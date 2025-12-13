Fibo 61 8 and martingale

This Expert Advisor is based on Fibonacci retracements, Relative Strength Index and Exponential Moving Average.

Contact me to receive the set file, download it from the comment section the Gold (XAUUSD) set file, click here.

Avoid using a low balance — a minimum 50,000-cent account is recommended for optimal performance.

Scalping is a trading strategy that aims to profit from small but frequent price movements. It relies on high market liquidity and tight spreads to reduce execution risks. Therefore, this EA is optimized to perform best during periods of high market activity.

The EA can open multiple buy and sell positions simultaneously when signals appear based on Fibonacci levels, the Awesome Oscillator, Relative Strength Inticator or the Exponential Moving Average.

Recommended Usage

Instrument: Gold (XAUUSD).

Account Type: Cent account (use real money on an Exness Standard Cent account, and test on an Exness Demo Pro account)

Minimum Deposit: 50,000 cents (equivalent to $500)

Cent accounts are more suitable for this EA because it can place many limit orders, and trading in cents helps reduce risk exposure.

Parameters

RSI_timeframe = PERIOD_M1;

(This allows automatic trend adjustment; you may change it to any timeframe.)

Moving_average_timeframe = PERIOD_M15;

(Same logic as the Relative Strength Index timeframe.)

first_ma = 25;

second_ma = 100;

RSI_number = 21;

RSI_number_shift = 0;

RSI_number_volume_low = 35;

RSI_number_volume_high = 65;

numberbarsforobjects = 128; (with this you can increase distance of orders, 1024 is higher distance)

mannual_choose_buy_sell_direction = false;



(Set to true if you prefer to analyze and choose the direction manually.)

Notes

The default settings are for validation purposes only. For real trading, adjust the parameters in the input section or import a .set file.

This EA has been developed and refined over several years.

If you cannot afford to take risks in financial markets, please do not use this EA.

