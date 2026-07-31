Fibo 61 8 and Quantum EA

This Expert Advisor is based on Fibonacci retracements in hedging.

Write me to get set file or download it on comment section or click here to get set file for gold XAUUSD. Set file for bitcoin btcusd click here. Scalping is a trading approach focused on capturing small, frequent price movements. High market liquidity and tight spreads are important for scalping, as they help reduce execution risks. For this reason, the EA is designed to work best during periods of active market trading.

The EA can open multiple buy and sell positions at the same time if signals based on Fibonacci levels appear.

Recommended Usage

Instrument : XAUUSD (Gold)

Account Type : Cent account (use real money on Exness Standart Cent Account, test it Exness demo pro)

Minimum Deposit: 100,000 cents (equivalent to 1,000 $)

Cent accounts are more suitable for this EA because it can place many limit orders, and working in cents helps reduce risk exposure.

Notes