

This helps filter out premature or weak setups.

When Trading Is NOT Recommended

The indicator is not designed to be used when:

The market is ranging without clear structure

No liquidity sweep has occurred

Price has not confirmed with a BOS

Volatile news events distort price behavior

In such conditions, visual signals may be limited or absent by design.

Important Notes

This indicator does not open trades

It does not predict profits

It does not replace risk management

Signals are context-based, not automatic instructions

The indicator is intended as a visual analytical tool, supporting traders who understand market structure concepts.

Input Parameters Overview

All inputs are optional and can be adjusted to personal preference.

Market Structure Settings

Swing Length

Defines how many bars are used to detect swing highs and lows.

Higher values result in fewer but stronger structure points.

Visual Settings

Colors for structure labels (HH, HL, LH, LL)

Customize visibility and chart clarity.

Line and label sizes

Adjust for different screen resolutions.

Alert & Display Options

Enable/Disable visual signals

Allows using the indicator purely for structure analysis.

Optional alerts (if enabled)

Alerts are triggered only after confirmed conditions.

Supported Platforms

MetaTrader 4

MetaTrader 5

The indicator works on all symbols and timeframes, depending on market behavior.

Disclaimer

Trading involves risk.

This indicator is provided for educational and analytical purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.