Fibo 61 8 and martingale

This Expert Advisor is based on Fibonacci retracements, Relative Strength Index and Exponential Moving Average.

Contact me to receive the set file, download it from the comment section the Gold (XAUUSD) set file, click here.

Avoid using a low balance — a minimum 50,000-cent account is recommended for optimal performance.

Scalping is a trading strategy that aims to profit from small but frequent price movements. It relies on high market liquidity and tight spreads to reduce execution risks. Therefore, this EA is optimized to perform best during periods of high market activity.

The EA can open multiple buy and sell positions simultaneously when signals appear based on Fibonacci levels, the Awesome Oscillator, Relative Strength Inticator or the Exponential Moving Average.

Recommended Usage

Instrument: Gold (XAUUSD).

Account Type: Cent account (use real money on an Exness Standard Cent account, and test on an Exness Demo Pro account)

Minimum Deposit: 50,000 cents (equivalent to $500)

Cent accounts are more suitable for this EA because it can place many limit orders, and trading in cents helps reduce risk exposure.

Parameters

RSI_timeframe = PERIOD_M1;
(This allows automatic trend adjustment; you may change it to any timeframe.)

Moving_average_timeframe = PERIOD_M15;
(Same logic as the Relative Strength Index timeframe.)

first_ma = 25;

second_ma = 100;

RSI_number = 21;

RSI_number_shift = 0;

RSI_number_volume_low = 35;

RSI_number_volume_high = 65;

numberbarsforobjects = 128; (with this you can increase distance of orders, 1024 is higher distance)

mannual_choose_buy_sell_direction = false;

(Set to true if you prefer to analyze and choose the direction manually.)

Notes

The default settings are for validation purposes only. For real trading, adjust the parameters in the input section or import a .set file.

This EA has been developed and refined over several years.

If you cannot afford to take risks in financial markets, please do not use this EA.

Do not use a low balance — use at least a 50,000-cent account.


More from author
Fibo 61 8 percent level gold scalping orders
Komila Safarova
4.27 (22)
Experts
This Expert Advisor is based on Fibonacci retracements and high-volatility periods in hedging. Write me to get set file or download it on comment section or click here to get set file for gold XAUUSD . Set file for bitcoin btcusd click here . Update to 1.16 version, it can work smoothly untill 25th of December.  Scalping is a trading approach focused on capturing small, frequent price movements. High market liquidity and tight spreads are important for scalping, as they help reduce execution r
FREE
Fibo 61 8 gold scalping orders paid version
Komila Safarova
Experts
This Expert Advisor is based on Fibonacci retracements, Bill william's Awesome Ascilliator, Exponential Moving Average . Write me to get set file or download it on comment section   or   click here  or here   to get set file for   gold XAUUSD . Set file for   bitcoin btcusd   click here . Free version of the EA can work to 25 th of December with  1.16 version.   I did this ea one time  purchasing for using forever , your can get it during one day.  Avoid using a low balance — a minimum of a 50,
Fibo 61 8 scalping with position
Komila Safarova
Experts
This Expert Advisor (EA) is built for automated trading on XAUUSD (Gold) , BTCUSD (Bitcoin) leveraging a refined combination of Fibonacci retracements and   Elliott Wave theory  to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Get the set file :  Write me to get set file or download it on comment section   or   click here   to get set file for   gold . Set file for   bitcoin  click here . Optimization & Performance  The EA has been carefully optimized for Cent Accounts , allowing for flexibl
Gaurang Gandhi
178
Gaurang Gandhi 2025.12.19 13:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Komila Safarova
13559
Reply from developer Komila Safarova 2025.12.19 15:50
Thank you very much. Your advice has helped improve the EA’s performance. Thank you
Reply to review