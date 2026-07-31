Fibo 61 8 and Quantum EA

This Expert Advisor is based on Fibonacci retracements in hedging.

Write me to get set file or download it on comment section or click here to get set file for gold XAUUSD. Set file for bitcoin btcusd click here.

Scalping is a trading approach focused on capturing small, frequent price movements. High market liquidity and tight spreads are important for scalping, as they help reduce execution risks. For this reason, the EA is designed to work best during periods of active market trading.

The EA can open multiple buy and sell positions at the same time if signals based on Fibonacci levels appear.

Recommended Usage

  • Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)  

  • Account Type: Cent account (use real money on Exness Standart Cent Account, test it Exness demo pro)

  • Minimum Deposit: 100,000 cents (equivalent to 1,000 $)

Cent accounts are more suitable for this EA because it can place many limit orders, and working in cents helps reduce risk exposure.

Notes

  • The default settings are only for validation purposes. For practical usage, adjust parameters in the input section or import a .set file.

  • This EA was developed and refined over several years.

  • If you cannot afford to take risks in financial markets, please do not use this EA.

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Komila Safarova
1 (1)
Experts
Fibo Any Pair ( click here to download set file). Fibo Any Pairs  is a trading EA based on Fibonacci levels. It helps find good entry points and works on any pair, any time, and in any direction. This EA is for testing purpose, it can work on a limited time. Test it on demo live   market, Use cent account at least 50k cent on real money. Use no comission and swap account type like Exness standart cent account.  Testing Instructions Before using on a real account: Test in Strategy Tester or Demo
FREE
Fibonacci 61 8 EA
Komila Safarova
Experts
Fibonacci 61 8 EA and Fibo scalping strategy (Click here to download the set file ) This EA based on ATR, RSI, AO and fibo levels. Fibonacci theory in trading uses the Fibonacci sequence and associated ratios to identify potential support and resistance levels, and thus, entry and exit points for trades. This EA apply this theory by plotting Fibonacci retracement levels on charts, which are derived from the Fibonacci sequence and the golden ratio. These retracement levels (e.g., 23.6%, 38.2%, 5
FREE
Fibo 61 8 scalping with position
Komila Safarova
Experts
This Expert Advisor (EA) is built for automated trading on XAUUSD (Gold) , BTCUSD (Bitcoin) leveraging a refined combination of Fibonacci retracements and   Elliott Wave theory  to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Get the set file :  Write me to get set file or download it on comment section   or   click here   to get set file for   gold . Set file for   bitcoin  click here . Optimization & Performance  The EA has been carefully optimized for Cent Accounts , allowing for flexibl
FREE
Fibo 61 8 game changer
Komila Safarova
Experts
Fibo 61.8 – Game Changer is an aggressive scalping Expert Advisor built around Fibonacci retracement levels and hedging logic . Designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) , this EA trades continuously and performs best during calm, flat, or ranging market conditions , but it can also deliver strong performance during volatile markets when properly configured.  This is not a time-restricted EA — it trades whenever market conditions align with your selected set file.  IMPORTANT After purchase, send
Fibo 61 8 gold scalping orders paid version
Komila Safarova
Experts
This Expert Advisor is based on Fibonacci retracements, Bill william's Awesome Ascilliator, Exponential Moving Average . Write me to get set file or download it on comment section   or   click here  or here   to get set file for   gold XAUUSD . Set file for   bitcoin btcusd   click here . Free version of the EA can work to 25 th of December with  1.16 version.   I did this ea one time  purchasing for using forever , your can get it during one day.  Avoid using a low balance — a minimum of a 50,
Fibo 61 8 and martingale
Komila Safarova
1 (1)
Experts
This Expert Advisor is based on Fibonacci retracements, Relative Strength Index and Exponential Moving Average. Contact me to receive the set file, download it from the comment section the Gold (XAUUSD) set file, click here.  for BTCUSD set file click here. Avoid using a low balance — a minimum 50,000-cent account is recommended for optimal performance. Scalping is a trading strategy that aims to profit from small but frequent price movements. It relies on high market liquidity and tight spreads
Any direction Fibo 61 8 scalping gold EA
Komila Safarova
Experts
This Expert Advisor (EA) is based on Fibonacci retracement levels, RSI (Relative strength index) and the ATR (Average True Range) indicator , designed to trade any market movements similar to the Fibo 61.8 Game Changer EA . The EA automatically applies key Fibonacci levels: 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, and 78.6% , with special focus on the 61.8% golden ratio , a powerful level where price often reacts or reverses. There is a parameter called   fibo_level = 61.8   in the input section. You can adjus
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