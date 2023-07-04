Fisher Kuskus indicator for MT5

Fisher Kuskus Indicator

Fisher Kuskus is an indicator used by scalpers on low time frames like M1.

The Fisher Kuskus is now available for Metatrader platform.

Period : period to be used for calculation of the indicator

: period to be used for calculation of the indicator PriceSmoothing : value of 0.0 to 0.99

: value of 0.0 to 0.99 IndexSmoothing: value of 0.0 to 0.99

The indicator can be used with any time frame.

It can be used with any class of assets: Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos.

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