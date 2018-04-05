Skeleton Strategy Builder

This EA can be used to automatically trade several strategies, or can be used as trade assistant.

Following strategies can be used:

· Break out strategy;

· Tick speed strategy;

· Grid strategy;

· RSI and slow MA strategy;

· Follow trend strategy.

Explaining some parameters:

orderable_spread – spread in points. If symbol’s spread is greater than the parameter EA does not open positions.

Video for introduction and use as an assistant:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2sF-JWkpjAQ

Video playlist of use cases:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwrD_2DzPUHe-DWwJR1WAVm2FVRdr73-X



