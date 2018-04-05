Skeleton Strategy Builder
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
This EA can be used to automatically trade several strategies, or can be used as trade assistant.
Following strategies can be used:
· Break out strategy;
· Tick speed strategy;
· Grid strategy;
· RSI and slow MA strategy;
· Follow trend strategy.
Explaining some parameters:
orderable_spread – spread in points. If symbol’s spread is greater than the parameter EA does not open positions.
Video for introduction and use as an assistant:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2sF-JWkpjAQ
Video playlist of use cases:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwrD_2DzPUHe-DWwJR1WAVm2FVRdr73-X